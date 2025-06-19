ADVERTISEMENT

“Say cheese! Smile! Three, two, one!” Most of us aren’t really thinking too much about it when posing for a photo. After all, many of us have thousands of pictures on our phones nowadays, so another can easily get buried in a chaotic camera roll. But you never know when a simple snapshot will turn into one of the most meaningful images you have.

Below, Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the last known photos that were taken of celebrities and public figures just before they passed away. Regardless of whether the subjects were battling a terminal illness or simply enjoying life, these photos are powerful reminders that we never know when we’ll smile for a camera for the last time. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the images that you're glad were shared with the public.

#1

Last Photo Of Freddie Mercury

Last known photo of famous person Freddie Mercury standing in a garden with a cat, appearing frail and thin.

    #2

    What Is Believed To Be The Last Known Photo Of Steve Taken On-Board "Croc One" With The Boat's Skipper Chris Reed On The Morning Of His Fateful Dive

    Two men on a boat giving thumbs up, captured in one of the last known photos of these famous people.

    #3

    This Photo Of Robin Williams With His Monkey, Crystal, Was Posted By To His Instagram On His Birthday, 20 Days Before He Died

    Man with a beard smiling with a small monkey on his shoulder surrounded by green foliage in last known photos of famous people.

    You might not consider yourself a photographer by any means, but without realizing it, you may take dozens of photos in any given week. You catch your cat looking adorable, so you snap a few pics to send to your partner. You make a gorgeous bowl of soup for dinner, so you take a photo to share with your mother. Then you screenshot a few photos from Pinterest to save as inspiration for your next tattoo.

    Before you know it, your camera roll is full of thousands of images. In fact, Photutorial reports that the average American takes 20 photos every single day and has around 2,000 pictures sitting in their phone’s gallery. Because of this, we’re more likely than ever before to have recent photos of ourselves at any given moment.
    #4

    James Dean At A Gas Station With His Silver Porsche 550 Spyder He Named Little Bastard, Just Hours Before His Fatal Crash

    Young man standing by a vintage Porsche at a gas station, one of the last known photos of famous people.

    #5

    Elvis Presley, August 16, 1977, The Last Photo Taken

    A famous person wearing sunglasses waves while sitting in a car in one of the last known photos.

    #6

    Taken August 26, 2011. Steve Jobs Died October 5, 2011, Due To Complications From Pancreatic Cancer

    Two men outdoors by a car, one supporting the other, in a candid moment from last known photos of famous people

    Unsurprisingly, you’re even more likely to be photographed if you’re a public figure. Nowadays, celebrities can barely even leave the house without paparazzi or fans that recognize them snapping a few pics. In fact, some celebrities even call paparazzi themselves to ensure that they’re photographed looking their best.

    For those who post frequently on social media, there will always be recent pics available to show what they’ve been up to, where they’ve been traveling, what projects they’re working on and what hairstyle they’re currently rocking. And if they tragically lose their life long before they’re expected to, fans and loved ones will have hundreds of images to look back on for years to come.    
    #7

    Amy Winehouse Seen For The Last Time In Public On A Walk In Camden On July 12, 2011 In London, England

    Famous person walking on sidewalk wearing casual clothes and holding a phone in a candid last known photo.

    #8

    Last Known Photo Of Jimi Hendrix 1970

    Famous person holding electric guitar outdoors at a tea table surrounded by plants in last known photos collection

    #9

    One Of The Last Pictures To Be Taken Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Speaking To A Mass Rally April 3 In Memphis

    Black and white photo of a famous person speaking at a podium with multiple microphones in a public setting.

    when he said he would not halt his plans for a massive demonstration scheduled for April 8 in spite of a federal injunction. The Nobel Peace Prize Winner was felled by a sniper's bullet, April 4

    There’s an idea held by many people that celebrities tend to lose their lives much younger than us “regular” people. Ever heard of the 27 Club? In reality, people tragically lose their lives every single day at any age for any number of reasons. And plenty of celebrities do end up living longer than the average person. But because these stars are in the spotlight, their passings becomes publicized on a massive scale and talked about for decades.
    #10

    The Last Photograph Of Bob Ross, The Painter Best Known For His Show The Joy Of Painting. He Died On July 4, 1995 Of Lymphoma

    Two men sitting on a couch with crocheted blankets, captured in one of the last known photos of famous people.

