These people were so proud of their handiwork that they had to share it online. And who could blame them? Enjoy scrolling through!

That dopamine boost typically comes after seeing the result of the effort you put in. It can be more rewarding to see how things looked before and after doing the work, much like what the following photos show.

Cleaning is one of the household chores that many of us grow to dislike throughout childhood. But as we get older, we eventually come to appreciate the value of tidying up a home, along with the satisfaction it brings.

#1 Before And After. I Don’t Use Actual Silver Polish, I Prefer The Aluminium Foil, Baking Soda And Hot Water Method, And A Gentle Rub Afterwards With A Polishing Cloth Share icon

#2 Thanksgiving Gift For A Young Girl. She Didn't See Her Home Yet Share icon

#3 Hard Water Buildup (Before And After) Share icon I started with CLR, which didn’t do much. I tried Dawn Power Wash, soap pads, magic erasers. Nothing was working. So I pulled an illegal maneuver. I covered the metal parts with rags and spot tested with Clorox toilet bowl cleaner (the lime and rust one in a black bottle).



I put some on a rag and applied it to the bottom first. Let it sit for a while, and then scrub the hell out of it with a ton of magic erasers.



Many people believe they can live just fine in a cluttered environment. Some may even endure the presence of grime in their homes. What they fail to realize is that the dirt and mess may actually be affecting their mental health. According to Dr. Erika Penney, clinical psychology lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney, a disorganized space, for one, leaves us in a cognitive overload.

#4 Before And After Spilling Dark Soy Sauce All Over My Couch And Floor The Day Before I Move Out Share icon I used brute force (blotting) and cold water, and paper towels on the couch. Clorox spray on the floor. I couldn't find baking soda in the store, as I was worried about whether there would be a smell, but after all the blotting, there was no smell.



#5 Despite No Support From Cities, I Continue To Clean Up As Much Trash As I Can In The Bay Area Share icon

#6 Friendly Reminder To Clean Your Dishwasher Filter (Yes, That's A Thing) Share icon

“When we’re surrounded by distractions, our brains essentially become battlegrounds for attention. Everything competes for our focus,” Dr. Penney wrote, adding that our brains prefer single tasks over multitasking. Dr. Penney also noted that a sense of order reduces the competition for our attention, which ultimately reduces our mental load. This applies even to those who claim to be better at ignoring distractions because, as she points out, distractible environments automatically overload our cognitive capabilities.

#7 Cleaning Gravestones Share icon I enjoy cleaning gravestones in my local cemetery and love the before and after photos. I do have permission to clean before anyone gets their panties in a wad. Hope you enjoy the photos.



#8 The Owner Had Depression And I Cleaned Her Home For Free Share icon

#9 Cuisineart Pan With 10 Years Of Build Up - Before And After I Used The Pink Stuff Share icon

Not everyone has the time of day to tidy up their space. However, the lack of progress has a compounding effect that one may only notice once the clutter piles up to an unbearable amount. For this, Dr. Penney advises what she refers to as micro-tidying. The goal is to dedicate just five minutes to clear a small space.

#10 Please Stop Using Swiffer Mop/ Other Pre-Made Mop Solutions Share icon I get frequent floor restoration cleanings. It’s always at a home that’s been using Swiffer Wet Jet, Mr. Clean, Fabuloso, etc.



What I use for a standard cleaning on every floor: a self-wringing flat mop, a clean water bucket, and a dirty water bucket. In the clean water bucket, I have a couple of gallons of warm water, two to three drops of Dawn dish soap for the grease, and two drops of Mrs. Meyers' Honeysuckle dish soap for the scent. You don't need a lot of soup. Suds are bad! When mopping the floors, the mop should be damp, not soaking wet. Wring that sucker out! When dirty, wring into a separate dirty water bucket so that your mop water stays clean longer.



What I use for a deep cleaning/ restoration on tile floors: Hand and knees scrubbing, a bristle brush, and hydrogen peroxide.

What I use for deep cleaning/ restoring hardwood floors: this is the only pre-made mop solution I’ll use, and I only suggest this once every year for hardwood floors if mopped properly throughout the year after. I use Murphy Oil wood floor soap in a bucket of warm water, I only use half a cap full. Not a lot! A scrub brush and knee scrubbing. Again, clean water and a dirty water bucket. To rinse the bristle brush.



