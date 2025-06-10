Famous ’80s Rockstar, 75, Stuns The Internet With ‘Smoking Hot’ Shirtless Performance

ADVERTISEMENT

At 75 years old, legendary rocker Rick Springfield is proving that age is just a number.

The Grammy-winning musician and actor recently went viral after a fan captured him shirtless during a live performance.

Springfield’s incredibly fit physique left the audience, as well as his fans online, in awe, with some stating that the 75-year-old is “still hot.”

Springfield’s fans agree he doesn’t look 75 at all

Image credits: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The short clip, which was initially uploaded onTikTok with the caption “Rick Springfield is 75 and still smoking hot!!” shows the rockstar performing his iconic 1981 hit “Jessie’s Girl” during a live performance.

The online reaction to his recent performance proves he’s far from the stereotypical image of a 75-year-old.

Image credits: Rick Springfield

“Um, what is happening here? Where did he find the fountain of youth?” one fan commented.

“Damn, looking great for his age,” another fan wrote.

Image credits: robinbrewer1

Others joked about how Springfield looked healthier than many younger men.

“Never thought I’d feel insecure being compared to a 75-year-old,” a TikTok user wrote.

Springfield credits his ageless look to his lifestyle, as well as his wife’s excellent cooking

Image credits: robinbrewer1

Springfield, who first reached the top of the Billboard charts over 40 years ago, previously shared his anti-aging secrets in an interview withPeople.

According to the rockstar, he still works out every day. He also has a trainer to help him stay in shape.

Image credits: Momofhall

“I watch what I eat, and I try and stay active,” Springfield said.

The rockstar also highlighted that he is “fortunate” because Barbara Porter, his wife, is an “amazing chef.”

Image credits: OldestCityLaura

“She’s absolutely incredible. Barbara comes up with these incredible things. She loves cooking,” he said.

Springfield tried veganism in the past, but it just made him look sickly

Image credits: dearprudence84

Being focused on his health, Springfield also tried embracing veganism in the past.

While going vegan made him feel good, the diet started to negatively affect his looks.

Image credits: Rick Springfield

“I tried being a vegan, and it made me feel great, but I looked like hell. A friend of mine came up to me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ I got so thin,” he said.

He has since embraced a more pescatarian diet, as it provides him with the necessary protein to keep his stunning physique.

He has also cut back on alcohol.

Image credits: rickspringfield

“I was drinking quite a bit, and as you get older, it’s kind of a natural thing to drop all that sh*t… I’ll have a couple of sips of vodka or something when I’m onstage, but I don’t drink any other time,” he said during a recent Peopleinterview.

The rockstar recently revealed that he is still dealing with brain damage from a 2000 accident

Image credits: rickspringfield

Following a Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan, the rockstar revealed that he still had brain damage from a fall in Las Vegas way back in 2000.

Springfield stated that he thought the incident only gave him a broken wrist, but the scan showed that his brain was affected by it, too.

Image credits: KirkB48140

“I fell 25 feet, hit my head, and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again,” he said.

“I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I’m working on trying to repair that.”

Image credits: Millerdanna7365

While people typically don’t want to know what’s wrong with them, Springfield stated that he is the opposite.

“If you want to live long, you have to be prepared for some bad news now and then,” he said.

His legacy goes beyond just one hit song

Image credits: CARLAPERRY23815

Springfield became a household name in the 1980s when “Jessie’s Girl” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance in 1981. But his career spans much more than just music.

He’s also known for his acting roles, including a long-running appearance on the soap opera General Hospital and various roles in TV and film.

Image credits: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Though there’s no official word on new music, Springfield continues to perform live shows for his fans.

Netizens are absolutely losing it over Springfield’s insane physique, with many lauding the rockstar for being in such good shape.

