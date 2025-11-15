Well, you’re in luck, pandas. Redditors have been sharing their most brilliant lazy cleaning hacks , so we’ve compiled a list of them below. From using a leaf blower for a wide variety of tasks to keeping dish soap in the bathroom, these tips may seem unconventional. But they might also change your life. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the advice that’s going to help keep your home sparkling!

According to the American Cleaning Institute , the average adult spends about six hours each week cleaning . But it’s safe to say that most of us don’t really enjoy that time. In fact, a 2022 survey found that, despite the fact that Americans love having a spotless home, 73% hate the actual act of cleaning it up. So if there’s anything you can do to cut down on the time you spend vacuuming, mopping and scrubbing, you’ll probably be happy to start doing it.

#1 I don’t own a mop so when I want to “mop the floor” I just toss a few disinfectant wipes on the floor and move it around with my foot while wearing shoes.

#2 Newspaper covers the tops of all my cupboards (the space between ceiling and cupboard) I change them out 2 or 3 times a year. It captures all the dust and grease, it then gets used as fireststarter paper.

If my mirror in the bathroom has spots i flick water on it and wipe it down instead of using glass cleaner.

#3 I have a dresser in every room and mostly have things organized in the drawers that are used in those rooms however they all have at least one empty drawer where I can just quickly dump things in them for a quick pick up.

#4 Lol I use dirty clothes to wipe the bathroom floor after I take a shower before I throw them in the wash.

#5 Dishwasher tablet in the sink. Fill with hot water and leave.

Clean sink.

#6 I put aluminum foil on shelves in my fridge that hold meat and or things that could leak.



Also, i stopped using the word lazy because, let’s be real, we aren’t lazy. We have limited capacity and energy. That isn’t laziness.

#7 I have dish soap in the shower. On days when I'm deep conditioning my hair, I wash the walls off with dishsoap and rinse with the shower head. When the shower is turned off, I squeegee the walls and tub to help remove soap scum from the walls. Only time it gets deep cleaned is when our cleaner comes once a month. The dish soap works great to help breakdown soap scum and I have silky hair.

#8 I just toss everything into a “junk basket” before guests instant tidy, deal with it later.

#9 So I bought a huge pack of white wash cloths. I wash my face morning and night (without the cloth) and pull out a wash cloth to dry my face, I then wipe the counter down and the sink and throw it in the dirty hamper.

#10 I keep a spray bottle filled with vinegar and dish soap in my shower. I spray the surfaces about 2-3 times per week.



Spray then rinse.



This keeps the soap scum/shower funk to a minimum so that an actual cleaning is only needed about 3-4 times per year.

#11 I've been cleaning during those commercials you can't skip. You can't get all that much done in two minutes but if you binge watch as much as me then it ads up. Also increases overall activity.

#12 I use a toilet brush (it’s never been used on the toilet) to clean my tub so I don’t have to get on my knees or in the tub to do it.

#13 Beyond using the microwave, I never cook at home. Helps keep the kitchen clean 😉.

#14 When it’s raining here, I’ll wipe down the window outside and let the rain wash away the solution. I detest buffing out windows to reduce streaks. .

#15 Underwear and undershirts don’t need folding. Most shirts and pants don’t need ironing if hang dried after only 2-3min in the dryer.

#16 I just spray air freshener and suddenly the whole house feels ‘clean’ even if I haven’t touched a single surface.

#17 For kitchen floors: I wet a tea towel with hot water and wring it out, then spray cleaner at the floor as I shuffle the tea towel around with my feet to do a quick clean.

#18 If I need to clean out my fridge before leaving for a trip and I'm short on time, I just throw everything in my freezer and then toss it when I get back.



I also keep my organic waste bin in the freezer, too.

#19 Instead of sweeping my patio I just use my leaf blower.

#20 I run a HEPA filter 24/7. The difference in dust that settles on furniture is astounding. I can go weeks without dusting sometimes if I’m not being picky.

