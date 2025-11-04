ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaning is one of the household chores that many of us grow to dislike throughout childhood. But as we get older, we eventually come to appreciate the value of tidying up a home, along with the satisfaction it brings. 

That dopamine boost typically comes after seeing the result of the effort you put in. It can be more rewarding to see how things looked before and after doing the work, much like what the following photos show. 

These people were so proud of their handiwork that they had to share it online. And who could blame them? Enjoy scrolling through!

#1

Before And After. I Don’t Use Actual Silver Polish, I Prefer The Aluminium Foil, Baking Soda And Hot Water Method, And A Gentle Rub Afterwards With A Polishing Cloth

Before and after cleaning photos showing polished vintage silver tea set with shiny reflective surfaces on a wooden table.

kingboo94 Report

    #2

    Thanksgiving Gift For A Young Girl. She Didn't See Her Home Yet

    Before and after cleaning photos showing cluttered and messy rooms transformed into neat, organized living spaces.

    CleanwithBarbie Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope she's over the moon with this incredible transformation

    #3

    Hard Water Buildup (Before And After)

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a deep clean transformation of a shower stall with grime removed.

    I started with CLR, which didn’t do much. I tried Dawn Power Wash, soap pads, magic erasers. Nothing was working. So I pulled an illegal maneuver. I covered the metal parts with rags and spot tested with Clorox toilet bowl cleaner (the lime and rust one in a black bottle).

    I put some on a rag and applied it to the bottom first. Let it sit for a while, and then scrub the hell out of it with a ton of magic erasers.

    lordfromthegoldshore Report

    sarah-vroom avatar
    SummerVeE
    SummerVeE
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened in that shower to make it look like that?

    Many people believe they can live just fine in a cluttered environment. Some may even endure the presence of grime in their homes. What they fail to realize is that the dirt and mess may actually be affecting their mental health. 

    According to Dr. Erika Penney, clinical psychology lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney, a disorganized space, for one, leaves us in a cognitive overload.
    #4

    Before And After Spilling Dark Soy Sauce All Over My Couch And Floor The Day Before I Move Out

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a stained sofa and floor transformed to spotless and tidy condition.

    I used brute force (blotting) and cold water, and paper towels on the couch. Clorox spray on the floor. I couldn't find baking soda in the store, as I was worried about whether there would be a smell, but after all the blotting, there was no smell. 

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Despite No Support From Cities, I Continue To Clean Up As Much Trash As I Can In The Bay Area

    Before and after cleaning photos showing removal of trash and debris from outdoor areas for satisfying cleanup results.

    pengweather Report

    sarah-vroom avatar
    SummerVeE
    SummerVeE
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hoping OP stays safe. Cleaning up active homeless camps is dangerous

    #6

    Friendly Reminder To Clean Your Dishwasher Filter (Yes, That's A Thing)

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a heavily clogged filter transformed to a spotless, clean filter.

    letsgobrooksy Report

    “When we’re surrounded by distractions, our brains essentially become battlegrounds for attention. Everything competes for our focus,” Dr. Penney wrote, adding that our brains prefer single tasks over multitasking. 

    Dr. Penney also noted that a sense of order reduces the competition for our attention, which ultimately reduces our mental load. This applies even to those who claim to be better at ignoring distractions because, as she points out, distractible environments automatically overload our cognitive capabilities.
    #7

    Cleaning Gravestones

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a restored gravestone with moss removed and clearer inscriptions outdoors.

    I enjoy cleaning gravestones in my local cemetery and love the before and after photos. I do have permission to clean before anyone gets their panties in a wad. Hope you enjoy the photos.  

    Dismaldreamer1993 Report

    #8

    The Owner Had Depression And I Cleaned Her Home For Free

    Before and after cleaning photos showing dramatic kitchen and bathroom transformation with spotless floors and surfaces.

    CleanwithBarbie Report

    sarah-vroom avatar
    SummerVeE
    SummerVeE
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is such a huge thing for someone with depression. Tonight, maybe they will have the energy to make dinner, since all the dishes and kitchen are clean. Tomorrow, maybe they will be able to have a shower in their freshly cleaned washroom.

    #9

    Cuisineart Pan With 10 Years Of Build Up - Before And After I Used The Pink Stuff

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a stainless steel pan transformed from dirty to shiny and spotless on a kitchen sink.

    _take_me_away Report

    Not everyone has the time of day to tidy up their space. However, the lack of progress has a compounding effect that one may only notice once the clutter piles up to an unbearable amount. 

    For this, Dr. Penney advises what she refers to as micro-tidying. The goal is to dedicate just five minutes to clear a small space.
    #10

    Please Stop Using Swiffer Mop/ Other Pre-Made Mop Solutions

    Before and after cleaning photos showing dramatic transformation of dirty and stained kitchen tile floors into spotless surfaces.

