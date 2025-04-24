ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that artists tend to have an eye for detail. That’s why where you see a street, they see a painting; where you hear a bird, they hear a masterpiece; and where you see nothing out of the ordinary, they see an opportunity to create something beautiful.

A London-based photographer, Andreea Badiu, has recently gone viral on TikTok for her ability to see great shots in seemingly mundane settings. She lets her followers in on what she sees versus what she takes a picture of, showing that an eye for detail can really come in handy when taking pictures. And if you don’t want to take my word for it, see for yourself by looking at Andreea’s works on the list below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Photographer captures perfect beach shot, showing what she sees vs. what she takes, with people sitting on benches by the sea.

badiuphotography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Photographer's perspective showing selected shot of colorful laundry on building.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Photographer's perspective: left image shows full view with archway, right image shows focused archway shot with sunlight.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    "What I See" vs. "What I Take" photo comparison by photographer, showing an atmospheric street lamp scene.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Photographer capturing perfect shots at Victorian tramway entrance with ice cream stand.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Photographer captures a person in a red costume by a canal, illustrating "What I See VS. What I Take" photography concept.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Photographer's perspective: The difference between initial scene and final photo featuring people in vintage dresses.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Photographer captures perfect shot of a metro station with a contrasting view, demonstrating photography skills.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Photographer illustrates framing a chandelier through a window for a perfect shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Photographer captures neon "AMOUR" sign on building, showcasing her unique perspective.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Photographer demonstrates capturing perfect shots; left shows scene with colored huts, right displays framed composition.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Photographer's perspective: A bridge with masked figures in elaborate costumes; what is seen vs. what is captured.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Photographer illustrating "What I See VS. What I Take" with a theater shot showing the difference in perspective and focus.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Photographer's perspective: the perfect shot highlighting an elderly man on a bustling street.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Photographer shows perspective: left image outlines scene, right features pink chairs on a patterned floor with purple lighting.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Photographer showcases vision vs. captured image of a misty cathedral with spires.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Photographer captures intricate theater details, showcasing contrast between wide view and close-up shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Photographer's perspective: "What I see vs. What I take" showing stairs and orange tiled wall.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Photographer shows perspective: a boat in a cobblestone alley, focusing on capturing the perfect shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Photographer captures the perfect shot, contrasting a wider scene with the framed image she takes.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Photographer's view vs. photo: A bird on a signpost warning of a vertical drop, highlighting perfect shot composition.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comparison of a wider view with a photographer's shot, featuring a tower framed between arches.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Photographer captures a close-up of boats in a harbor, showing the perfect shot technique.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comparison of buildings at night, showing a photographer's perspective in how she spots the perfect shots to take.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Photographer spots perfect shot of people in colorful costumes by a Venetian canal.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Photographer's view: bustling street turns into an elegant masked figure in rich costume.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Photographer captures perfect shots: building exterior and close-up view into a seaside restaurant named "Fantastic Sea Views."

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Photographer illustrates shot selection: stacked chairs in a dim hallway contrast with close-up framed by red box.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Photographer's view: left image shows a courtyard with a pigeon, right image is the framed shot of the same scene.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Photographer's view vs. taken shot: canal scene with boat and buildings in Venice.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Photographer's perspective: image of a dock with framing box, showing how she finds the perfect shots to take.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Photographer's perspective: wide view with street and waterway vs. focused shot of red object by stone wall.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Photographer's view: cinema entrance at night, showcasing how she captures the perfect shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Photographer's view: a dimly lit street scene. Perfect shot: a vintage car under streetlight at night.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Photographer compares wide landscape view and close-up of people on a bench for capturing perfect shots.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Photographer captures canal scene, highlighting difference between scene and photo with focus on perfect shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Photographer's perspective: a condiment station at a food stand and a close-up shot of mustard and ketchup bottles.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Photographer's perspective: wide view vs. focused shot of a doorway.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Photographer captures perfect shot of a figure in ornate attire with a pink umbrella through stone arches.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Photographer highlights perfect shots by focusing on a red lamp against shelves, showcasing "What I See VS. What I Take."

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Photographer's perspective: a rooftop scene showing the contrast between seen view and taken shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Photographer's perspective: juxtaposed images showing a bridge scene in red clothing, capturing the perfect shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Photographer captures urban scene, highlighting a building window, contrasting the wide view with a detailed shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Photographer's perspective: Window view of chefs cooking shot creatively from above.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Photographer spots a chair through a window, illustrating the contrast between her vision and the captured shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Photographer's perspective: a window close-up and a wider view of Hawthornbank Lane.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Photographer's perspective: Yellow mailbox against red wall, original view vs. captured shot.

    badiuphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!