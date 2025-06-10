Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Famous ’80s Rockstar, 75, Stuns The Internet With ‘Smoking Hot’ Shirtless Performance
80s rockstar performing shirtless on stage playing guitar during a high-energy live music concert.
Celebrities, News

Famous ’80s Rockstar, 75, Stuns The Internet With ‘Smoking Hot’ Shirtless Performance

At 75 years old, legendary rocker Rick Springfield is proving that age is just a number

The Grammy-winning musician and actor recently went viral after a fan captured him shirtless during a live performance. 

Springfield’s incredibly fit physique left the audience, as well as his fans online, in awe, with some stating that the 75-year-old is “still hot.”

Highlights
  • Rick Springfield, 75, went shirtless during a live performance, shocking fans with his youthful physique.
  • The 'Jessie's Girl' singer credits his looks to a disciplined health and fitness lifestyle.
  • Fans are calling him "ageless" and praising his appearance onstage.
RELATED:

    Springfield’s fans agree he doesn’t look 75 at all

    Famous 80s rockstar playing electric guitar on stage shirtless with intense focus during smoking hot performance

    Image credits: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

    The short clip, which was initially uploaded onTikTok with the caption “Rick Springfield is 75 and still smoking hot!!” shows the rockstar performing his iconic 1981 hit “Jessie’s Girl” during a live performance

    The online reaction to his recent performance proves he’s far from the stereotypical image of a 75-year-old.

    Famous 80s rockstar performing shirtless on stage, captivating the audience with a smoking hot energy.

    Image credits: Rick Springfield

    “Um, what is happening here? Where did he find the fountain of youth?” one fan commented.

    “Damn, looking great for his age,” another fan wrote.

    Famous 80s rockstar shirtless on stage playing guitar during a smoking hot live performance at age 75.

    Image credits: robinbrewer1

    Others joked about how Springfield looked healthier than many younger men.

    “Never thought I’d feel insecure being compared to a 75-year-old,” a TikTok user wrote.

    Springfield credits his ageless look to his lifestyle, as well as his wife’s excellent cooking

    Shirtless famous '80s rockstar performs with guitar on stage, stunning the audience with his energetic live show.

    Image credits: robinbrewer1

    Springfield, who first reached the top of the Billboard charts over 40 years ago, previously shared his anti-aging secrets in an interview withPeople.

    According to the rockstar, he still works out every day. He also has a trainer to help him stay in shape. 

    Tweet from Momofhalls expressing admiration for a famous 80s rockstar’s genetics during a shirtless performance.

    Image credits: Momofhall

    “I watch what I eat, and I try and stay active,” Springfield said.

    The rockstar also highlighted that he is “fortunate” because Barbara Porter, his wife, is an “amazing chef.”

    Famous 80s rockstar, 75, performing shirtless with tattoos, impressing fans with a smoking hot live show.

    Image credits: OldestCityLaura

    “She’s absolutely incredible. Barbara comes up with these incredible things. She loves cooking,” he said.

    Springfield tried veganism in the past, but it just made him look sickly

    Famous '80s rockstar, 75, performs shirtless, stunning fans with his smoking hot stage presence and energy.

    Image credits: dearprudence84

    Being focused on his health, Springfield also tried embracing veganism in the past. 

    While going vegan made him feel good, the diet started to negatively affect his looks.

    Famous 80s rockstar performing on stage playing guitar, showcasing energetic and iconic musical presence.

    Image credits: Rick Springfield

    “I tried being a vegan, and it made me feel great, but I looked like hell. A friend of mine came up to me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ I got so thin,” he said.

    He has since embraced a more pescatarian diet, as it provides him with the necessary protein to keep his stunning physique. 

    He has also cut back on alcohol.

    Famous 80s rockstar wearing glasses and leather jacket, holding an astronaut figure in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: rickspringfield

    “I was drinking quite a bit, and as you get older, it’s kind of a natural thing to drop all that sh*t… I’ll have a couple of sips of vodka or something when I’m onstage, but I don’t drink any other time,” he said during a recent Peopleinterview.