    I get frequent floor restoration cleanings. It’s always at a home that’s been using Swiffer Wet Jet, Mr. Clean, Fabuloso, etc.

    What I use for a standard cleaning on every floor: a self-wringing flat mop, a clean water bucket, and a dirty water bucket. In the clean water bucket, I have a couple of gallons of warm water, two to three drops of Dawn dish soap for the grease, and two drops of Mrs. Meyers' Honeysuckle dish soap for the scent. You don't need a lot of soup. Suds are bad! When mopping the floors, the mop should be damp, not soaking wet. Wring that sucker out! When dirty, wring into a separate dirty water bucket so that your mop water stays clean longer.

    What I use for a deep cleaning/ restoration on tile floors: Hand and knees scrubbing, a bristle brush, and hydrogen peroxide.
    What I use for deep cleaning/ restoring hardwood floors: this is the only pre-made mop solution I’ll use, and I only suggest this once every year for hardwood floors if mopped properly throughout the year after. I use Murphy Oil wood floor soap in a bucket of warm water, I only use half a cap full. Not a lot! A scrub brush and knee scrubbing. Again, clean water and a dirty water bucket. To rinse the bristle brush.

    shelbystroodle Report

    #11

    Vinyl Fence Cleaned. Before And After. Used Armor All Car Wash (Had A Leaking Bottle) And A Rectangular Broom

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a white fence transformed from dirty to spotless in a backyard setting.

    Consistent-Youth9231 Report

    #12

    Some Before/After Dopamine For You. A Heavily Used Yet Neglected Keyboard In My Family Home Cleaned With Isopropyl Alcohol And A Clean Rag, So Simple And Quick Yet So Effective

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a white keyboard with dirty keys transformed to spotless and clean keys.

    mickmon Report

    A shift in perspective can also make cleaning feel less tedious. According to author Azumi Uchitani, who shares Japanese ancient wisdom through her writings, people focus too much on the result. 

    As she tells Good Housekeeping, it may be helpful to approach the task in a similar way to Zen Buddhism, where cleaning is also about showing respect and appreciation for the environment.
    #13

    Been Using My Great Grandfather's Razor For A While Now. Decided To Clean And Polish It This Morning. Most Frugal Way To Shave. Blades Are Dirt Cheap! Before/After

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a vintage razor transformed from tarnished to shiny and polished condition.

    joeyisnotmyname Report

    #14

    This Was The Biggest Cleaning. I Helped Her For Free

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a messy cluttered apartment transformed into neat and tidy living spaces.

    CleanwithBarbie Report

    #15

    Inspiration & Transformation. Helped A Friend Manage Her Depression Room. I Am Immensely Proud Of Her And I Wanted To Share

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a cluttered bedroom transformed into a clean, organized, and bright room.

    alovelychrist Report

    One tip Uchitani shared is to maintain harmony between the body and mind. It includes using tools that make the task easier and more enjoyable. 

    "Treat cleaning as a combined practice of meditation and fitness. As a bonus, your space becomes clean," she said.
    #16

    I Did It Y’all. I Actually Did It

    Before and after cleaning photo showing a backyard pool transformed from dirty green to clear blue water.

    First, after I got a bulk of the particulate out, I never backwashed my sand filter, so a lot of it got back into the pool. Spent a week (evenings after work), vacuuming up the same particulates over and over.
    Second, I used a granular flocculant and vacuumed it back into the filter, rather than to waste. So I had to spend a week just letting it settle, vacuum to waste, refill, backwash, settle, repeat.

    kylelee Report

    #17

    I Was Told To Post This. About 3 Days' Work

    Before and after cleaning photos showing messy and neatly organized network cables in a server rack for satisfying cable management.

    Porkchop85 Report

    #18

    Before And After Floor Sanding

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a worn wooden surface restored to smooth, polished wood grain finish.

    junkybutt Report

    #19

    Satisfying Before And After I Did At Work A Few Weeks Ago. I Enjoy Cable Management

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a tangled network cable mess transformed into neatly organized server wiring.

    K00KzSUX Report

    #20

    The Wonders (And Horrors) Of Laundry Stripping

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a wrinkled gray pillowcase transformed into a smooth clean fabric.

    For the last two years, I’ve been living in a place with awful water, a grimy old machine, and roommates who used way too much detergent. I washed my sheets weekly, sometimes more, and they just became more and more disgusting. I was seriously considering throwing them out because the pillowcases had the consistency of waxed fabric, and I could not get the smell out of them.

