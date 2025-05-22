“Smells It, Wipes It”: Kristen Stewart Reveals X-Rated Meaning Behind Her Viral ‘Mine’ Tattoo

ADVERTISEMENT

The meaning behind one of Kristen Stewart’s most recent tattoos has a very X-rated meaning, the actress revealed.

This past Friday, May 16, the 35-year-old attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival to celebrate her directorial debut with The Chronology Of Water, a drama based on the American swimmer Lidia Yuknavitch’s stunning memoir about surviving ab–se as a child.

Highlights Kristen Stewart revealed her thigh tattoo 'MINE' references a s*xually explicit scene in her directorial debut film, The Chronology Of Water.

Stewart's film, based on Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir about surviving ab*se, received a standing ovation at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Critics praised The Chronology Of Water as a deeply authentic, passionate drama about survival and the female experience.

Two new ink designs dotted her skin as she took center stage: the word WHY on her bicep alongside MINE printed on her thigh. Both were inspired by the film, but it seems as if the latter was referencing a rather s–xually provocative scene.

Kristen Stewart unveiled the X-rated meaning behind one of her most recent tattoos

Image credits: Victor LOCHON / Getty

She told Vulture, “The coolest song in the movies is when she c–mes on her hand, smells it, wipes it on her f–king bicep and goes, ‘I didn’t know a girl body could do that. Shoot c–me.’”

Stewart continues, “And then this song comes on and it goes, ‘Mine, mine, mine, mine.’ And it’s just f–king mine.”

Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

According to Daily Mail, The Chronology Of Water was loved widely at Cannes, even earning a standing ovation after its initial screening. And it’s clear the actress felt passionate about the project, given her refusal to act until she was finished with it.

She shared how the film’s two hour and eighteen minute run-time was worth every second, saying how the positive response justified it even further.

“I didn’t need to make an hour and a half digestible experience so it would be less difficult for the consumer,” Stewart explained, then referenced the recent WHY on her arm.

The actress had the words MINE and WHY tattooed on her body

Image credits: Andreas Rentz / Getty

Image credits: Andreas Rentz / Getty

“It’s cool that at one point you go, ‘Are we still doing this? Why?’ I have ‘Why’ tattooed right here [on my upper arm].”

She also told AFP regarding its adaptation to the big screen, “I had just never read a book like that that is screaming out to be a movie, that needs to be moving, that needs to be a living thing.”

The fact that Yuknavitch was “able to take really ugly things, process them, and put out something that you can live with, something that actually has joy” is nothing short of miraculous, Stewart added.

Stewart’s directorial debut was inspired by Yuknavitch’s memoir

Image credits: Dylan Meyer

“The reason I really wanted to make the movie is because I thought it was hilarious in such a giddy and excited way, like we were telling secrets.”

For Stewart, who also wrote the film’s screenplay, the book was “a total lifeboat” — not only for the actress but for the original author who went on to become a cult writer with her viral TED Talk “The Beauty of Being A Misfit,” inspiring the spin-off book The Misfit’s Manifesto.

Image credits: Dylan Meyer

“Being a woman is a really violent experience,” the Twilight star shared with AFP. “Even if you don’t have the sort of extreme experience that we depict in the film or that Lidia endured and came out of beautifully.”

As a woman herself, she didn’t feel the need to go as in-depth with her research.

It dove into Yuknavitch’s childhood and how she survived ab*se

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinéma de Demain (@cinemadedemain)

She said, “I’m a female body that’s been walking around for 35 years. Look at the world that we live in. I don’t have to have been ab–sed by my dad to understand what it is like to be taken from, to have my voice stifled, and to not trust myself.

“It takes a lot of years [for that] to go. I think that this movie resonates with anyone who is open and bleeding, which is 50 percent of the population.”

And her words rang true. Not only did the initial audience applaud the film for its authenticity and emotion, a few reviewers also seemed to share the same thoughts.

Image credits: Les Films du Losange

Variety called The Chronology Of Water “a stirring drama of ab–se and salvation, told with poetic passion.”

One Indiewire critic echoed the sentiment, writing, “There isn’t a single millisecond of this movie that doesn’t bristle with the raw energy of an artist.”

Many people compared it to Taylor Swift’s song Mine