#11 Vinyl Fence Cleaned. Before And After. Used Armor All Car Wash (Had A Leaking Bottle) And A Rectangular Broom Share icon

#12 Some Before/After Dopamine For You. A Heavily Used Yet Neglected Keyboard In My Family Home Cleaned With Isopropyl Alcohol And A Clean Rag, So Simple And Quick Yet So Effective Share icon

A shift in perspective can also make cleaning feel less tedious. According to author Azumi Uchitani, who shares Japanese ancient wisdom through her writings, people focus too much on the result. As she tells Good Housekeeping, it may be helpful to approach the task in a similar way to Zen Buddhism, where cleaning is also about showing respect and appreciation for the environment.

#13 Been Using My Great Grandfather's Razor For A While Now. Decided To Clean And Polish It This Morning. Most Frugal Way To Shave. Blades Are Dirt Cheap! Before/After Share icon

#14 This Was The Biggest Cleaning. I Helped Her For Free Share icon

#15 Inspiration & Transformation. Helped A Friend Manage Her Depression Room. I Am Immensely Proud Of Her And I Wanted To Share Share icon

One tip Uchitani shared is to maintain harmony between the body and mind. It includes using tools that make the task easier and more enjoyable. "Treat cleaning as a combined practice of meditation and fitness. As a bonus, your space becomes clean," she said.

#16 I Did It Y’all. I Actually Did It Share icon First, after I got a bulk of the particulate out, I never backwashed my sand filter, so a lot of it got back into the pool. Spent a week (evenings after work), vacuuming up the same particulates over and over.

Second, I used a granular flocculant and vacuumed it back into the filter, rather than to waste. So I had to spend a week just letting it settle, vacuum to waste, refill, backwash, settle, repeat.



#17 I Was Told To Post This. About 3 Days' Work Share icon

#18 Before And After Floor Sanding Share icon

#19 Satisfying Before And After I Did At Work A Few Weeks Ago. I Enjoy Cable Management Share icon

#20 The Wonders (And Horrors) Of Laundry Stripping Share icon For the last two years, I’ve been living in a place with awful water, a grimy old machine, and roommates who used way too much detergent. I washed my sheets weekly, sometimes more, and they just became more and more disgusting. I was seriously considering throwing them out because the pillowcases had the consistency of waxed fabric, and I could not get the smell out of them.



Well, I am now living in a place with a tub and excellent water, so as a last-ditch effort, I tried stripping them. I did about six hours in the tub, doing a thorough hand wash every hour, wrung ‘em, washed ‘em, dried ‘em, and I’m glad they’re clean, but I’m also absolutely disgusted by it. I have slept on these nasty sheets for two years. They look and feel brand new.



#21 My New House I’m Renting Had A Tile Mat And We Discovered What’s Underneath…. Before And After Share icon Absolutely nasty! It smelled horrible, and after lifting it back up and starting to clean, everyone in my house ended up sick! It was 100% mold.



#22 Before And After Shots Of An Aquarium I Found Abandoned In An Apartment During Work Share icon

#23 On Christmas, I Returned To A Place I Had Cleaned Up A Year Ago. Nature Has Reclaimed Back Its Land. This Is A Successful Cleanup I Will Cherish Forever Share icon

#24 Visiting My Grandparents Share icon I just left my grandparents today and wanted to show an update on my progress. Regrettably it’s not as perfect as I wanted, the caulk is irreversibly damaged, as well as the shower doors remain streaky (although mold-free now). I used Zep Mold and Mildew for almost all surfaces and a pumice scouring stick of all things for the bottom of the shower floor. Also a few magic erasers for all the cracks in between the tiling.



#25 Just Wanted To Say Thank You To Whomever Mentioned Cleaning Their Faucet Head. Used Normal White Vinegar From The Grocery Store Share icon

#26 Before And After Of 10+ Year Old Pit Stained T-Shirt Share icon My husband used to be in a touring band, and this is his favorite disgusting t-shirt from that time. He never wears it, but held onto it. I soaked it in store-brand Oxiclean overnight, rinsed, washed with Persil, then soaked in Oxiclean again, washed, and dried. It isn't perfect, but it's a shocking difference.



#27 I Did It! How To Clean Brunt/Polymerized Oil Off Ceramic Coated Frying Pan Share icon Supplies: Dish soap, water, sea salt (or table salt), baking soda, scrub daddy.

Time: 1h soak, 20m scrub.



#28 Aunt’s Kitchen Sink: Comet, Sit, Scrub, Then Bleach Worked Share icon I put Comet and then Saran Wrap on top and let it sit for 30 minutes before I started scrubbing. I think the Saran Wrap worked a lot.



