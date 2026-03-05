Lanterns Teaser Reveals Hal Jordan’s Suit, But Fans Have One Big Question

ADVERTISEMENT

DC Studios has unveiled the first teaser for the HBO series Lanterns, offering fans their clearest look yet at Hal Jordan’s suit.

Based on the Green Lantern comics, the superhero drama stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, members of an intergalactic peacekeeping corps.

While the teaser highlighted the dynamic between the two Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan’s suit design left many viewers unimpressed. Fans criticized the look on X, with many asking:

“Where is the GREEN?”

Fans unimpressed with Hal Jordan’s suit in Lanterns teaser

Image credits: HBO

Netizens noticed the lack of the trademark green in the Lanterns teaser. From Hal’s suit to his brief flight scene, the footage avoided the color that defines the Green Lantern Corps’ powers in the comics.

“What is the producers’ beef with the color green?” one fan asked.

Another quipped, “But seriously, why are these studios afraid of bright colors? Do they think they’re goofy?”

“How is he flying with no green energy? What are we doing?” a third added.

I did this in 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/cqd2hxvf25 — javi (@1610SPlDEY) March 4, 2026

Some viewers were so disappointed with the design that they argued 2011’s critically panned Green Lantern had a more comic-accurate suit.

Others praised the series for giving Hal a practical suit, unlike the CGI version in the Ryan Reynolds-led movie.

Hal Jordan’s suit may hint at a bigger issue with Lanterns

Image credits: HBO/YouTube

Many viewers interpreted the missing green as a sign of a larger creative direction, particularly the show’s grounded tone.

Some argued that the Green Lantern comics are typically cosmic adventures filled with fantasy elements, making the series’ True Detective–style mystery tone feel far removed from the source material.

“If you wanted to do a grounded superhero project, maybe you shouldn’t have picked the franchise where thousands of aliens handpicked by million-year-old Smurfs guard the universe with magic rings that are fueled by the power of feelings,” one user pointed out.

Another commented, “This is disappointing. A 2-minute Green Lantern show with no CGI, no suits, no constructs, no aliens.”

Image credits: HBO

However, some viewers argued that the muted aesthetic reflects Hal’s fading career as a Lantern, something heavily hinted at in the teaser. As a result, they were excited for the series’ take on one of the most famous Green Lantern Corps members.

“I’m actually crashing out over the reaction to this. They give you enough context in the trailer to explain why Hal’s suit’s color is fading. They aren’t even subtle about it,” a user wrote.

Will Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. affect Lanterns’ release window?

Image credits: HBO

The teaser also revealed that Lanterns was scheduled to premiere sometime in August 2026.

The series is expected to air on HBO. However, recent developments related to HBO’s parent company, Warner Bros., have raised questions about the DCU’s fate.

In February, reports surfaced that Paramount was set to acquire Warner Bros., with the merger expected to close between September and December 2026. Because of its August release window, Lanterns will likely remain unaffected by the merger.

What the acquisition means for the show and the wider DCU’s future remains a mystery. Meanwhile, Hal Jordan and John Stewart will have a different mystery to solve when Lanterns hits screens later this year. An official logline for the superhero drama reads:

“The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

Lanterns will stream on HBO Max.