#21 I sometimes clean the bathroom floor near the toilet while I'm sitting on the toilet. Then I just take the TP and drop it in the toilet.

#22 Installed a water softener. I haven’t cleaned limescale on anything for 2 years 🙌🏼 we have hard water and not having to scrub 3 toilets, faucets, descale kettles or deal with those stupid hard water dots on counters made it the best thing I ever bought.

#23 If the dishwasher is empty, I'll use it as a drainer for dishes I've washed by hand.

#24 My lazy cleaning hack is that I only clean the bathroom counter when people are coming over or when I can no longer stand it. So at least four times a year.

#25 If I wear compression garments the clothes I wear over them go back on hangers and back into my closet…provided I don’t spill anything on them during the day.

#26 Using a cardboard box with a garbage bag in it as a garbage can. When it gets dirty instead of cleaning the bin I can get rid of the box.

#27 I leaf blow my soft fur carpet and it restores it to almost new fluffiness.

#28 Small microfiber cloth I hang behind my door handle. I use it to wipe down counter and mirror everytime I use the sink. It keeps my counter and mirror looking spotless all the time and generates no waste.

#29 I put a rag on a swiffer and spray the floor with a diluted floor cleaning solution to dust mop. I don't do a proper mopping as often as I would like with a bucket and mop. But doing this after vacuuming/sweeping gets the floors clean enough.

#30 I use lint rollers for much more than clothes. If i can't find the energy to vaccum or clean surfaces, they're great for picking up crumbs or dust bunnies. It doesn't always pick up everything though, so if i use the lint roller on my desk, shelf or nightstand i will sometimes just go over with my sleeve or a paper towel and it looks good



I have told this to at least one friend hahaha.

#31 I use a leaf blower instead of a vacuum on the inside of my car. Open all the doors and let ‘er rip. Fast and kinda fun.

#32 I keep an old toothbrush in the bathroom drawer to “brush” my rings each morning. The diamonds are always sparkling clean and I don’t have to fool with jewelry cleaner or soaking them.

#33 I use the Dustbuster to vacuum crumbs out of my toaster oven/air fryer. I wash the tray/racks where the food actually touches, of course.

#34 Harpic power plus toilet cleaner in the black bottle cuts limescale brilliantly i used it for deep cleaning the shower screen and deposits on the plughole in bathroom and it was so easy just wear gloves and dont splash it anywhere.

#35 Instead of a regular kitchen sponge, use a silicone one. Also I use one in the shower. Basically never have to replace!

#36 I keep a broom in the shower and one by the tub. Once a week, I spray cleaner and scrub the tubs with the broom.

#37 If I’m chopping vegetables or measuring dry ingredients, I lay down wax paper end-to-end on the counters, then I wrap it up from the sides and throw it out. Wax paper is very inexpensive.

#38 Leave the cat puke until it dries bc it’s easier to clean up that way?

#39 I'll vaccum (with the floor vaccum) tabletops if there's a lot of debris/ crumbs. I know how dirty the vaccum is, so of course I then clean the surface.

#40 Bucket of dish soap and one of those big car washing mitts to clean the patio and porch furniture. Works great, easiest method I've found.

#41 My lazy hack is I hire someone to clean.

#42 I wash my face with a washcloth every evening then rinse it out and wipe down the mirrors and the sinks and the counter. It’s the primary bath so guests don’t use it.

#43 Hiding bulky pots and mixing bowls in the dishwasher (stuff that would need to be handwashed) to de-clutter the sink when guests are stopping by. Also hide stuff in the shower for the same reason 😂.

#44 Spraying scrubbing bubbles in the shower after every use. Rinse right before next use. 10/10.

#45 I’m a guy. I sit when I pee. Standing to pee makes everything on and around the toilet absolute disgusting. Might as well just pee directly on the walls and floor.

#46 Trash can in every room .

#47 I have a “just spray, don’t rinse” shower cleaner that I use every time I shower and here’s the hack: I choose to believe it (lol).