    Well, I am now living in a place with a tub and excellent water, so as a last-ditch effort, I tried stripping them. I did about six hours in the tub, doing a thorough hand wash every hour, wrung ‘em, washed ‘em, dried ‘em, and I’m glad they’re clean, but I’m also absolutely disgusted by it. I have slept on these nasty sheets for two years. They look and feel brand new.

    mishyfishy135 Report

    #21

    My New House I’m Renting Had A Tile Mat And We Discovered What’s Underneath…. Before And After

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a tiled floor transformed from dirty to spotless with a dog nearby.

    Absolutely nasty! It smelled horrible, and after lifting it back up and starting to clean, everyone in my house ended up sick! It was 100% mold.

    Ringwormdongtip Report

    #22

    Before And After Shots Of An Aquarium I Found Abandoned In An Apartment During Work

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a dirty fish tank transformed into a clear and vibrant aquarium with colorful gravel.

    DaWalkr Report

    #23

    On Christmas, I Returned To A Place I Had Cleaned Up A Year Ago. Nature Has Reclaimed Back Its Land. This Is A Successful Cleanup I Will Cherish Forever

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a littered area transformed into a clean, green, and natural outdoor space.

    pengweather Report

    #24

    Visiting My Grandparents

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a shower floor transformation from dirty and stained to clean and spotless.

    I just left my grandparents today and wanted to show an update on my progress. Regrettably it’s not as perfect as I wanted, the caulk is irreversibly damaged, as well as the shower doors remain streaky (although mold-free now). I used Zep Mold and Mildew for almost all surfaces and a pumice scouring stick of all things for the bottom of the shower floor. Also a few magic erasers for all the cracks in between the tiling.

    alrightsoi Report

    #25

    Just Wanted To Say Thank You To Whomever Mentioned Cleaning Their Faucet Head. Used Normal White Vinegar From The Grocery Store

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a close-up of a heavily clogged then spotless faucet aerator.

    PeakyCactus Report

    #26

    Before And After Of 10+ Year Old Pit Stained T-Shirt

    Before and after cleaning photo showing a heavily stained shirt transformed to a clean, stain-free garment.

    My husband used to be in a touring band, and this is his favorite disgusting t-shirt from that time. He never wears it, but held onto it. I soaked it in store-brand Oxiclean overnight, rinsed, washed with Persil, then soaked in Oxiclean again, washed, and dried. It isn't perfect, but it's a shocking difference.

    divingproblems Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has the shirt changed colour or is the lighting different in each pic?

    #27

    I Did It! How To Clean Brunt/Polymerized Oil Off Ceramic Coated Frying Pan

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a rusty, stained pan transformed into a smooth, clean cookware surface.

    Supplies: Dish soap, water, sea salt (or table salt), baking soda, scrub daddy.
    Time: 1h soak, 20m scrub.

    tunecha Report

    #28

    Aunt’s Kitchen Sink: Comet, Sit, Scrub, Then Bleach Worked

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a heavily stained sink transformed into a sparkling clean sink.

    I put Comet and then Saran Wrap on top and let it sit for 30 minutes before I started scrubbing. I think the Saran Wrap worked a lot.

    ashholethewizzoh Report

    #29

    The Result Of Cleaning My 2-Year Depression Room. I’m 5 Months Sober, And I’ve Gotten My Motivation Back. It Feels So Good To Live In A Clean Space

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a messy bedroom transformed into a tidy, decorated, and cozy living space.

    Certain-Intention594 Report

    #30

    Mom Bedroom/Sewing Room

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a cluttered bedroom transformed into a neat, organized, and tidy space.

    My Mom and I haven’t had the best relationship in the past, but in 2020, I got extremely sick, and she moved in with me and slowly helped me get my house and life back together. She's terrible at prioritizing herself and has always had low self-esteem and not felt good enough. I had left a job in early July and had 2, 3 weeks free. I helped clean out everything.

    She's so happy with it, and I’m hoping it’s a way to help her get back on her feet, out of a depression, and help her feel peaceful.

    Kaite0405 Report

    #31

    Finally Cleaned The Master Bathroom

    Bathroom countertop before and after cleaning with cluttered bottles and clear, organized space around the sink.

    thatpilatesprincess Report

    #32

    Before And After Of An Illegal Dumping Site I Cleaned Up

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a street transformation from trash-filled to spotless and neatly maintained area.

    pengweather Report

    #33

    My Result

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a stained sofa transformed into a spotless and fresh-looking seating area.

    I couldn't find the tag on it but the fabric didn't feel like a specialty fabric so I hand-washed it in almost cold water with the best thing you can find in a mexican household, ZOTE. After I hand scrubbed it I threw it in the wash on delicate cycle with cold water and a tiny amount of detergent. Then I put it to dry on the delicate setting with the temp on lowest low.

