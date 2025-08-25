Childfree Woman Hits Escape Button As Relatives Try To Turn Her Vacation Into Daycare Duty

ADVERTISEMENT

Family vacations should be all about sunny beaches, lazy mornings, and arguing over where to eat dinner. In reality? They’re a wild mix of sand in awkward places, too many people crammed into a few rooms, and somebody always “forgetting” their wallet.

There’s the cousin who hogs the bathroom, at least one meltdown per week, and an aunt who needs a “quick favor” that lasts 3 hours, or 2 weeks, in some cases.

One Redditor decided to cancel her holiday after finding out her relatives were trying to trick her into babysitting their kids for 2 weeks while they enjoyed their vacation. Oh, fun!

Family vacations can be the cherry on top of your summer, or the banana peel that sends you flying back home

One woman decides to cancel her annual family vacation after finding out her relatives want to use her as their nanny

The woman and her extended family go on a vacation every year, but in the past years, many kids joined the crew

The woman finds out that her relatives are planning to dump their kids on her and enjoy the holiday while she babysits

The woman doesn’t want to babysit on vacation, so she cancels her trip and is accused of “ruining the holiday”

The OP (original poster) and her extended family had a tradition of going away together every year. I’m talking grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, the whole clan. But as the years rolled on, the kid count started multiplying fast. And apparently, with more kids came more secret plans.

Right before the vacation, the OP discovered that some family members had decided she was the designated babysitter. The plan? They’d dump the kids on her every morning, disappear for “grown-up fun,” and reappear right before dinner, looking suspiciously well-rested.

Now, our OP is childfree, which by the way, is a lifestyle, not a job title. She was totally fine helping out for an evening or two, but giving up her beach cocktails and spa naps for 2 weeks of unpaid daycare? Yeah, no thanks. And when she refused, things got icy fast. Suddenly, she was selfish, heartless, and ironically, childish.

Her relatives started a whole guilt-trip parade, so the OP ended up canceling her vacation, because two weeks of family drama and toddler tantrums wasn’t her idea of relaxation. But the family went without her, and apparently, refusing unpaid childcare “ruined” the holiday. Not the scheming or the entitlement. Nope, it was OP’s fault.

I get it, every parent needs a break, but that doesn’t mean not having kids automatically means you’re everyone else’s backup nanny. Expecting someone to give up their vacation to babysit simply because they have more free time is entitlement at its finest.

Entitlement is when someone decides the people around them owe them time, things or favors, no questions asked. It’s sneaky because it often gets dressed up as “tradition” or “helping out.” And vacations are the perfect breeding ground for entitlement – suddenly you’re the chauffeur, chef, or babysitter because “you’ve got the time.”

Your best move? Don’t play along. When someone tries to hand you a responsibility you never wanted, just toss it back. But be aware that they probably won’t give up so easily. They’ll try to guilt-trip you and make you feel bad for saying no. Just like the OP got branded “selfish” for not wanting to be the family babysitter.

But think about it – who was really being selfish here? I would have to say it’s the parents who schemed to dump their kids for two weeks while sipping cocktails guilt-free. And that’s projection for you – when someone takes their own feelings, flips them around, and tosses them onto someone else like a hot potato.

Projection is basically the family version of re-gifting – someone doesn’t want to deal with their own flaws, so they wrap them up, slap your name on the tag, and hand them to you like it’s a thoughtful present. Suddenly, the cousin who never lifts a finger is calling you lazy, or the aunt who dodges responsibility is suddenly outraged that you don’t care about family.

So, what do you think of this story? Is the poster a jerk for cancelling her trip? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for backing out of the family trip