    #11

    David Bowie’s Last Photo Shoot Before His Death

    Famous person wearing a black suit and hat, smiling and walking outside near a metal garage door.

    #12

    Last Known Photograph Of Albert Einstein Taken In 1955

    Black and white photo of an elderly famous person standing outside, one of the last known photos of famous people.

    One 2016 study did find that celebrities tend to pass away younger than the average person, but the difference is quite small. According to the study, which analyzed only 1,000 New York Times obituaries from 2009 to 2011, famous people lived to be 77.2 on average. Meanwhile, the life expectancy of the typical American is about 79 years. While it’s sad for anyone to lose their life, the idea that celebrities often pass far younger than the majority of us isn’t necessarily true. 
    #13

    One Of The Last Photographs Of Lucille Ball

    Famous people interacting at a crowded event, featuring an older woman in a black dress with gold embellishments.

    Photo taken at 61st Academy Awards 3/29/89 at Lucy's last public appearance. She died less than a month later on 4/26/89.

    #14

    One Of The Last Photos Of Avicii, Shows Him Posing With A Fan Just Days Before His Passing. He Tragically Died By S**cide On April 20, 2018

    Smiling man and woman taking a selfie together outdoors, featured in last known photos of famous people collection.

    #15

    This Is Thought To Be The Last Known Picture Of Charlie Chaplin. He Can Be Seen Here In His Wheelchair, With His Wife Oona O'Neill Chaplin And Their French Poodle Nicky

    Elderly man in wheelchair with woman assisting by a lakeside, one of the last known photos of famous people.

    Chaplin died two months after this picture was taken. Vevey, Switzerland, 1977.

    Now, some celebrities do sadly lose their lives at a shockingly young age. Why exactly this happens is not very different from the same reasons why anyone’s life may be cut short though. Nigel Barber, PhD, notes in an article for Psychology Today that mental health often plays a huge factor. Sadly, some young people who are struggling decide that there’s no way out other than to take their own life, especially when they’re a famous person who feels misunderstood by everyone around them.
    #16

    The Last Photograph Taken Of Former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant Before He Died Of Throat Cancer On July 23, 1885

    An elderly man wearing a top hat sitting on a porch reading a newspaper, one of the last known photos of famous people.

    #17

    Last Known Photo Of Mark Twain Taken In Early April 1910. He Died April 21st, 1910

    Black and white vintage photo showing famous people in period hats and coats, capturing a historic last known moment.

    #18

    Last Known Photo Taken Of Raggae Legend Bob Marley Before He Succumbed To Cancer On May 11, 1981

    Two famous people sitting together, wearing colorful hats and casual clothing in a candid moment, last known photos.

    Another reason why some celebrities pass away tragically young is due to substance ab*se. This can be an issue for anyone, but sadly, when you’re rich and famous, you might have unlimited access to these things. And if you become a star at a young age, you might find yourself surrounded by adults at parties who introduce you to alcohol and substances from a dangerously young age. This is something Drew Barrymore has openly spoken about throughout her life.

    #19

    The Last Photograph Of President Roosevelt, Taken At Warm Springs, Ga By Nicholas Robbins For Elizabeth Shoumatoff. FDR Died The Following Day. April 11, 1945

    Black and white photo of a famous person seated in a suit, one of the last known photos of these famous people.

    #20

    Kennedy Was Assassinated In Dallas, TX, On November 22, 1963. This Photo Was Taken From His Caravan In Dallas Just Before His Assassination

    Black and white photo showing famous people riding in an open car surrounded by a crowd in a historic moment.

    #21

    Babe Ruth’s Final Public Appearance, 13 June 1948

    Last known photo of a famous baseball player standing on the field during a historic game with spectators in the background.

    Some celebrities may also feel that they’re invincible, and learning that you’re not can be an incredibly difficult pill to swallow. If everyone around you is constantly praising you and putting you on a pedestal, you might feel more comfortable engaging in risky behaviors. What could go wrong? Sadly, none of us are indestructible, and some of us don't find that out until it’s too late.