#29 The Result Of Cleaning My 2-Year Depression Room. I’m 5 Months Sober, And I’ve Gotten My Motivation Back. It Feels So Good To Live In A Clean Space Share icon

#30 Mom Bedroom/Sewing Room Share icon My Mom and I haven’t had the best relationship in the past, but in 2020, I got extremely sick, and she moved in with me and slowly helped me get my house and life back together. She's terrible at prioritizing herself and has always had low self-esteem and not felt good enough. I had left a job in early July and had 2, 3 weeks free. I helped clean out everything.



She's so happy with it, and I’m hoping it’s a way to help her get back on her feet, out of a depression, and help her feel peaceful.



#31 Finally Cleaned The Master Bathroom Share icon

#32 Before And After Of An Illegal Dumping Site I Cleaned Up Share icon

#33 My Result Share icon I couldn't find the tag on it but the fabric didn't feel like a specialty fabric so I hand-washed it in almost cold water with the best thing you can find in a mexican household, ZOTE. After I hand scrubbed it I threw it in the wash on delicate cycle with cold water and a tiny amount of detergent. Then I put it to dry on the delicate setting with the temp on lowest low.



#34 I Just Want To Show Off My Oven Share icon

#35 Bar Keepers Friend Is Magic On Brass Share icon

#36 I Finally Tackled My Depression Room… And So Can You Share icon I struggle with caring for myself & my space, especially when school / work picks up and all I want to do is rot after a busy day. I also HATE cleaning, I never find it fulfilling or cathartic and it’s so overwhelming.

If you feel similarly, here’s how I did it:

1. Do NOT expect to do it all in one day! Accept & get comfortable with the idea it could take you a few days of chipping away.

2. Get the floor clear first. Throw trash away, put clothes in a laundry basket (or 3), anything you need to find a home for put in a bin or on your bed temporarily.

3. If you find yourself losing steam, do NOT give in immediately. Take care of one more large task (ie. Put folded clothes away, take out the trash, organize your desk) and THEN put a pin it.

4. Anytime you leave the room, start a task and leave it half done. That way, when you return, you have no choice but to finish it.

5. There is NO one definition of ‘clean’ - what’s clean to me is certainly not clean to my mother. Get to a point where you feel comfortable & cozy existing in your space… if you don’t look around and feel overwhelmed / shameful / need to take immediate action, then it’s done!

6. MOST IMPORTANTLY - DO NOT LET GUILT / SHAME DETER YOU! Ignoring the problem only contributes further to it. It’s ok if you don’t know where to start. Start with the smallest task, take care of it, and keep going with the momentum. It’s ok if you need a break. It’s ok if you leave a load of laundry in over night and take care of it tomorrow. The important thing is it GETS DONE!



#37 Here’s An Update On The Really Dirty Mouse Share icon First, I used dish soap and warm water, and that worked really good with getting all the visual dirty stuff off. Then I used some disinfectant wipes just to make it actually clean.



#38 I Think I'm Sold On The Bissell Little Green Share icon

#39 From Trash To Treasure Under 2 Days Share icon This person have a bad depression, and clean home can help her to feel better. Our brain is literally blocking us to do things like taking care of ourselves or the environment. This is how bad can be a depression episode.



#40 I Cleaned Up This Vital Pathway So People Can Safely Get To School Or The Recreation Center Share icon

#41 Cleaned My Friend's Hoarder House Share icon I moved into the downstairs of this house two years ago and worked like hell to make it livable. Unfortunately, I did not take pictures of the shed, bedrooms, or bathrooms before I cleaned them. As for the rooms upstairs, they've been filled with junk again, aside from the kitchen. And if you're wondering why I'd ever move in here... poverty. I have to live very cheaply so I can finish school. This was the only option I had at the time.



#42 Just A Simple Before And After. I Cleaned This Bathroom In Under 4-5 Hours. I Used Bleach, Cif, The Barkeeper's Friends, And Pine-Sole Share icon

#43 I've Developed A Passion For Cleaning Road And Council Signs In Northern Ireland. They Never Get Cleaned Because Of Spending Cuts Share icon

#44 My Vanity Is Usable Now. Kicking Depression Out Of The House Share icon

#45 Before And After Of My Bathroom. I Used Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foamer, I Let It Sit For About 6 Minutes, Then Went At It With One Of Those Scrub Daddy Sponges Share icon I have been dealing with pretty bad depression and lack of motivation for a while now, and my bathroom got really, really gross, but I recently started antidepressants, and I cleaned it today, and I’m really proud of how it turned out.