    Hushiemommie Report

    #34

    I Just Want To Show Off My Oven

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a severely dirty oven interior transformed into a spotless state.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Bar Keepers Friend Is Magic On Brass

    Before and after cleaning photo showing two brass lamps on a wooden floor with one polished and shiny and the other tarnished.

    ssh7201 Report

    #36

    I Finally Tackled My Depression Room… And So Can You

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a transformed bedroom with organized and tidy living space.

    I struggle with caring for myself & my space, especially when school / work picks up and all I want to do is rot after a busy day. I also HATE cleaning, I never find it fulfilling or cathartic and it’s so overwhelming.
    If you feel similarly, here’s how I did it:
    1. Do NOT expect to do it all in one day! Accept & get comfortable with the idea it could take you a few days of chipping away.
    2. Get the floor clear first. Throw trash away, put clothes in a laundry basket (or 3), anything you need to find a home for put in a bin or on your bed temporarily.
    3. If you find yourself losing steam, do NOT give in immediately. Take care of one more large task (ie. Put folded clothes away, take out the trash, organize your desk) and THEN put a pin it.
    4. Anytime you leave the room, start a task and leave it half done. That way, when you return, you have no choice but to finish it.
    5. There is NO one definition of ‘clean’ - what’s clean to me is certainly not clean to my mother. Get to a point where you feel comfortable & cozy existing in your space… if you don’t look around and feel overwhelmed / shameful / need to take immediate action, then it’s done!
    6. MOST IMPORTANTLY - DO NOT LET GUILT / SHAME DETER YOU! Ignoring the problem only contributes further to it. It’s ok if you don’t know where to start. Start with the smallest task, take care of it, and keep going with the momentum. It’s ok if you need a break. It’s ok if you leave a load of laundry in over night and take care of it tomorrow. The important thing is it GETS DONE!

    rubabyy Report

    #37

    Here’s An Update On The Really Dirty Mouse

    Before and after cleaning photo showing a dirty computer mouse restored to a spotless and pristine condition.

    First, I used dish soap and warm water, and that worked really good with getting all the visual dirty stuff off. Then I used some disinfectant wipes just to make it actually clean.

    fully_errict Report

    #38

    I Think I'm Sold On The Bissell Little Green

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a beige fabric chair seat with significant stain removal and restoration.

    queen-of-cupcakes Report

    #39

    From Trash To Treasure Under 2 Days

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a cluttered room transformed into a spotless, organized living space.

    This person have a bad depression, and clean home can help her to feel better. Our brain is literally blocking us to do things like taking care of ourselves or the environment. This is how bad can be a depression episode.

    CleanwithBarbie Report

    #40

    I Cleaned Up This Vital Pathway So People Can Safely Get To School Or The Recreation Center

    Alleyway before and after cleaning with piles of trash removed and collected in garbage bags near a city bus stop

    pengweather Report

    #41

    Cleaned My Friend's Hoarder House

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a cluttered room transformed into a neat and organized living space.

    I moved into the downstairs of this house two years ago and worked like hell to make it livable. Unfortunately, I did not take pictures of the shed, bedrooms, or bathrooms before I cleaned them. As for the rooms upstairs, they've been filled with junk again, aside from the kitchen. And if you're wondering why I'd ever move in here... poverty. I have to live very cheaply so I can finish school. This was the only option I had at the time.

    Prosthetic_Eye Report

    #42

    Just A Simple Before And After. I Cleaned This Bathroom In Under 4-5 Hours. I Used Bleach, Cif, The Barkeeper's Friends, And Pine-Sole

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a bathroom transformation with a spotless sink, toilet, and bathtub.

    CleanwithBarbie Report

    #43

    I've Developed A Passion For Cleaning Road And Council Signs In Northern Ireland. They Never Get Cleaned Because Of Spending Cuts

    Before and after cleaning photos showing restored clarity and brightness on road and dog control order signs.

    WasabiMadman Report

    #44

    My Vanity Is Usable Now. Kicking Depression Out Of The House

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a makeup vanity transformed from cluttered to neat and organized with accessories.

    peanutbutterand_ely Report

    #45

    Before And After Of My Bathroom. I Used Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foamer, I Let It Sit For About 6 Minutes, Then Went At It With One Of Those Scrub Daddy Sponges

    Before and after cleaning photo of a bathroom showing a transformed toilet and bathtub with spotless surfaces.

    I have been dealing with pretty bad depression and lack of motivation for a while now, and my bathroom got really, really gross, but I recently started antidepressants, and I cleaned it today, and I’m really proud of how it turned out.

    ostrich-party- Report

    #46

    Cleaned Some Door Handles That Haven’t Been Cleaned Since Approx 1992

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a polished brass door handle restored from tarnished to shiny condition.

    My mum passed away a few years ago, and I haven’t had the mental capacity to deal with her flat. Something inside me changed over the last year or so, and I’m finally tackling some of the deepest cleans I’ve had to do. Originally, I was going to replace them as it felt easier. But I decided that they had a hidden charm beneath the years of grime.

