ADVERTISEMENT

Let's make a pact to stop pretending that we enjoy "a good deep clean." The actual act of scrubbing, scouring, and contorting your body to reach that weird dusty spot behind the toilet is, frankly, the worst. But the desire to live in a home that doesn't look like it was just ransacked is a powerful one, creating a painful paradox for the inherently lazy.

What if you could achieve that sparkling, deeply satisfying level of clean with a fraction of the effort? Welcome, friend, to the promised land. This is a curated collection of the most brilliant, low-effort, high-reward cleaning products that do the hard work for you. Prepare to conquer your home's grimiest corners, possibly without even leaving the couch.