#46 Cleaned Some Door Handles That Haven’t Been Cleaned Since Approx 1992 Share icon My mum passed away a few years ago, and I haven’t had the mental capacity to deal with her flat. Something inside me changed over the last year or so, and I’m finally tackling some of the deepest cleans I’ve had to do. Originally, I was going to replace them as it felt easier. But I decided that they had a hidden charm beneath the years of grime.



Took me around 10 hours to do 8 handles. Lots of cocktail sticks, sponges, barkeeper's friend, wipes, a cleaning toothbrush, and some serious elbow grease.



#47 If You Want To Know... I Used A Stainless Steel Sponge Share icon

#48 Found This Sad Telephone In A Defunct Cowbarn, Thought I'd Clean It Up Share icon

#49 Refinished My Slate Floors Share icon 1. Vacuum floor

2. Strip off existing sealant with AcryliStrip. Working in small sections, I poured a dilution of AcryliStrip on the floor, smooshed it around with a large sponge to ensure an even coating, then let it sit for 5 minutes. After the timer was up, I scrubbed with stainless steel brushes, paying close attention to the grout. Then I mopped up the resulting slurry with a mop and/or rags before rinsing with clean water. Some sections required a few repeats of this process.

3. Vacuum again (dogs) and clean floor with steam mop

4. Once dry, I recolored the grout using Mapei’s UltraCare Grout Refresh in color Timberwolf. I used a 3/8 inch angled paintbrush to paint this into every line. Fairly straightforward, but slow going.

5. After 24 hours, I was ready to re-seal. Another vacuum. Again working in sections, I applied Miracle Sealants’ 511 Impregnator Sealer with microfiber pad. After letting it sit for 5 min, I wiped off the excess with a clean microfiber.



#50 Buy New Expensive Speakers Or Spend Some Time Cleaning Off These Perfectly Good (If Unloved) Ones That Have Been Sat In My Dad's Garage For Years? (Before And After) Share icon I used anti-bacterial wipes and cotton buds, including the large bass speaker (not pictured). It probably only took 30 minutes for the whole thing.



#51 Just “Rebooted” Our Pool After A Bad Experience With Our Last Pool Service Company Share icon We bought our house with this pool/spa a few years ago. As this was our first pool, we hired a pool service company. During one visit, the pool company owner said he was getting overwhelmed and might not make it out every week until he was able to hire someone new. Then, a few months ago, he messaged us that we owed him for several open invoices. I countered that we hadn’t seen him in weeks. I asked for pics of the work he’d done and got no response. By this time, it’s late March and we’re coming out of our (mild) winter season. We had run the pool heater for a week for visitors and then started having an algae problem. I texted him photos of the pool, but no response.



The algae problem had gotten really bad, and it had been 3 years since we’d changed the water. We decided to drain the entire pool, acid wash it, and start over with new water and chemicals. After several weeks, our pool is finally back in the kind of shape it should be, and we’re happy to be able to start using it this weekend. We’re working with a new company that services a dozen neighbors’ pools, and they came highly recommended.



#52 Cleaning My Depression Flat After Months Of Being In A Bad Place Share icon

#53 Before And After Of Me Cleaning Up My Neglected Tank After Struggling With Depression Share icon

#54 Got Fired, Here’s How To Clean The Grill Share icon My manager fired me for working a second job, so here’s how I get that grill so clean. After service, scrape any large burnt spots on the grill. Next, pour a large amount of water on the surface of the grill and let it sit for a couple of seconds before scaling in the drain. Pour oil on the grill, a good amount, enough to cover the grill. Get a sponge, 2 grill grates (those black square grates), stack them, and use the grill scraper to hold them and just grind it on the grill, use a good amount of force, and use different angles to get the hard-to-reach parts.



After that, check for mistakes, then scrape it all into the drain, dry it with a rag, and if you want, you can put on a thin layer of oil, but that only if you want to help out morning. The rest, like the walls and the grease trap, a sanitized hot rag works for me. The longest it has taken me to clean the grill was 15-20 minutes for everything, including storage. Grill cleaning shouldn’t take you 10 minutes.



#55 Cleaning Up The Front Garden Share icon

#56 Disgusting To Clean (Utility Room Drain) Share icon

#57 Whoever Recommended Steel Wool And Dawn Dish Soap, I Love You. Used The Super Fine (000 I Think) Steel Wool And Some Dawn Dish Soap And Water Share icon

#58 An Oven Miracle, Enjoy Share icon I don't use anything toxic. The disappointing thing is it is a combination of degreaser, wire wool, a blade, and heating the oven up a little first... but largely it's just building the muscles that make it possible, as there is no shortcut in oven cleaning. Obviously, also take the door off and apart, and remove the back and the fan.