    Took me around 10 hours to do 8 handles. Lots of cocktail sticks, sponges, barkeeper's friend, wipes, a cleaning toothbrush, and some serious elbow grease.

    BlondeWanderer Report

    #47

    If You Want To Know... I Used A Stainless Steel Sponge

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a transparent shower door transformed from dirty to spotless and clear.

    CleanwithBarbie Report

    #48

    Found This Sad Telephone In A Defunct Cowbarn, Thought I'd Clean It Up

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a restored vintage rotary phone with dust removed and polished surface.

    Sentient_LaserDisc Report

    #49

    Refinished My Slate Floors

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a tiled floor transformed from dirty and dull to clean and vibrant.

    1. Vacuum floor
    2. Strip off existing sealant with AcryliStrip. Working in small sections, I poured a dilution of AcryliStrip on the floor, smooshed it around with a large sponge to ensure an even coating, then let it sit for 5 minutes. After the timer was up, I scrubbed with stainless steel brushes, paying close attention to the grout. Then I mopped up the resulting slurry with a mop and/or rags before rinsing with clean water. Some sections required a few repeats of this process.
    3. Vacuum again (dogs) and clean floor with steam mop
    4. Once dry, I recolored the grout using Mapei’s UltraCare Grout Refresh in color Timberwolf. I used a 3/8 inch angled paintbrush to paint this into every line. Fairly straightforward, but slow going.
    5. After 24 hours, I was ready to re-seal. Another vacuum. Again working in sections, I applied Miracle Sealants’ 511 Impregnator Sealer with microfiber pad. After letting it sit for 5 min, I wiped off the excess with a clean microfiber.

    senor-mango Report

    #50

    Buy New Expensive Speakers Or Spend Some Time Cleaning Off These Perfectly Good (If Unloved) Ones That Have Been Sat In My Dad's Garage For Years? (Before And After)

    Side-by-side before and after cleaning photos showing a very dirty and a spotless JBL speaker on a table.

    I used anti-bacterial wipes and cotton buds, including the large bass speaker (not pictured). It probably only took 30 minutes for the whole thing.

    hlypaddon Report

    #51

    Just “Rebooted” Our Pool After A Bad Experience With Our Last Pool Service Company

    Before and after cleaning photo of a backyard pool transformation with clear blue water and surrounding patio area.

    We bought our house with this pool/spa a few years ago. As this was our first pool, we hired a pool service company. During one visit, the pool company owner said he was getting overwhelmed and might not make it out every week until he was able to hire someone new. Then, a few months ago, he messaged us that we owed him for several open invoices. I countered that we hadn’t seen him in weeks. I asked for pics of the work he’d done and got no response. By this time, it’s late March and we’re coming out of our (mild) winter season. We had run the pool heater for a week for visitors and then started having an algae problem. I texted him photos of the pool, but no response.

    The algae problem had gotten really bad, and it had been 3 years since we’d changed the water. We decided to drain the entire pool, acid wash it, and start over with new water and chemicals. After several weeks, our pool is finally back in the kind of shape it should be, and we’re happy to be able to start using it this weekend. We’re working with a new company that services a dozen neighbors’ pools, and they came highly recommended.

    nightstalker30 Report

    #52

    Cleaning My Depression Flat After Months Of Being In A Bad Place

    Before and after cleaning photo showing a living room transformation from cluttered to neat and tidy space.

    MShankly Report

    #53

    Before And After Of Me Cleaning Up My Neglected Tank After Struggling With Depression

    Before and after cleaning photos of a heavily algae-covered aquarium transformed into a clear, vibrant planted tank.

    OverlyBilledPlatypus Report

    #54

    Got Fired, Here’s How To Clean The Grill

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a heavily stained oven surface restored to shiny stainless steel condition

    My manager fired me for working a second job, so here’s how I get that grill so clean. After service, scrape any large burnt spots on the grill. Next, pour a large amount of water on the surface of the grill and let it sit for a couple of seconds before scaling in the drain. Pour oil on the grill, a good amount, enough to cover the grill. Get a sponge, 2 grill grates (those black square grates), stack them, and use the grill scraper to hold them and just grind it on the grill, use a good amount of force, and use different angles to get the hard-to-reach parts.