#48 After I shower I rinse my washcloth as much as possible and use it to clean the edge of my tub that gets super dusty from our forced air system, the sink, and the top of the toilet before throwing it in the hamper. This helps tide me over between weekly deep cleans.

#49 I don't sweep. I have pets and a sandy patch in my yard so the dogs track in a lot of sand. I have a shop vac and vacuum once a week.

#50 I moved cross country and my old furniture was very old, so I didn’t bring much. What I purchased here was spot with intent. I didn’t just fall in love with something and had to have it. It had to have legs and some height. First off I believe having legs on furniture makes your house look a little larger and this house is small so it needed that. Part two of this is, I run my Roomba daily. The Roomba can go under all of my furniture which eliminates me having to move furniture and vacuum under things. I still have to vacuum the upholstery, and I actually use the vacuum to clean out the Roomba cup and filter. Doing that actually makes the replaceable paper filter last longer.

#51 Dishwashing liquid works for basically everything in the bathroom because it's designed for glass, ceramic, plastic and metals. Works well with either a sponge scourer or steam cleaner.



I've also seen people use Dishwashing liquid as loo cleaner.....

#52 I use single use disposable toilet wands on… things OTHER than toilets.

#53 Once a month, I use a flat mop that is only used for this. I use hot water and arm & hammer laundry crystals (they melt better than downy), and I wash the walls and baseboards.

#54 I clean my cats’ litter boxes with my Clorox toilet wand. Exteriors get wiped down with some cleaning wipes, add a little hot water to get the wand head wet, scrub and rinse a few times (down the toilet), give the bowl a quick scrub, and eject the sponge into the garbage can. I put a rag towel down under the litter box before I start that I use to dry the boxes.



I’ve tried many different methods over the years and this one is fastest, requires least effort and is least gross. I feel some shame for not using Dawn with a brush because it’s pet safe (and perhaps should feel shame for being wasteful). I’m too busy enjoying my toilet brush-free life to care.

#55 I use an electric leaf blower to get all of the hair from my 2 huskies out from behind and under furniture.

#56 I keep everything picked up all the time. I'm not sure if it is lazy or not but it definitely helps when I have someone coming over, there's no stress. But, I also do the disinfectant wipes under my bathroom sink, and have done a 10-second tidy while I'm brushing my teeth or getting ready.

Minimalism is key!

#57 I have a little tricks like I always sprinkle baking soda in my trash cans to absorb the smells when they’ve done their job. I just take them outside hose out. Let it dry and start over. Or the only use I actually have for a swiffer mop is to put a wet cover on it. That way I can clean the top corners of my walls easily. For some reason, they just seem to push dirt around on the floor, but dear Lord, they will actually help you scrub your walls down and get gas heat stains off. And don’t get me started on the fact that at any given point, I have Clorox wipes in at least three rooms in my home for easy access.

#58 I hand wash dishes. I hate using Sponges. I bought a ton of Swedish dish towels and cut them up in smaller pieces. I use those to hand wash dishes and toss the cloth in the hamper.I get a new “sponge” every wash and being eco friendly.

#59 I turn on the shower exhaust fan for as long as possible and make sure the shower is completely dry at least once daily. Keeps black mould from starting. I only had to do a proper clean once a month or longer in the drier seasons and when there’s visible pink stuff starting.



edit: just make sure there’s somewhere the exhaust fan is sucking air from coz if the house is completely airtight/sealed, no air is gonna get sucked into the exhaust fan. In my case, i keep a small window permanently open to let air in from the outside while the exhaust fan works. This window has metal grills and an insect screen.

#60 After I use a face wipe to remove make up, I drape it over a bottle instead of throwing it away. I wash my hair every day and I use it to pick up hair in the sink. If I don’t have one, I take a some TP, use it to clean the vanity then use it to clean hair off.



I also keep my hand held vac hidden by the bathroom wall, and do a quick swipe to clean hair off the floor.

#61 My bf and I share a car and when I have to wait in the Dunkin drive thru in the morning for more that 5 min I take out a cleaning wipe and wipe the inside interior down. It makes me feel so productive lol.