#59 The Pink Stuff Is A Miracle Worker Share icon I've finally had enough of living in a borderline hoarder's house, so I took matters into my own hands and got a spray bottle of the pink stuff plus some paper towels since there was just a lot of general gunk to be wiped off and some multipurpose cloths and it's the cleanest I've ever seen this sink! I don't feel comfortable showing people I know this, so here I am! All the lurking I've done has helped.



#60 So Apparently The Railing Was Not Just Worn Out And It Was Actually 20+ Years Of Child Hand Dirt Share icon

#61 Today's Work... Cleaning 17 Windows And Tracks In A Home Share icon My process: using a medium bristle brush and a firm bristle brush, I loosened as much crud and particles as I could with one hand while following the brush around with a narrow nozzle hose attachment on my shop vac. I used a small paintbrush (like for watercolors) to hit the hard to reach corners and crevices.

I then sprayed the crud with a little Dawn Powerwash (man, I love that stuff) and it wiped right up. I had to keep going over the frame and crevices a bunch until every last crumb of debris was gone. I used a hand pump water sprayer to wash out the tight corners (used a microfiber cloth to catch all the water and crud).



#62 Cleaned My Cap And I’m So Pleased With The After That I’m Willing To Bear The Shame Of Showing You All The Before Share icon

#63 Finally Found A Solution Share icon Tried white vinegar, baking soda, but did nothing. What worked was a combination of Lysol lime and rust toilet bowl cleaner, and bars keepers. Let it penetrate for at least a couple of hours. Then, with a little elbow grease, use a 000 steel wool to remove the more stubborn deposits.



#64 After Hairdryer And Peeling / After Baby Oil Soak, Scrape, Goo Gone, And A Wash Share icon

#65 If This Doesn’t Convince You Of BKF, I Don’t Know What Will Share icon

#66 Used The Overnight Vinegar Hack To Clean A Decade’s Worth Of Scaling On The Shower Chain Share icon I saw this vinegar hack on Instagram and thought I’d give it a try. You basically pour distilled white vinegar into a small ziplock, submerge the affected area, and tie it with a rubber band overnight. Then I used a scrub daddy and wiped off excess stuff in the morning, and voila.



#67 Satisfying Before And Afters Share icon I used white vinegar/water spray combo, damp microfibre, and a little dawn dish soap to cut through the grease, a mini detail scrub brush & a plastic scraper with curves in order to not damage the wood.



#68 Today’s Project At The Painting Warehouse (Barkeeper’s Friend, A Magic Eraser, And A Pumice Stone) Share icon

#69 I Thought These Plates Were Unsalvageable Share icon

#70 Silver Cleaning Before And Afters Share icon This is a public service announcement to use new silver cleaner! I tried using the exact same brand/bottle (Silvo cleaner) a couple of years ago with an old bottle, and it did absolutely nothing. I thought I would have to try the aluminum foil trick, but decided to start with a new bottle of cleaner first. This all took me only about an hour of polishing.



#71 My Friend Struggles With Depression. I Offered To Clean His House For Him. Here Is His Bathroom. This Took Me About 12 Hours To Fully Clean Share icon For the floors, I just used a generic floor cleaner and did multiple rounds of mopping.

Toilet- scrubbing bubbles mega shower foamer on the outside, Clorox lime and rust toilet cleaner for the inside

Shower- this was a lot of trial and error. What worked the best was Bar Keeper’s Friend and scrubbing with a stiff scrub brush.

Inside the sink cabinet, I used Dawn Power wash and a scrub brush.

Baseboards and walls were all cleaned with Dawn Powerwash and a scrub mommy. For some of the tougher stains, I gently used a magic eraser to get them off.



#72 Finally Cleaned The Mailboxes In My Duplex. I Rubbed The Big Pieces Off With A Paper Towel, And Then I Scrubbed With The Soapy Sponge Share icon

#73 Never Knew How Dirty The Sides Of My Steering Wheel Were. I Used Tub O’ Towels Heavy-Duty Cleaning Wipes. They Come In A Black And Yellow Container Share icon

#74 I've Been Cleaning My Mom's House Since She Passed Away Share icon This was my mom's house. She passed away in February, and her terrible sister, who never paid any bills, refused to leave and left us with a huge mess once she was evicted. I feel a lot of closure doing this because I always told my mom I was going to clean up her house, but she never let me because she was worried I'd throw something important away (she was a hoarder). I miss her a lot and I hope she's looking down on me with a "you did good, kid" attitude.