    After that, check for mistakes, then scrape it all into the drain, dry it with a rag, and if you want, you can put on a thin layer of oil, but that only if you want to help out morning. The rest, like the walls and the grease trap, a sanitized hot rag works for me. The longest it has taken me to clean the grill was 15-20 minutes for everything, including storage. Grill cleaning shouldn’t take you 10 minutes.

    icyNinjaman36 Report

    #55

    Cleaning Up The Front Garden

    Before and after cleaning photo showing a backyard garden transformed from overgrown to neatly landscaped with gravel paths.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Disgusting To Clean (Utility Room Drain)

    Before and after cleaning drain cover showing removal of rust and grime for a satisfying transformation.

    fonzieshair Report

    #57

    Whoever Recommended Steel Wool And Dawn Dish Soap, I Love You. Used The Super Fine (000 I Think) Steel Wool And Some Dawn Dish Soap And Water

    Before and after cleaning photo of a bathtub and shower glass showing satisfying clear results and sparkling bathroom tiles.

    lifeisfortheliving Report

    #58

    An Oven Miracle, Enjoy

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a grimy oven transformed into a spotless and shiny kitchen appliance interior.

    I don't use anything toxic. The disappointing thing is it is a combination of degreaser, wire wool, a blade, and heating the oven up a little first... but largely it's just building the muscles that make it possible, as there is no shortcut in oven cleaning. Obviously, also take the door off and apart, and remove the back and the fan.

    The-Baron-Von-Marlon Report

    #59

    The Pink Stuff Is A Miracle Worker

    Before and after cleaning photo of a bathroom sink showing removal of heavy rust and grime stains.

    I've finally had enough of living in a borderline hoarder's house, so I took matters into my own hands and got a spray bottle of the pink stuff plus some paper towels since there was just a lot of general gunk to be wiped off and some multipurpose cloths and it's the cleanest I've ever seen this sink! I don't feel comfortable showing people I know this, so here I am! All the lurking I've done has helped.

    Indication_Adorable Report

    #60

    So Apparently The Railing Was Not Just Worn Out And It Was Actually 20+ Years Of Child Hand Dirt

    Before and after cleaning photos showing wooden surfaces restored from dirty and worn to clean and polished finish.

    mishyfishy135 Report

    #61

    Today's Work... Cleaning 17 Windows And Tracks In A Home

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a dirty window sill transformed into a spotless and bright surface.

    My process: using a medium bristle brush and a firm bristle brush, I loosened as much crud and particles as I could with one hand while following the brush around with a narrow nozzle hose attachment on my shop vac. I used a small paintbrush (like for watercolors) to hit the hard to reach corners and crevices.
    I then sprayed the crud with a little Dawn Powerwash (man, I love that stuff) and it wiped right up. I had to keep going over the frame and crevices a bunch until every last crumb of debris was gone. I used a hand pump water sprayer to wash out the tight corners (used a microfiber cloth to catch all the water and crud).

    okefenokeeguide Report

    #62

    Cleaned My Cap And I’m So Pleased With The After That I’m Willing To Bear The Shame Of Showing You All The Before

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a white cap with balloon embroidery restored from dirty to clean.

    michaelrxs Report

    #63

    Finally Found A Solution

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a stainless steel faucet transformed from dirty to shiny and spotless.

    Tried white vinegar, baking soda, but did nothing. What worked was a combination of Lysol lime and rust toilet bowl cleaner, and bars keepers. Let it penetrate for at least a couple of hours. Then, with a little elbow grease, use a 000 steel wool to remove the more stubborn deposits.

    SportBackground8764 Report

    #64

    After Hairdryer And Peeling / After Baby Oil Soak, Scrape, Goo Gone, And A Wash

    Stainless steel dishwasher before and after cleaning showing removal of stains and smudges with a cat nearby.

    rapunzella Report

    #65

    If This Doesn’t Convince You Of BKF, I Don’t Know What Will

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a burnt pan transformed into a shiny, spotless stainless steel frying pan.

    VegetableShoe6264 Report

    #66

    Used The Overnight Vinegar Hack To Clean A Decade’s Worth Of Scaling On The Shower Chain

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a metal shower hose drastically improved by removing grime and rust buildup.

    I saw this vinegar hack on Instagram and thought I’d give it a try. You basically pour distilled white vinegar into a small ziplock, submerge the affected area, and tie it with a rubber band overnight. Then I used a scrub daddy and wiped off excess stuff in the morning, and voila.

    blue-lilacs Report

    #67

    Satisfying Before And Afters

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a switch plate, cabinet handle, and door k**b restored to shiny condition.

    I used white vinegar/water spray combo, damp microfibre, and a little dawn dish soap to cut through the grease, a mini detail scrub brush & a plastic scraper with curves in order to not damage the wood.

    nextstar1256 Report

    #68

    Today’s Project At The Painting Warehouse (Barkeeper’s Friend, A Magic Eraser, And A Pumice Stone)

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a paint-splattered sink restored to a spotless, like-new condition.

    DJ_clam_hammock Report

    #69

    I Thought These Plates Were Unsalvageable

    Before and after cleaning photo showing a ceramic plate restored to clean condition using a surface cleaner cream.

