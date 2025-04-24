ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that artists tend to have an eye for detail. That’s why where you see a street, they see a painting; where you hear a bird, they hear a masterpiece; and where you see nothing out of the ordinary, they see an opportunity to create something beautiful.

A London-based photographer, Andreea Badiu, has recently gone viral on TikTok for her ability to see great shots in seemingly mundane settings. She lets her followers in on what she sees versus what she takes a picture of, showing that an eye for detail can really come in handy when taking pictures. And if you don’t want to take my word for it, see for yourself by looking at Andreea’s works on the list below.