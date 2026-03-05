Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lanterns Teaser Reveals Hal Jordan’s Suit, But Fans Have One Big Question
A man wearing a brown jacket outdoors in front of a rustic building, related to Lanterns teaser and Hal Jordanu2019s suit question.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Lanterns Teaser Reveals Hal Jordan’s Suit, But Fans Have One Big Question

Pratik Handore
DC Studios has unveiled the first teaser for the HBO series Lanterns, offering fans their clearest look yet at Hal Jordan’s suit.

Based on the Green Lantern comics, the superhero drama stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, members of an intergalactic peacekeeping corps. 

While the teaser highlighted the dynamic between the two Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan’s suit design left many viewers unimpressed. Fans criticized the look on X, with many asking: 

Highlights
  • The first teaser for Lanterns has revealed Hal Jordan’s suit and the dynamic between him and John Stewart.
  • Many viewers criticized the suit design online, questioning the absence of the franchise’s signature element.
  • The teaser also confirmed an August 2026 premiere window for the upcoming HBO superhero series.

“Where is the GREEN?”

RELATED:

    Fans unimpressed with Hal Jordan’s suit in Lanterns teaser

    Actor wearing a rugged jacket in an outdoor setting, related to Lanterns teaser revealing Hal Jordan’s suit detail.

    Image credits: HBO

    Netizens noticed the lack of the trademark green in the Lanterns teaser. From Hal’s suit to his brief flight scene, the footage avoided the color that defines the Green Lantern Corps’ powers in the comics.

    “What is the producers’ beef with the color green?” one fan asked. 

    Another quipped, “But seriously, why are these studios afraid of bright colors? Do they think they’re goofy?”

    “How is he flying with no green energy? What are we doing?” a third added. 

    Some viewers were so disappointed with the design that they argued 2011’s critically panned Green Lantern had a more comic-accurate suit. 

    Others praised the series for giving Hal a practical suit, unlike the CGI version in the Ryan Reynolds-led movie.

    Hal Jordan’s suit may hint at a bigger issue with Lanterns 

    Hal Jordan’s Lanterns suit displayed on a mannequin with green and black armor details in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: HBO/YouTube

    Many viewers interpreted the missing green as a sign of a larger creative direction, particularly the show’s grounded tone. 

    Some argued that the Green Lantern comics are typically cosmic adventures filled with fantasy elements, making the series’ True Detective–style mystery tone feel far removed from the source material. 

    “If you wanted to do a grounded superhero project, maybe you shouldn’t have picked the franchise where thousands of aliens handpicked by million-year-old Smurfs guard the universe with magic rings that are fueled by the power of feelings,” one user pointed out. 

    Another commented, “This is disappointing. A 2-minute Green Lantern show with no CGI, no suits, no constructs, no aliens.” 

    Two men sit on a metal platform, with a focus on Lanterns teaser revealing Hal Jordan’s suit details.

    Image credits: HBO

    However, some viewers argued that the muted aesthetic reflects Hal’s fading career as a Lantern, something heavily hinted at in the teaser. As a result, they were excited for the series’ take on one of the most famous Green Lantern Corps members. 

    “I’m actually crashing out over the reaction to this. They give you enough context in the trailer to explain why Hal’s suit’s color is fading. They aren’t even subtle about it,” a user wrote

    Will Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. affect Lanterns’ release window?

    Two men walking on a rural road with a desert landscape as fans discuss Lanterns teaser and Hal Jordan’s suit reveal.

    Image credits: HBO

    The teaser also revealed that Lanterns was scheduled to premiere sometime in August 2026. 

    The series is expected to air on HBO. However, recent developments related to HBO’s parent company, Warner Bros., have raised questions about the DCU’s fate. 

    In February, reports surfaced that Paramount was set to acquire Warner Bros., with the merger expected to close between September and December 2026. Because of its August release window, Lanterns will likely remain unaffected by the merger. 

    What the acquisition means for the show and the wider DCU’s future remains a mystery. Meanwhile, Hal Jordan and John Stewart will have a different mystery to solve when Lanterns hits screens later this year. An official logline for the superhero drama reads: 

    “The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

    Lanterns will stream on HBO Max.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