    Hour_Doughnut2155 Report

    #70

    Silver Cleaning Before And Afters

    Before and after cleaning photo showing tarnished silver teapot restored to a shiny, polished tea set on a wooden table.

    This is a public service announcement to use new silver cleaner! I tried using the exact same brand/bottle (Silvo cleaner) a couple of years ago with an old bottle, and it did absolutely nothing. I thought I would have to try the aluminum foil trick, but decided to start with a new bottle of cleaner first. This all took me only about an hour of polishing.

    Leela_bring_fire Report

    #71

    My Friend Struggles With Depression. I Offered To Clean His House For Him. Here Is His Bathroom. This Took Me About 12 Hours To Fully Clean

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a bathroom toilet and bathtub transformation with satisfying results.

    For the floors, I just used a generic floor cleaner and did multiple rounds of mopping.
    Toilet- scrubbing bubbles mega shower foamer on the outside, Clorox lime and rust toilet cleaner for the inside
    Shower- this was a lot of trial and error. What worked the best was Bar Keeper’s Friend and scrubbing with a stiff scrub brush.
    Inside the sink cabinet, I used Dawn Power wash and a scrub brush.
    Baseboards and walls were all cleaned with Dawn Powerwash and a scrub mommy. For some of the tougher stains, I gently used a magic eraser to get them off.

    Kioddon Report

    #72

    Finally Cleaned The Mailboxes In My Duplex. I Rubbed The Big Pieces Off With A Paper Towel, And Then I Scrubbed With The Soapy Sponge

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a mailbox restored from moldy and dirty to clean and shiny outdoors.

    hello_world112358 Report

    #73

    Never Knew How Dirty The Sides Of My Steering Wheel Were. I Used Tub O’ Towels Heavy-Duty Cleaning Wipes. They Come In A Black And Yellow Container

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a heavily cleaned and restored car steering wheel surface.

    soupyshea Report

    #74

    I've Been Cleaning My Mom's House Since She Passed Away

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a kitchen and cluttered room transformed into neat, clean, and organized spaces.

    This was my mom's house. She passed away in February, and her terrible sister, who never paid any bills, refused to leave and left us with a huge mess once she was evicted. I feel a lot of closure doing this because I always told my mom I was going to clean up her house, but she never let me because she was worried I'd throw something important away (she was a hoarder). I miss her a lot and I hope she's looking down on me with a "you did good, kid" attitude.

    JenniferJackal Report

    #75

    Old Vans Before And After

    Before and after cleaning photos showing dramatic shoe restoration with brightened colors and spotless soles.

    I used dawn power spray and a little brush similar to a toothbrush on the outer sole and wiped clean with a damp rag. Then I took a wet magic eraser and rubbed out any lasting scuffs. Then I lightly went over the fabric of the shoe with a lint-free, damp cloth to remove visible dirt and debris. After letting that dry, I brushed the fabric with a shoe brush made specifically for suede. Then I added a new pair of white laces. 

    Creamy_tangeriney Report

    #76

    Magic Eraser, And Cleaning Your Shoes Is Way Cheaper Than Buying New Shoes. This Took Minutes Of Work To Clean Off Years Of Grime

    Side-by-side view of a cleaned vs dirty sneaker sole showing satisfying before and after cleaning results.

    dietolive6 Report

    #77

    My Winter Ritual: Darn, De-Bobble, Brush And Clean All The Warm Coats And Jackets

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a fabric cuff restoration removing lint and debris for a satisfying result

    Simplythebreast1 Report

    #78

    Took The Opportunity To Brighten Up The Space Under My Sink

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a kitchen cabinet under the sink with pipes and surface stains removed.

    I discovered a really nasty leak under my sink. After fixing the leak, I needed to clean the sludge out and treat the area for mold. While I was at it, I patched the back area where a plumber broke into the wall to fix a different leak. Then I painted the whole thing with kilz and finished it off with a moisture sensor.

    sarahzilla Report

    #79

    Before And After

    Before and after cleaning photo showing tangled wires transformed into neatly organized and secured cables along a wall.

    NAPPER_ Report

    #80

    Before And After, 24 Hour Emergency Veterinary Clinic

    Before and after cleaning photo showing a tangled messy server room transformed into a neatly organized network rack.

    Chewza Report

    #81

    Cleaned Up 60+ Year Old Teddy

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a restored teddy bear with vibrant colors and a neat bow tie.

    This is Teddy, my elderly mother's childhood teddy bear. This sweet boy is at least 60 years old, and I was trusted to give him a little TLC. After washing him, brushing him, and making him some sparkly new eyes from resin, I think he's looking very handsome. He's so excited because he gets to use his new eyes to see my mom, the little girl who loved him, for the first time in decades.

