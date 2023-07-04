“Does This Work For You?”: Woman Adds Her Sister’s Kids To Her Chore List, They Don’t Even Live There

Family is there to help each other when the going gets tough. Or at the very least, not make everything worse. But when Reddit user u/LogicalSky6901 and her family started staying at her husband’s sister’s place, their arrangement quickly became too much for them to handle.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, the woman explained that they paid her sister-in-law campground prices for using her property to park and live in their camper but that eventually wasn’t enough for her.

This woman and her husband paid his sister for a chance to temporarily park their camper on her property

Image credits: Stephen Ellis (not the actual photo)

But after they began living there, she quickly demanded they contribute in other ways too

Image credits: energepic.com (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Nicola Barts (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yulia Khlebnikova (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tirachard (not the actual photo)

Image credits: David Levêque (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anton (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LogicalSky6901

After reading her story, people unanimously said that the woman did nothing wrong and that it’s the sister-in-law who needs to rethink her approach