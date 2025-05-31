ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of Kylie Jenner had a fun time speculating about her private life with actor Timothée Chalamet, after she shared what many interpreted as a risqué reference to their intimate dynamic.

The reality star reposted a well-known scene from Sex and the City to her TikTok, in which the character Samantha Jones bluntly declares: “I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win.”

For many viewers, the timing of the post was impossible to ignore, as it came just after the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers in a decisive 111–94 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Given that Jenner and Chalamet had been photographed courtside during the game, many interpreted the post as a wink to what may have followed after the match ended.

Image credits: Al Bello / Getty

“We need to be by ourselves tonight,” Jenner told Chalamet according to professional lip reader NK Hickling.

“I know, we gotta calm down. When this is over, I got some news for you,” the actor allegedly replied. “Really?” Jenner asked, to which the actor responded with, “I will later. I promise to tell you everything,” before leaning in for a kiss.

Image credits: Al Bello / Getty

The couple, whose relationship first made headlines in 2023, has maintained a relatively low public profile. However, their recent outings—particularly their high-visibility appearances at NBA games—have suggested a shift.

The Knicks game, part of the Eastern Conference Finals, marked one of several public events where they’ve been seen together in recent months.

According to reports, courtside seats at Madison Square Garden during high-stakes games are very expensive, costing up to $62,000.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share a passionate moment during Halftime at the Knicks vs. Pacers game last night. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/LVg5y686ft — Timothée Chalamet Files (@tchalametfiles) May 30, 2025

Jenner and Chalamet were seated among other celebrities, including Miles Teller, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, and Ben Stiller. For some viewers the attendants of these figures has become both a blessing and a curse, as some believe their presence takes away from the athletic competition.

Image credits: Sarah Stier / Getty

“The show that takes place on the courtside chairs beats anything happening on the floor, hands down. Let’s just be honest about this. People attend NBA games to celebrity-watch,” one user argued.

“The actual game is secondary.”

While initially skeptical of the union, fans of Kylie have grown to accept Chalamet as her new flame

Image credits: streamonmax

Following the Knicks’ win, multiple outlets reported that Jenner and Chalamet went out for a private dinner. Fans of the TV personality had fun speculating on what might’ve transpired behind the scenes once the couple went home.

“I love how they decided to go full on coupleness. No more scurrying into movie theaters with hoodies and sunglasses on,” one user wrote.

“This is stupidly cute. I want to see them in matching jogging suits next,” another wrote. “Kylie is gorgeous. Timothy is a lucky guy.”

Fans of the Kardashians were initially put off by Chalamet, who they labeled as a “marked departure” from Kylie’s previous partners—a softer, gentler type of lover.

“I keep saying this but as strange of a match as i thought they were at first, they honestly are adorable together and seem to work,” one of them said.

“He’s definitely more of her speed. They look so cute together.”

The couple has received the blessing of body language experts, who argued they display genuine affection for each other

Image credits: tchalamet

The couple has not only been scrutinized by fans, but media outlets and experts too. For instance, during a previous appearance at a Lakers game in Los Angeles, their interactions prompted analysis from body language expert Darren Stanton, who shared his thoughts on the relationship to news outlets.

“The relationship seems to be in a very good place. The reciprocal movements are a key sign of a couple on the same page,” Stanton explained. “There was no awkwardness in their interactions—they are clearly very comfortable with each other.”

Image credits: PopCrave

Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship was first confirmed publicly when they appeared together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Since then, their dynamic has been subjected to criticism, with some netizens arguing that Chalamet looks “too much like a child,” or throwing the, now expected, accusations that the relationship is fake.

“Tim must be exhausted performing in two completely different registers simultaneously: One, pretending to like basketball, and two, pretending to like Kylie.”

“Enjoy!” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the couple