#62 My top secret hack before people come over: Easiest way to make a room look and smell fresh is to quickly wipe over surfaces with a dusting cloth and a spray bottle filled with water and a cap of fabric conditioner. Super cheap, takes 5 minutes and makes your home smell like fresh washing! (Can also spray curtains and sofa with solution, and in winter wipe over the radiators for an extra scent boost when the heating comes on 😍).

#63 Toilet bowl cling bleach in the shower. Put it in all those grimy corners, let it slowly run down the walls, come back and wash it all away later.

#64 Got a lobby pan, it was the best thing I ever did for myself.

#65 I started putting table cloths on the kitchen table so I can just pick it up and wash it. I have 3 that I rotate throughout the week.

#66 When the kitchen is chaotic after cooking. I will vacuum the countertops and stove with the hose extensions and then continue with the floor. Then, wiping down everything and sweeping/mopping is more manageable without the excessive crumbs flying everywhere and sticking to the towels.

#67 Wicker baskets. A couple per room, fill them up with all the miscellaneous stuff that somehow multiplies, stash baskets in closet if company is coming.

#68 I have a small spray bottle of rubbing alcohol for little things like the toilet handle, or a counter after I'm done wiping it. It evaporates really fast.

#69 My friend used to professionally clean houses and occasionally he would ask me to help this was back when I was in my 20s like 1 million years ago. Sometimes when we were in a hurry rather than properly mop the floors. We would just get a bunch of window cleaner and spray it on the floors and then get some towels and then scoot around the floors. They shined right up. Looked great, we would always get compliments how shiny the floors were lol.

#70 When our children were young and the doorbell would ring, the whole room would erupt and all of us would grab toys, cushions etc from the floor and everything would be thrown behind the sofa lol. Within half a minute the room was "tidy" haha just a lot of mess to sort later, but visitors never knew.

#71 Laziness at its peak: I sweep all of the junk on the floor (trash, shoes, toys, books, anything kids leave out!) and then I wait till the kids get home and make them clean it haha!

#72 Steam cleaning the floors is 500x better than mopping and half the effort.

#73 I’ll sometimes throw recyclables in the dishwasher with a regular load of dishes if it looks like something that needs more than a quick rinse to get clean enough to toss in the bin.

#74 Idk if it’s lazy but it’s a hack: I use little scented baby diaper bags to throw away scooped cat litter and I also use them to get rid of toilet scrubber pads when I do all the toilets one after the other.

#75 To keep clutter at bay, use decorative boxes and containers to keep things in.

#76 I keep a dish wand full of dawn and vinegar in my tub. Like twice a week in the shower I wipe it down while waiting on my hair conditioner.

#77 Instead of buying new sponges, i pass them from the kitchen for dishes all the way through to the toilet (which is a one-time then trashed).



Also clorox wipes. I wipe down the counter/sink and toilet almost daily and clean properly once weekly.



after dishes, I wipe down the kitchen sink and counters (and anything else that needs it) with the dishrag and then put it in the laundry (after it’s dry).

#78 I spray the tub down with cleaner and use a suv car brush to clean the walls and tub to save my back.

#79 I periodically buy a 2 yard t-shirt cloth from a store’s fabric section, cut it up, and only use that type of cloth for cleaning things. It’s durable, and I won’t be sad if after a while, there’s some stain that won’t come out. I keep some upstairs and downstairs.

#80 I never scrub the tub or tiles. I spray with the purple bottle Lysol Bleach cleaner and hours later it’s white and clean. Then I spray again and let it sit overnight. Sparkling clean by the next day. I have never had to scrub or do anything to my bathtub or tiles. Been doing this for 10+ years. It was a tip that a professional cleaner gave me. Sometimes it’s hard to find that purple bottle in stores or Amazon, so when I see it, I stock up.

#81 While my hair has conditioner, I use a cleaning cloth to clean my shower. I also reload the dishwasher while I cook dinner.