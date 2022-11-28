Woman Gets Fed Up With Her Husband Leaving A Mess After He Cooks, So She Starts Doing The Same

Many people have mixed feelings about cooking. While some love it and think this is one of the best ways to spend their free time, others would rather make something quick or have a takeout because the idea of going through so much hassle and spending so much of their time on it isn’t something they would sign up for that easily. This of course changes when a person doesn’t live alone and has a particular agreement about cooking with their family members. Does having an extra hand to help make things easier? This is a question that one Reddit user tried to answer by sharing the situation that keeps happening in her household every time her husband cooks. The post that received more than 6k upvotes encouraged others to share their opinions on the matter as well as give some useful suggestions.

The 27-year-old woman shared that she and her 32-year-old husband have a deal where they agreed that if one of them cooks dinner, the other one has to then clean the kitchen afterward. While it did work for them, soon the woman noticed that when it’s her husband’s turn to cook, he usually leaves a big mess. Of course, if you’re doing the work, it’s hard to keep it clean when you’re using various utensils and products. But what the woman had in mind was that he would leave every single thing that he used open and wouldn’t throw away food scraps or trash. And his wife would be the one who would then have to clean all this mess, which would take her a while.

The author of the post revealed that this became an issue for her because when it comes to her cooking, she tries to maintain a “clean as you cook” approach. This is why it doesn’t take her partner too long to clean after she is done with the meal preparation. The woman tried to address this problem and talk about it with her husband, who assured her that he will try and do better by just simply following her example and cleaning some of the stuff while he’s still cooking, so she doesn’t have to spend so much time trying to bring the kitchen back to its previous state.

However, this promise didn’t last long and the man was back to his old behavior. To get his attention, the woman then decided to do the same thing that her husband does to her – to leave a big mess after cooking. Soon, this made her husband complain about how much time it takes for him to clean it. When the woman tried to explain the situation to him, telling her husband about his annoying habit, the man didn’t believe that it was that bad. But now the woman had proof that it was when she showed him a picture of the kitchen after he had used it to make dinner. This picture made the man upset as he thought that he wasn’t appreciated and that his own wife couldn’t understand that “that’s just how he cooks”.

Now the woman is wondering whether she was really the jerk for going this far and trying to prove that her husband was sloppy. A lot of people online agreed with the woman, stating that they should change something in their “system” so that they both would be happy. Some of them suggested that the couple should go back to the old way of the same person cooking and cleaning, but it seems that OP’s husband wasn’t into that. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

Not having a clear plan on how to split up certain chores at home or feeling that you’re doing most of the work while your partner does the bare minimum happens more often than thought. But this all can change if you just sit down and talk about this problem, coming up with a structure that would help both of you to do an equal part in taking care of various tasks. NPR suggests that the best way of going towards this goal is to first take time listing all the things that need to be done. This way you will see which of the things are really important and which are not, and thus can be removed from the list altogether. After this, talk about who could do what, assigning each the things they don’t mind doing, and making sure that both of you get a fair share of the workload. The most important thing here is to stick to this plan and commit to following it.

