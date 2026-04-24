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Facing the end of your life is unimaginably hard. Facing it while trying to decide who should parent your child after you’re gone? That’s the kind of emotional nightmare no parent ever wants to touch, let alone while dealing with betrayal and fading time.

One woman turned to an online community after learning that the husband she once trusted to adopt her 10-year-old daughter had cheated on her years earlier. Now, with hospice looming and the holidays likely her last at home, she’s torn between protecting her child’s future and following her gut.

More info: Reddit

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When family, trust, and a child’s future collide, even a single betrayal can change everything in an instant

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A terminally ill mom had long planned for her husband to adopt Amy, the daughter she raised as her own, when the end came

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Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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That future was shaken, though, when she discovered he’d had a one-night stand during a rough patch years earlier

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now, instead of focusing on hospice and one final holiday season at home, she’s stuck weighing therapy, lawyers, and trust

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her husband insists refusing the adoption would punish the little girl she loves most, not just their marriage

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With time running out and trust shattered, she’s now asked netizens if her love for Amy is enough to outweigh his betrayal

The original poster (OP), a 50-year-old woman facing terminal esophageal cancer, says her biggest wish is simple: one final holiday season at home with her 10-year-old daughter, Amy. But behind the seasonal warmth sits an agonizing decision about what happens to Amy once she’s gone.

Amy is biologically OP’s niece, but after tragedy and incarceration tore her original family apart, OP adopted her as a baby and has raised her ever since. Over the years, she came to believe her husband James truly loved Amy as his own and would one day make the move to formally adopt her.

That plan began falling apart two months ago when OP discovered James had had a one-night stand with a coworker four years earlier. Though he insists it happened during a rough patch and never again, the betrayal cracked something much bigger than the marriage: OP’s confidence in both his judgment and character.

Now James is pleading with her not to revoke the adoption discussion, arguing that doing so would leave Amy vulnerable to the state after OP’s departure. But she just can’t shake the fear that someone capable of cheating might one day let someone equally sketchy into Amy’s life.

Look, cheating is devastating under any circumstances. But when the question isn’t just “Can I forgive him?” and rather becomes “Should this man raise my child after I can’t?” the emotional stakes shoot way past marriage drama and headlong into legacy, trust, and parental responsibility.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Family therapists often note that betrayal changes more than just romantic trust; it basically reshapes how we evaluate someone’s decision-making under pressure. In OP’s case, the affair isn’t just about broken vows anymore; it’s become evidence she can’t help but use to figure out whether James can be trusted with long-term parental judgment.

That’s especially complicated because Amy’s future isn’t an abstract possibility. Child welfare experts consistently emphasize that stable attachment figures are critical after the loss of a parent, and sudden placement disruption can deepen grief and insecurity. In other words, OP isn’t just deciding who deserves forgiveness; she’s deciding what stability looks like.

There’s also the question of anticipatory grief, something psychologists describe as the mourning process that begins before a loved one has actually passed. Parents facing terminal illness often feel enormous pressure to make “perfect” decisions for the children they’ll leave behind, which can make any crack in trust feel emotionally magnified.

James may genuinely love OP’s daughter, but love and reliability are not always the same thing. When a parent’s final act is deciding who shapes their child’s future, even one betrayal can transform from marital pain into a life-defining question of safety, values, and trust.

At the end of the day, OP isn’t actually deciding if James is entitled to forgiveness; she’s more weighing up whether or not Amy deserves certainty. And with her life slipping away from her, trusting her instincts may just be the most loving decision she can make.

What’s your take? Would you still let a loving but unfaithful spouse adopt your child, or is broken trust just too big a risk? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers urged the original poster to stay true to whatever would put her daughter first and, most importantly, get Amy’s actual opinion