    The rockstar recently revealed that he is still dealing with brain damage from a 2000 accident

    Famous 80s rockstar at 75 playing guitar while sitting in a cozy chair inside a tour bus or lounge area.

    Image credits: rickspringfield

    Following a Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan, the rockstar revealed that he still had brain damage from a fall in Las Vegas way back in 2000. 

    Springfield stated that he thought the incident only gave him a broken wrist, but the scan showed that his brain was affected by it, too. 

    Tweet by user mike want questioning if a famous 80s rockstar is 75, showing surprise at his age.

    Image credits: KirkB48140

    “I fell 25 feet, hit my head, and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again,” he said. 

    “I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I’m working on trying to repair that.”

    Famous ’80s rockstar aged 75 stuns fans with shirtless performance showing impressive stage presence and charisma

    Image credits: Millerdanna7365

    While people typically don’t want to know what’s wrong with them, Springfield stated that he is the opposite.

    “If you want to live long, you have to be prepared for some bad news now and then,” he said.

    His legacy goes beyond just one hit song

    Famous 80s rockstar aged 75 performs shirtless, stunning fans with a smoking hot stage presence and energy.

    Image credits: CARLAPERRY23815

    Springfield became a household name in the 1980s when “Jessie’s Girl” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance in 1981. But his career spans much more than just music.

    He’s also known for his acting roles, including a long-running appearance on the soap opera General Hospital and various roles in TV and film.

    Famous 80s rockstar performing on stage with guitar, wearing a black glittery jacket under dramatic lighting.

    Image credits: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

    @robinbrewer1 Rick Springfield is 75 and still smoking hot!! 🥵 @Rick Springfield #RickSpringfield#jessiesgirl#hottie#smokinghot#iwantmy80stour♬ original sound – Robin Brewer

    Though there’s no official word on new music, Springfield continues to perform live shows for his fans.

    Netizens are absolutely losing it over Springfield’s insane physique, with many lauding the rockstar for being in such good shape.

    Comment on social media praising a famous '80s rockstar's shirtless performance, highlighting his enduring talent and appeal.

    Comment reading so hot on a social media post about a famous 80s rockstar’s shirtless performance at age 75.

    Comment on social media post about living life happily and mastering reality, reflecting positivity and mindset control.

    Comment from Jonathan McDuff praising lean shape and showing it off on social media after famous 80s rockstar shirtless performance.

    Comment saying he doesn’t age, responding to a post about a famous 80s rockstar’s shirtless performance at age 75.

    Comment saying Good God, there is a God with a black and white profile photo of a person with glasses.

    Comment by Michele praising the famous '80s rockstar, 75, for his amazing and awesome shirtless performance.

    Comment on social media praising a famous 80s rockstar, 75, for his smoking hot shirtless performance.

    Fan comment expressing love for a famous 80s rockstar's shirtless performance at age 75.

    Comment on a social media post praising a famous '80s rockstar's shirtless performance, highlighting his amazing shape at age 75.

    Comment on social media post expressing admiration and wish to find a man like the one pictured, featuring user Rachel Renee RN.

    Comment from Mary praising the famous '80s rockstar's shirtless performance at age 75, expressing admiration.

    Comment on social media praising the famous 80s rockstar’s shirtless, smoking hot performance at age 75.

    Comment praising a famous 80s rockstar's shirtless performance, noting he looks great for 75.

    Comment on social media praising famous 80s rockstar for looking youthful and impressive during shirtless performance.

    Comment reading I was crazy about him since I was a kid on a social media post about famous 80s rockstar shirtless performance

    Social media comment expressing insecurity compared to a famous 80s rockstar, 75, in a shirtless performance.

    Comment about famous 80s rockstar, 75, surprising fans with a shirtless performance that stunned the internet.

    Comment on social media reading Rick said lemme show em, expressing excitement about famous '80s rockstar's shirtless performance.

    Comment praising a famous 80s rockstar for his music and energy, featuring fan enthusiasm and support.

    Share on Facebook