#75 Old Vans Before And After Share icon I used dawn power spray and a little brush similar to a toothbrush on the outer sole and wiped clean with a damp rag. Then I took a wet magic eraser and rubbed out any lasting scuffs. Then I lightly went over the fabric of the shoe with a lint-free, damp cloth to remove visible dirt and debris. After letting that dry, I brushed the fabric with a shoe brush made specifically for suede. Then I added a new pair of white laces.



#76 Magic Eraser, And Cleaning Your Shoes Is Way Cheaper Than Buying New Shoes. This Took Minutes Of Work To Clean Off Years Of Grime Share icon

#77 My Winter Ritual: Darn, De-Bobble, Brush And Clean All The Warm Coats And Jackets Share icon

#78 Took The Opportunity To Brighten Up The Space Under My Sink Share icon I discovered a really nasty leak under my sink. After fixing the leak, I needed to clean the sludge out and treat the area for mold. While I was at it, I patched the back area where a plumber broke into the wall to fix a different leak. Then I painted the whole thing with kilz and finished it off with a moisture sensor.



#79 Before And After Share icon

#80 Before And After, 24 Hour Emergency Veterinary Clinic Share icon

#81 Cleaned Up 60+ Year Old Teddy Share icon This is Teddy, my elderly mother's childhood teddy bear. This sweet boy is at least 60 years old, and I was trusted to give him a little TLC. After washing him, brushing him, and making him some sparkly new eyes from resin, I think he's looking very handsome. He's so excited because he gets to use his new eyes to see my mom, the little girl who loved him, for the first time in decades.



#82 Before And After Share icon Here are some before and after pics of my pool. Quick rundown: I had an algae bloom, so I took a water sample to get tested to balance things before treating it.



Took the water to a place, and they told me the alkalinity and pH were way off. $300 or so down the drain. So, I bought $12 test strips and started adjusting the water myself. It took about 5 gallons of muriatic acid to lower the alkalinity to acceptable levels and get the pH right. I then aerated the water with the return, vacuumed to waste, and dumped almost a foot of water with algae. After refilling, I retested everything, and it was good. Now it's back to normal and looking pristine.



#83 Cleaned Finally Share icon

#84 I Don’t Think This Has Been Cleaned In 2 Years (Before And After) Share icon After much consideration and taking the budget of my workplace into mind, I went with the cheapest option.



1 entire grill brick, less than 5 burns, water, oil, and 2.5 hours of elbow grease later, I present to you this disgusting flattop turned into a mirror. It’s not perfect, but oh man, it’s so much better. The corners are a write-off; there’s no getting in there. Believe me, I tried.



#85 Clean Bathroom Share icon

#86 Realized I Could Clean The Scorching Off The Pan Share icon

#87 Before And After. 7 Hours Free Cleaning Help For A Family Share icon

#88 Finally Cleaning My Slippers Share icon

#89 Before Cleaning And After Cleaning Share icon

#90 Chicken Fryer Edition. Cleaned One Completely Before The Other To Show The Contrast Share icon

#91 Saw A Comment About Cleaning The Oven With Pumice Stone Recently. Well Over 10 Years Finally Being Cleaned Off Share icon

#92 Plushie Repair Share icon This is my repair of the plushie I found the other day on our property line with our dumpy next door neighbor. My repair involved lots of scrubbing. He was covered in moss and dirt and had tiny roots growing into his fur. He also soaked overnight in some Biz cleaner to get out that musty smell. He went through the washer twice. Next, I set about fixing his face. I sewed up his face, so I could fit in new eyes and a nose. I made him a tiny mouth with embroidery floss. I made him some new ears from some fluffy pajama pants.



I think he turned out pretty well, not like the original Googles, but pretty decent. I hope you enjoy the rebirth of Sir Fluffy Benny Meatballs, named by two of my great-nieces.



#93 $10 Frye Harness Boots, Before And After A Cleaning And Conditioning Share icon

#94 My Best Friend Is Struggling With Some Lack Of Motivation (Depression) And Needed A Little Help. I Cleaned His Washroom For Him Share icon

#95 Cleaning For Mother’s Day Share icon

#96 Irish Spring 5 In 1 And Mr. Clean Magic Erasers To The Rescue Share icon

#97 What Helped Was The Eraser Share icon

