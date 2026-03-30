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Tattoos have long been a way for people to turn the body into a canvas, but large-scale pieces take that idea to another level entirely. Covering full sleeves, chests, and backs, these designs demand not only technical skill but also strong composition, patience, and a clear artistic vision. When done well, they become something bigger than a tattoo in the usual sense, reading more like full-body artworks built to flow with movement and shape.

The Instagram page “Best Tattoo Artists” regularly shares striking examples of this kind of work from tattooists around the world, highlighting everything from bold color pieces and dramatic black-and-grey portraits to intricate Japanese-inspired designs and surreal modern compositions. In this list, we’ve gathered some of the most impressive large-scale tattoos featured by the page, each one showing just how creative, ambitious, and visually powerful tattoo art can be.

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#1

This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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Karl der Große
Karl der Große
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3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks amazing! I would like to see how it ages. Don't those dark dyes tend to clump?

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    #2

    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
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    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think of Croods 2, punch monkey ruler

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    #4

    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
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    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would look nicer without the inflamed eyes.

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    #19

    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
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    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Queen of Sheba ? liking this one ,

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    #21

    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
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    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The retiered red riding hood.

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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    This Page Shared 26 Full Sleeve, Chest, And Back Tattoos That Show How Ink Transforms A Body

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