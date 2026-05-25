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It’s really weird how some people just can’t let go of control over their children’s lives. No matter how old the kids grow, such parents keep on making decisions for them. Surprisingly, they don’t realize that babying their child can actually cause more harm than good.

Just look at this landlady who demanded that her tenant befriend her teen son, and harassed the woman when she wouldn’t. Obviously, she was creeped out by the helicopter mommy, who did everything within her power to force this “friendship.” Here’s all the drama the tenant had to go through…

More info: Reddit

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Helicopter parents think they are helping their kids when they are actually causing more harm

Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The 21-year-old poster was renting a room in a family’s basement, and she shared the kitchen and bathroom with their 18-year-old son

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She had not really interacted with him, but her landlady suddenly demanded that she befriend the guy, and the poster was aghast

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Image credits: garetsvisual / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Moreover, when the poster didn’t do as the landlady had asked her to, the woman started changing the house rules as per her whims and fancies

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Image credits: Kind_Necessary8115

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Frustrated by the weird restrictions and ridiculous demands, the poster immediately moved out of that place and into a friend’s apartment

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares how her landlady creeped her out with a really weird demand. The 21-year-old woman was renting a basement room in a family’s house. She had her own entrance, but she shared a kitchen and bathroom with their son. Although he had his own separate room in the basement, they had not interacted much except for the occasional greeting.

Things escalated when the landlady randomly demanded that OP befriend her 18-year-old son. In fact, the mom was upset that our lady was not making much effort to bond with him. Naturally, the poster was taken aback. The landlady had mentioned this when she was signing the lease, but OP had no clue that she was supposed to take it seriously and form a “friendship.”

Well, the poster didn’t really do anything about it, but the landlady started playing nasty games by changing the house rules. The 21-year-old was now allowed to have friends over—just twice a week. Moreover, she imposed a 10 PM curfew, which was difficult for OP to follow as she was a bartender. Obviously, she had unpredictable shifts, so she couldn’t stick to that time.

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The poster started to suspect that the woman was purposely doing all this just to push her into befriending the guy. Frustration got the better of her, and OP ended up moving out of that place and into a friend’s apartment. Also, the landlady was all too eager to get rid of her, and the poster felt that she was just going to find another victim to bond with her son, as this tenant wouldn’t.

Image credits: miksturaproduction / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Netizens pointed out that the landlady was clearly harassing the poster into forcing a friendship. Legal experts highlight that “landlord harassment is a serious issue that can cause harm by affecting a person’s mental health, financial stability, and overall well-being. It is crucial for tenants to be aware of their rights and to take appropriate action when faced with such behavior.”

Some folks said OP could sue the woman if she wanted to. Others felt that the son would be mortified to find out what his mom had done. Researchers emphasize that helicopter parenting can be extremely detrimental to a child’s growth. Moreover, kids might miss out on developmental milestones if their moms and dads don’t give them space to learn.

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In fact, Pew Research has found that among all parents surveyed, about half of mothers (51%) say they tend to be overprotective, compared with 38% of fathers. It’s a sad reality that many kids have to face challenges growing up, all because their parents can’t let go of their control over them. Netizens felt that OP made the right decision by moving out of that place.

After all, it must have gotten difficult to live over there when the landlady kept changing the rules as per her whims and fancies. Many people also found it weird that the son had his room in the basement. What would you do in such a situation? We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to jot them down in the comments section below!

Netizens called out the landlady’s helicopter parenting and assured the poster that she made the right decision by moving out

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