    #22

    Will Rogers Standing On Wing Of Sea Plane, Facing Slightly Left; With Wiley Post At Fairbanks, Alaska

    Black and white photo showing men inspecting an old airplane, one wearing a hat, with the main SEO keyword famous people.

    Rogers died in a plane crash in Alaska on August 15, 1935. Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were making test flights across Alaska before their deaths. This photo was taken from their adventures.

    #23

    According To “Tesla – Master Of Lightning” This Is The Last Photograph Taken Of Tesla Before His Death

    Black and white photo of an elderly famous person, one of the last known photos documenting their final years.

    #24

    Cameron Boyce's Dad Shares Final Photo Of Actor

    Young man with curly hair and freckles wearing a denim jacket, captured in one of the last known photos of famous people.

    "My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy. The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation."

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these powerful photos, pandas. Although it can be sad to look back at these images of stars who have since left the Earth, it can also be beautiful to remember how beloved they were and will continue to be for generations to come. Keep upvoting the photos that you find the most impactful, and if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring famous people that will never be forgotten, look no further than right here.
    #25

    Audrey Hepburn And Her Beloved Son, Sean, Photographed At La Paisible (Her Home In Tolochenaz, Switzerland) Just A Few Days Prior To Her Death, On January 1993

    Couple embracing outdoors in front of a large house, featured in the last known photos of famous people.

    #26

    Last Known Photo Of Andy Warhol, On His Way To The Hospital And The Routine Operation That Would Result In His Death, February 1987

    Black and white photo showing a famous person inside a car seen through the window with a child outside, last known photos.

    #27

    Pope Francis Attends The Urbi Et Orbi Message To The World At The Central Loggia Of St. Peter's Basilica, On April 20, 2025 In Vatican. He Died On 21 April 2025 At The Age Of 88

    Pope Francis in one of the last known photos of famous people, seated and giving a blessing with attendants behind him.

    #28

    One Of The Last Photographs Of Lenin. Taken In Gorki After May 15, 1923. Beside Him Are His Sister Anna Ilyinichna Yelizarova-Ulyanova And One Of His Doctors A. M. Kozhevnikov

    Black and white photo showing an elderly man in a wheelchair with two people standing beside him, last known photos famous people.

    #29

    Last Known Photos Of Jim Morrison In Paris On June 28, 1971

    Last known photo of two famous people sitting at a cafe table with drinks, capturing a candid moment outdoors.

    #30

    This Photo Of Christopher McCandless Was Found In His Undeveloped Camera, Having Ventured Into The Alaskan Wilderness In Solitude. He Died Of Starvation In August 1992

    Man in a brown coat waving and holding a note in a forest, one of the last known photos of famous people.

    #31

    Taken In March Of 1865. Lincoln Was Assassinated By John Wilkes Booth At Ford's Theater On April 15, 1865, In Washington DC

    Last known photo of a famous historical figure in formal attire, highlighting a significant moment in celebrity history.

    #32

    Diana, Princess Of Wales And Dodi Fayed, Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones And Driver Henri Paul, In Their Mercedes-Benz S280

    Two famous people in a car at night, one adjusting the sun visor, captured in a last known photo.

    Shortly before the fatal crash which k**led Diana, Fayed and Paul, Paris, 31st August 1997.

    #33

    Crew Members Of STS 51-L Mission Walk Out Of The Operations And Checkout Building At Kennedy Space Center, On Their Way To Pad 39b Where They Will Board The Space Shuttle Challenger

    Astronauts in flight suits walking outdoors near a building in one of the last known photos of famous people.

    Crew members are from front to back: Commander Francis R. (Dick) Scobee; Mission specialists Judith A. Resnik and Ronald E. McNair; Pilot Michael J. Smith; Payload specialist Christa McAuliffe; Mission Specialist Ellison Onizuka; and Payload specialist Gregory Jarvis.

    #34

    Kathy Griffin Tweeted This Photo Of Her Friend And Larry Sanders Show Co-Star, Garry Shandling, Just Four Days Before His Passing. Shandling Died On March 24, 2016

    Kathy Griffin with Garry Shandling and another man smiling in a casual setting, a famous people last known photo.

    #35

    Last Photo Taken Of Buddy Holly, February 2, 1959. Colorized

    Musician performing with electric guitar and microphone on stage, one of the last known photos of famous people.

