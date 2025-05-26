Kushti: Traditional Indian Mud Wrestling (10 Pics)

Kushti, or Pehlwani, is a form of wrestling from the Indian subcontinent. It was developed during the Mughal Empire. The practitioners of this sport are referred to as Pehlwans, while the teachers are known as Ustads. Kushti is taught at a training ground known as an Akhara, which is usually made of mud and clay mixed with oil and ground turmeric. Water is added every few days to keep it at the right consistency—soft enough to avoid injury, but firm enough not to hinder the wrestlers' movements.

When the Mughals came to India in the 1500s, they brought wrestling styles from Iran and Mongolia. These were combined with Indian wrestling to create modern Kushti. Babur, the first Mughal emperor, was also a wrestler, known for his strength and speed. India has performed well in wrestling on the world stage. It was considered one of the top wrestling nations and even hosted the World Wrestling Championship in 1967.