    AveragePinecone Report

    #82

    Before And After

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a pool transformed from murky green water to clear, sparkling blue water.

    Here are some before and after pics of my pool. Quick rundown: I had an algae bloom, so I took a water sample to get tested to balance things before treating it.

    Took the water to a place, and they told me the alkalinity and pH were way off. $300 or so down the drain. So, I bought $12 test strips and started adjusting the water myself. It took about 5 gallons of muriatic acid to lower the alkalinity to acceptable levels and get the pH right. I then aerated the water with the return, vacuumed to waste, and dumped almost a foot of water with algae. After refilling, I retested everything, and it was good. Now it's back to normal and looking pristine.

    lupitaswartz Report

    jujuhecht avatar
    Hugo
    Hugo
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Muriatic acid is an old-fashioned name for hydrochloric acid. pH is a measure of how acid or alkaline the water is, so there's some tautology there.

    #83

    Cleaned Finally

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a dusty computer interior transformed into a spotless, well-maintained setup.

    miheb1 Report

    #84

    I Don’t Think This Has Been Cleaned In 2 Years (Before And After)

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a greasy kitchen griddle transformed into a spotless stainless steel surface.

    After much consideration and taking the budget of my workplace into mind, I went with the cheapest option.

    1 entire grill brick, less than 5 burns, water, oil, and 2.5 hours of elbow grease later, I present to you this disgusting flattop turned into a mirror. It’s not perfect, but oh man, it’s so much better. The corners are a write-off; there’s no getting in there. Believe me, I tried.

    slightlymoistrashbag Report

    #85

    Clean Bathroom

    Before and after cleaning photos showing removal of mold and grime from a bathroom ceiling and tiles.

    Badg33r Report

    #86

    Realized I Could Clean The Scorching Off The Pan

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a copper pan restored to a shiny, polished state in a kitchen sink.

    chaoticridiculous Report

    #87

    Before And After. 7 Hours Free Cleaning Help For A Family

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a cluttered room transformed into a neat, organized living space with hardwood floors.

    CleanwithBarbie Report

    #88

    Finally Cleaning My Slippers

    Before and after cleaning slippers showing significant restoration of soft pink and brown colors on tile and wood floors.

    nsefull Report

    #89

    Before Cleaning And After Cleaning

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a heavily stained refrigerator transformed to a much cleaner state.

    EmilyKinz Report

    #90

    Chicken Fryer Edition. Cleaned One Completely Before The Other To Show The Contrast

    Before and after cleaning photo showing a heavily rusted and stained compartment transformed to a spotless and shiny condition.

    AnOldYoungGuy Report

    #91

    Saw A Comment About Cleaning The Oven With Pumice Stone Recently. Well Over 10 Years Finally Being Cleaned Off

    Before and after cleaning photo showing a heavily stained oven door glass cleaned to a clear finish.

    Seraitsukara Report

    #92

    Plushie Repair

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a dirty mossy ground transformed into a clean, fluffy stuffed dog toy.

    This is my repair of the plushie I found the other day on our property line with our dumpy next door neighbor. My repair involved lots of scrubbing. He was covered in moss and dirt and had tiny roots growing into his fur. He also soaked overnight in some Biz cleaner to get out that musty smell. He went through the washer twice. Next, I set about fixing his face. I sewed up his face, so I could fit in new eyes and a nose. I made him a tiny mouth with embroidery floss. I made him some new ears from some fluffy pajama pants.

    I think he turned out pretty well, not like the original Googles, but pretty decent. I hope you enjoy the rebirth of Sir Fluffy Benny Meatballs, named by two of my great-nieces.

    Fern_Percydale Report

    #93

    $10 Frye Harness Boots, Before And After A Cleaning And Conditioning

    Before and after cleaning photos showing restored black leather boots with improved shine and condition outdoors.

    splintergirl11 Report

    #94

    My Best Friend Is Struggling With Some Lack Of Motivation (Depression) And Needed A Little Help. I Cleaned His Washroom For Him

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a bathtub and tiled shower wall transformed from dirty to spotless.

    Nadiagrace1 Report

    #95

    Cleaning For Mother’s Day

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a cluttered and messy table transformed into a neat and tidy dining area.

    georgesorosbae Report

    #96

    Irish Spring 5 In 1 And Mr. Clean Magic Erasers To The Rescue

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a bathtub transformed from dirty and stained to spotless and shiny.

    itstrickyky Report

    #97

    What Helped Was The Eraser

    Before and after cleaning photo showing stained flip flop cleaned using Mr Clean Magic Eraser pads for satisfying results

    musstbenice Report

    #98

    Cleaned Up My Workstation. I Think It Looks Nice

    Before and after cleaning photos showing a cluttered desk transformed into a neat and organized computer workspace.

    g713 Report

