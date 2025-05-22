Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Smells It, Wipes It”: Kristen Stewart Reveals X-Rated Meaning Behind Her Viral ‘Mine’ Tattoo
Kristen Stewart at a public event, smiling and wearing a white suit, with photographers in the background.
Celebrities, News

“Smells It, Wipes It”: Kristen Stewart Reveals X-Rated Meaning Behind Her Viral ‘Mine’ Tattoo

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The meaning behind one of Kristen Stewart’s most recent tattoos has a very X-rated meaning, the actress revealed. 

This past Friday, May 16, the 35-year-old attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival to celebrate her directorial debut with The Chronology Of Water, a drama based on the American swimmer Lidia Yuknavitch’s stunning memoir about surviving ab–se as a child. 

Highlights
  • Kristen Stewart revealed her thigh tattoo 'MINE' references a s*xually explicit scene in her directorial debut film, The Chronology Of Water.
  • Stewart's film, based on Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir about surviving ab*se, received a standing ovation at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.
  • Critics praised The Chronology Of Water as a deeply authentic, passionate drama about survival and the female experience.

Two new ink designs dotted her skin as she took center stage: the word WHY on her bicep alongside MINE printed on her thigh. Both were inspired by the film, but it seems as if the latter was referencing a rather s–xually provocative scene.

RELATED:

    Kristen Stewart unveiled the X-rated meaning behind one of her most recent tattoos

    Kristen Stewart and others posing at an outdoor event, highlighting her viral Mine tattoo and its meaning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Victor LOCHON / Getty

    She told Vulture, “The coolest song in the movies is when she c–mes on her hand, smells it, wipes it on her f–king bicep and goes, ‘I didn’t know a girl body could do that. Shoot c–me.’”

    Stewart continues, “And then this song comes on and it goes, ‘Mine, mine, mine, mine.’ And it’s just f–king mine.”

    Kristen Stewart in a white suit showing her viral Mine tattoo on the thigh at a red carpet event with photographers behind her.

    Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

    According to Daily Mail, The Chronology Of Water was loved widely at Cannes, even earning a standing ovation after its initial screening. And it’s clear the actress felt passionate about the project, given her refusal to act until she was finished with it.

    She shared how the film’s two hour and eighteen minute run-time was worth every second, saying how the positive response justified it even further. 

    “I didn’t need to make an hour and a half digestible experience so it would be less difficult for the consumer,” Stewart explained, then referenced the recent WHY on her arm.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress had the words MINE and WHY tattooed on her body

    Kristen Stewart in white suit showcasing her viral Mine tattoo at an event with people in formal attire behind her

    Image credits: Andreas Rentz / Getty

    Close-up of Kristen Stewart's thigh tattoo with word Mine, wearing white shorts and holding a matching white hat.

    Image credits: Andreas Rentz / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s cool that at one point you go, ‘Are we still doing this? Why?’ I have ‘Why’ tattooed right here [on my upper arm].”

    She also told AFP regarding its adaptation to the big screen, “I had just never read a book like that that is screaming out to be a movie, that needs to be moving, that needs to be a living thing.”

    The fact that Yuknavitch was “able to take really ugly things, process them, and put out something that you can live with, something that actually has joy” is nothing short of miraculous, Stewart added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stewart’s directorial debut was inspired by Yuknavitch’s memoir

    Two women embracing closely, showing Kristen Stewart's viral 'Mine' tattoo with its x-rated meaning revealed.

    Image credits: Dylan Meyer

    “The reason I really wanted to make the movie is because I thought it was hilarious in such a giddy and excited way, like we were telling secrets.”

    For Stewart, who also wrote the film’s screenplay, the book was “a total lifeboat” — not only for the actress but for the original author who went on to become a cult writer with her viral TED Talk “The Beauty of Being A Misfit,” inspiring the spin-off book The Misfit’s Manifesto.

    Kristen Stewart showing peace signs outdoors at night, highlighting her viral mine tattoo with a casual look.

    Image credits: Dylan Meyer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Being a woman is a really violent experience,” the Twilight star shared with AFP. “Even if you don’t have the sort of extreme experience that we depict in the film or that Lidia endured and came out of beautifully.”

    As a woman herself, she didn’t feel the need to go as in-depth with her research.

    It dove into Yuknavitch’s childhood and how she survived ab*se

    She said, “I’m a female body that’s been walking around for 35 years. Look at the world that we live in. I don’t have to have been ab–sed by my dad to understand what it is like to be taken from, to have my voice stifled, and to not trust myself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It takes a lot of years [for that] to go. I think that this movie resonates with anyone who is open and bleeding, which is 50 percent of the population.”

    And her words rang true. Not only did the initial audience applaud the film for its authenticity and emotion, a few reviewers also seemed to share the same thoughts.

    Kristen Stewart standing in water at dusk, highlighting her viral Mine tattoo with an artistic scenic background.

    Image credits: Les Films du Losange

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Variety called The Chronology Of Water “a stirring drama of ab–se and salvation, told with poetic passion.” 

    One Indiewire critic echoed the sentiment, writing, “There isn’t a single millisecond of this movie that doesn’t bristle with the raw energy of an artist.”

    Many people compared it to Taylor Swift’s song Mine

    Comment from Lina Burns asking if Jacob or Edward did this, suggesting Edward, related to Kristen Stewart's viral Mine tattoo meaning.

    Kristen Stewart revealing the X-rated meaning behind her viral Mine tattoo in a candid moment.

    Comment by Tabitha Murray reading everyone loves taylor swift on a social media post discussing Kristen Stewart's viral Mine tattoo.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Danielle Suastegui saying the actual reason behind Kristen Stewart's viral Mine tattoo is really weird.

    Comment by Shelby McCue in a social media thread mentioning t-swift, related to Kristen Stewart’s viral Mine tattoo discussion.

    Comment saying Soooo she’s a Swiftie in a Facebook post, with profile picture of a woman and visible name.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Kristen Stewart in a casual conversation about her personal interests.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing the size of a tattoo, posted by Dyan Ezrah expressing disbelief.

    Comment by Allison Ludman discussing the placement of Kristen Stewart's viral Mine tattoo on her thigh.

    Comment by Cyrena Grace Canter saying tell me you’re a Swiftie without saying you’re a Swiftie in a social media post.

    Comment reading "What is he’s written mine on my upper thigh. I have one too" discussing Kristen Stewart's viral mine tattoo meaning.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Kristen Stewart’s viral Mine tattoo and its provocative meaning on her thigh.

    Comment by Alexis Hazelwood as a top fan, stating many Swifties have the same tattoo, in a social media thread.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda