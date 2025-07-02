Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Gets Laid Off, Pretends To Still Be Employed, Lands A Better Job
Man working on laptop from home, taking notes and drinking coffee, symbolizing person gets laid off and lands better job.
Relationships, Work

Person Gets Laid Off, Pretends To Still Be Employed, Lands A Better Job

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if you suddenly got laid off from work? Maybe panic a bit? Wallow in self-pity? Find support in friends and family? Start looking for a new job? It’s a horrible thing to go through, especially if you have bills to pay and people depending on you. But it happens often. Around 1.5 million Americans are laid off every month, according to some statistics.

One person’s world was turned upside down when they lost their job via a short Zoom call. Not knowing what to do, the person spent the next few months in denial. Keeping up appearances and pretending to be gainfully employed. They treated the layoff as a dirty little secret, going as far as creating fake LinkedIn posts. Everything changed when a recruiter spotted their lies.

RELATED:

    Losing your job unexpectedly can come as a huge shock, and you might not want anyone to know

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    When it happened to this person, they spent the next few months acting as if they were still employed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: appshunter.io (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image cerdits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    Image credits: VelvetViiibes

    “Don’t go out of your way to mention it, but don’t outright lie”: a hiring manager’s advice

    It turns out the employee isn’t the only one who has been in this situation. A quick Google search reveals that lots of people reach out for advice about whether it’s okay to pretend to still be employed after losing your job.

    One post on Ask a Manager reads, “​​In the interview… They directly asked if I was currently working at my last company, and I panicked and said yes. (My after-the-fact justification is that I am working a bunch of side gigs to make ends meet while I look for something permanent and full-time. But, still. I lied. And I feel terrible about it.)”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The person writes that after getting laid off, a recruiter had advised them not to tell the hiring company that they’re unemployed while interviewing for a job. But they feel guilty.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In response, a manager warns the poster that they could easily be caught. And should that happen, it would be a “deal-breaker.” The expert goes on to explain that when the recruiter said “Don’t tell them you’re unemployed”, it most likely meant “​​don’t go out of your way to mention it, but don’t outright lie.”

    In other words, you advise the manager, and you don’t need to proactively announce it, but if you’re directly asked, “Are you still at your last job?” you need to tell the truth. However, she adds that what’s done is done and there is no point in coming clean now, as it will probably just create drama.

    “It’s true that employers sometimes are biased toward people who are employed,” says the manager, Alison Green. “But that’s usually a case of more extremes, like they’d prefer to hire the employed person over the candidate who hasn’t worked for the last three years. Someone who’s been unemployed for a month? That’s barely likely to register.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When you are out of work for a long time… The question in an employer’s mind is not whether you have forgotten something, but whether you ever knew it to begin with,” adds recruitment expert, Jeff Altman.

    How one woman’s lies landed her a 25-month prison sentence and a $22,000 fine

    When you lie on your CV, LinkedIn, or in an interview, you don’t only risk not getting the job. You might face more serious consequences, warns LegalDepot.com.

    “​​There is no such thing as a white lie in the eyes of an employer,” reads the site. “Many employers consider lying in your job application to be fraud.” Fraud is a criminal offense in the United States and beyond. Depending on what state or country you find yourself in, you could face a fine or even time behind bars.

    “Aside from firing or fining an employee, a company can also sue an employee who misled them if they can demonstrate that it hurt their business,” warns the site.

    In 2019, an Australian woman was sentenced to 25 months in prison and fined the equivalent of more than USD 22,000  after she faked “glowing” references and lied about her education to get a high-paying government position.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Veronica Hilda Theriault, 46 at the time, was convicted of deception, dishonesty, and abuse of public office, reported CNN. She had applied for a chief information officer role, which came with an annual salary of around USD 185,000.

    After landing an interview, Theriault posed as a previous employer during a reference check. And gave herself “glowing feedback” about her own performance. But wait, there’s more. The woman took her “performance” one step further,
    ​​by using a photo of supermodel Kate Upton as her LinkedIn profile photo. And, once she started her chief information officer position, she went on     to hire her brother. Even though he didn’t meet the requirements for an advertised role.

    The court also heard that she had a history of faking it to make it and that Theriault had previously used resumes with false information to obtain employment at two companies in 2012 and 2014. The woman’s lawyers said she was “deeply ashamed and embarrassed.” But it was too little, too late.

    “Well played!” Many people saw nothing wrong with the person’s actions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It turns out the person isn’t the only one who’s pretended to be employed

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Currently doing something similar after a lay off. Although the people closest to me know I've been unemployed. It hasn't been very long so if prospective employers ask I just say that I haven't updated my resume. I never posted about work anyway so I'm unlikely to find something new that way. I'm down to the final round of interviews with one place so I think I'll be working again soon. Honestly it's kind of been a nice break. Losing your job is never fun though.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Currently doing something similar after a lay off. Although the people closest to me know I've been unemployed. It hasn't been very long so if prospective employers ask I just say that I haven't updated my resume. I never posted about work anyway so I'm unlikely to find something new that way. I'm down to the final round of interviews with one place so I think I'll be working again soon. Honestly it's kind of been a nice break. Losing your job is never fun though.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT