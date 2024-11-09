Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m A Big Girl And Can Accept That People Don’t Like Me”: Woman Gets Ignored While On Trip
Family, Relationships

“I’m A Big Girl And Can Accept That People Don’t Like Me”: Woman Gets Ignored While On Trip

Going out with a friend’s friends can be a fun way to meet new people and have a good time. You get to hear exciting stories, share laughs, and experience different perspectives. But sometimes, you might feel left out because they’re wrapped up in their inside jokes and personal conversations. 

This was the case for a woman who shared her experience on the Mumsnet forum. The woman explained how she felt unwelcome after joining her friend on a vacation with two groups of strangers who continually ignored her. Below you will find a detailed account of why she felt left out and contemplated leaving early.

Vacations are meant to be enjoyable and rejuvenating experiences

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

A mother shared how she felt isolated on vacation after her friend invited her to join a groups of strangers

Image credits: Diana ✨

Image credits: geekygirldoesnotfitin

Joining a new group of friends can be challenging

Making a new friend can be exciting for many of us. Yet, stepping into an already-formed group might make us feel overwhelmed. When you build a new friendship, it opens up opportunities for fresh conversations. But when you join a new group, you have to navigate the inside jokes, decipher their quirky rituals, and find your way into their circle without stepping on any toes.

It’s like being a newbie at a game night where everyone has already partnered up while you’re trying to understand the rules by yourself. It is important not to forget that despite initially feeling uncomfortable in such situations, joining a new group can result in memorable moments in life.

Being real is one of the most effective things you can do when meeting a group of strangers. Trying hard to fit in is rarely successful over time because it involves pretending to be someone else just so as to impress others. Speak your mind freely and tell stories about your life and hobbies while being who you truly are. Being genuine attracts similar individuals, which eventually forms strong bonds.

Additionally, being approachable is key to making a positive impression and establishing rapport with others. Smile and make eye contact with people around you to show that you’re open and interested in engaging with them. You can also try to initiate conversations and try to get to know them.

Showing interest and participating in plans shows you want to be part of the group

You can also try to find common interests, as it’s a great way to build connections. Whether it’s a shared love for a popular TV show, a hobby, or a favorite restaurant, finding these touchpoints will make it easier for you to interact with the group.

Let’s say you’ve met a group that is quite sporty and adventurous. You could suggest going for a nearby hike or swimming in the lake. Chances are people would be really excited to join you. This will be a fun time as well as a good opportunity to get to know everyone.

Furthermore, do not hesitate to join in activities and conversations. Whether it’s a group game, a dinner, or a casual chat, actively participate, as it will show them that you’re eager to be involved. Whether it’s attending events or organizing a group trip, showing that you’re invested in the friendship can help solidify your place in the group.

Keep in mind that every group has its own dynamics: there are certain people who always organize everything and some others who are mostly funny. While finding your place, you should also respect these roles and understand them. The key here is to naturally integrate without disrupting the equilibrium.

If nothing helps, do what works best for you. You may not feel like you’re part of the team at first, but that’s okay. If you keep feeling excluded by the group but still want to build a relationship with them, take it easy and try talking to people instead of rushing to conclusions. Reflect on whether this exclusion was meant for you or simply caused by misunderstandings and circumstances.

If all else fails, just do what feels right for yourself. In this particular instance, the mom wanted to go back to her kid as the group was not making her feel welcomed. How would you handle such a situation? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

People online empathized with the author’s situation and encouraged her to focus on enjoying her vacation independently

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
What would you do if you felt unwelcome in a new group on holiday?
crazycatlisa avatar
Damned_Cat
Damned_Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would definitely ask the friend what was up, why I was being treated like the odd person out. I would give her one chance to make things right, but if not, then I would just go enjoy the rest of the vacation on my own. If the location wasn't all that fun to begin with, I would go home.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
christine-backbay avatar
Uncommon Boston
Uncommon Boston
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I have been in this situation. My husband's best friend's wife and sister did the same. I never joined them on vacation again, which is what they wanted. They knew each other since kindergarten. A new person was unwelcome

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
sergiobicerra_1 avatar
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I wonder if the invitation was to complete a certain number of guests so friend could have her room for free.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda