Sharing a bedroom with a sibling is practically a childhood rite of passage. The fights past bedtime, the epic arguments over who gets the “good” side of the room, and the lifelong grudge over who left socks under the bed – it’s all part of the deal.

And anyone who’s ever shared a room knows it doesn’t take long before those four walls feel way too small. But sharing a room with a much younger kid? That’s a whole different story, and one Redditor found herself right in the middle of it when her sister moved back in with her 5-year-old daughter.

More info: Reddit

Some kids share secrets after dark, while others share bunk beds and lifelong grudges

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One teen removes her bunk bed ladder after being forced to share a room with her niece, who keeps climbing into her bed

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teen’s sister moves back home with her husband and two kids, so the teen is forced to share a room with a 5-year-old

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

The teen’s niece keeps getting scared at night, so she climbs into her bed, but the teen doesn’t want her there

Image credits: NoTwo864

The fed-up teen removes her ladder from her bunk so her niece can’t climb anymore, but is called petty by her sister

The 15-year-old OP (original poster) had her peaceful life turned upside down when her older sister returned home with her husband, a baby, and a 5-year-old, who ended up being her brand-new roommate. To make space, the OP’s beloved bed was swapped for a bunk bed, with her on the top level and her niece on the bottom.

But the niece had a habit of sneaking up into the OP’s bunk in the middle of the night because she was scared and the hallway to her parents’ room was too spooky, filled with shadowy windows and the dreaded abyss of a staircase. Even with nightlights, the poor girl couldn’t shake her fears.

Instead, she scaled the bunk bed like a sticky little spider, ending up in the OP’s bed and robbing her of sleep. And for the OP, who was used to uninterrupted snoozes, this was a nightmare. The heat, the discomfort, and the general “ick” factor of waking up sweaty beside a 5-year-old left her at her wits’ end.

So, the teen came up with a plan – she grabbed a screwdriver and removed the bunk bed ladder entirely. Out of sight, out of climb. Problem solved… for the OP at least. Because her niece, on the other hand, stopped getting much sleep at all.

It got so bad that her exhaustion was noticed at school, sparking concern from the teachers and landing the parents in hot water. This started the family finger-pointing, with the OP’s sister accusing her of being selfish and petty for prioritizing her sleep over her niece’s fears. But is she really wrong here?

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

I get it, parenting isn’t easy, but that doesn’t mean it’s right to neglect one kid’s needs for another. Because teenagers don’t need a 5-star spa treatment to thrive, but they do need the basics: solid sleep, a few good friends, a little privacy, and the freedom to recharge without constant interruptions.

When their basic needs are respected, teens are better at handling stress, staying focused, and building confidence. But when they are ignored? Well, teens may start feeling resentful, anxious, or constantly “on edge.” And anyone who’s lived with a moody teen knows how “fun” that is.

Expecting a 15-year-old to give up her comfort, her bed, and her sleep just because “family” is involved is a bold ask. And that’s entitlement for you – when someone expects everyone else to bend over backward for their needs and feelings, no questions asked. These folks act like the world owes them something just for existing.

Why does it happen? Sometimes it’s habit, sometimes insecurity, and sometimes it’s just how they were raised. Either way, you don’t have to rearrange your life, or your room, to make someone else comfortable. Boundaries exist for a reason, and respecting your own space and needs is non-negotiable.

Because personal space isn’t a luxury, it’s a right, especially important for teens figuring out their independence. And, at the end of the day, the OP is just a teen trying to reclaim her sleep in a house suddenly bursting with babies, night terrors, and staircases of doom.

What do you think of this story? Was the poster wrong for removing her ladder? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the teen, saying she is not a jerk for removing the ladder from her bed

