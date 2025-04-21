ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are pretty nonchalant creatures but somehow seem to have an incredibly large following. People can’t stop fawning over everything they do, either because it’s super cute or unbelievably weird. That’s the amazing part about cats.

The furry felines in this list are a true example of that. Their adorable airplane ears seem to fascinate everyone. That’s why there’s a Facebook group dedicated to it, and folks use it as the ‘earport’ to view cute cats who seem to be on their way to take off.

More info: Facebook

#1

Tabby cat with aeroplane ears, looking serious next to paper towel roll in a cozy room setting.

Soni Paepke Report

    #2

    Fluffy cat with aeroplane ears lying on a bed, eyes wide in curiosity.

    Dee Dee Curry Report

    #3

    Cat with aeroplane ears dashing through a tiled hallway.

    Jemly Akers Report

    Everyone seems to know that cats are incredibly flexible. They can shapeshift like water and fit into the tiniest of places. This shocking ability of theirs comes from their pliable spine that allows them to stretch, curl up, and bend any way that they like. That’s why you can find them even in the tightest or smallest of spaces.

    Apart from that, their shoulder blades aren’t attached to their body by bone. They are attached by muscles, which help cats lengthen themselves any way they like and be incredibly flexible. This loose movement also helps them pounce quickly on prey or jump from one spot to another with ease.
    #4

    Black and white cat with aeroplane ears sitting attentively by a wooden table.

    Sabrina Ben Aouicha Report

    #5

    Fluffy cat with aeroplane ears sitting in a car, wearing a blue harness.

    J Christine Christine Report

    #6

    Fluffy ginger cat with aeroplane ears, lounging comfortably at home.

    Danyale Kellogg Report

    With all the crazy airplane-wing-like shapes cats are making in this list, you might be wondering how these felines have the ability to do something like that. Apparently, cats have mobile outer ears. Compared to humans, who have six muscles in their outer ears, cats have a whopping 32.

    They can rotate their ears a full 180 degrees, which obviously helps them make these funny shapes like you see in the photos. These amazing felines also use this ability to express themselves with minute movements, as well as to hear faint, far-away sounds with incredible clarity.
    #7

    White cat with unique aeroplane ears, lounging on a soft blanket, showcasing its adorable expression.

    Lynn Curry Report

    #8

    Siamese cat with aeroplane ears sitting on a bed, looking curious.

    Amy McAfee Report

    #9

    Calico cat with aeroplane ears lying in a cozy spot, surrounded by boxes.

    Heather Abajay Report

    Pet owners and cat lovers might have observed how these animals always find the most absurd places to sleep. Even if they have the comfiest bed available, they might end up napping in a stuffy drawer. This behavior actually originates from an evolutionary standpoint where cats learned how to avoid being preyed upon.

    So, in order to avoid predators, they squeeze into small spaces or find the most unconventional hiding and napping spots. This keeps them out of reach and out of sight. It’s clear that cats are extremely clever because they know just how to stay out of harm’s way.
    #10

    Cat with aeroplane ears sitting on a couch, displaying a calm expression.

    Edie Sinclair Report

    #11

    Cat with adorable aeroplane ears lounging on a bed.

    Abigail Williamson Report

    #12

    Gray and white cat with airplane ears, lounging on a dark blanket.

    Marilyn Cardinale Report

    With all the amazing things about cats, including their flexibility, ears, and sleeping habits, one super common behavior stands out: their purring ability. Any person who has been around a cat knows that they often let out a series of purrs, and each one might differ from the last.

    These felines purr for a variety of reasons, like joy, sadness, hunger, and even curiosity. One of the most interesting things is that they purr between a frequency of 25-150 hertz, which is a range that promotes tissue regeneration. So, even while they seem to be expressing so many feelings, cats may also be healing their muscles and bones.
    #13

    Gray cat with aeroplane ears sitting on a couch, looking alert.

    Jillian Bristol Report

    #14

    Tabby cat with aeroplane ears sitting calmly, displaying a content expression.

    Tammy King Report

    #15

    Flying tabby cat with aeroplane ears running energetically outdoors.

    Jemly Akers Report

    Cats are incredible creatures, and there’s still so much to keep learning about them. Apart from their silly antics, they have so much more to their personality. It’s possible that no matter how much we keep learning about them, there’ll always be more to figure out. 

    That’s exactly why we’d love to hear your favorite thing about cats! Share your funniest or most adorable stories about them in the comments below.

    #16

    Two cats playfully chasing each other, showcasing their adorable aeroplane ears in mid-air.

    Jemly Akers Report

    #17

    Orange cat with airplane ears, looking curious, sits on a bed with one leg playfully raised.

    Kylee Guimond Report

    #18

    Cat with aeroplane ears walking confidently outdoors on a sunny day.

    Jemly Akers Report

    #19

    Calico cat with aeroplane ears sitting among dry leaves, wearing a green collar.

    Sky Swenson Report

    #20

    Black cat with aeroplane ears relaxing on blue blanket, heart pillow in background.

    Giselle Mourino Report

    #21

    Fluffy cat with aeroplane ears resting on a perch, illuminated by purple light.

    Sheila Shnaila Pollex Report

    #22

    Two cats sprinting through a hallway, ears spread like aeroplane wings.

    Jemly Akers Report

    #23

    Cat with aeroplane ears sitting outside in the sun on a grassy lawn.

    Eve Wansboro Report

    #24

    A tiny black kitten with aeroplane ears nibbling on a finger.

    Sheri Trudeau Report

    #25

    Tabby cat relaxing on the grass with aeroplane ears, basking in the sun.

    Paula Cuervo Report

    #26

    Gray cat with aeroplane ears sitting on a patterned rug, facing another cat in foreground.

    A.K. Price Report

    #27

    Fluffy cat with aeroplane ears sitting on a bed, showcasing adorable feline expression in a cozy room setting.

    Leora Henry Report

    #28

    Tabby cat with aeroplane ears perched on a blue couch, capturing an attentive stance.

    Hannah Mae Swanson Report

    #29

    Black cat with aeroplane ears, nestled in a cozy blue blanket, showcasing an adorable expression.

    Amanda Leigh Report

    #30

    Tabby cat with aeroplane ears, resting on a cozy blanket by a fireplace.

    Gina Rae Report

    #31

    Black cat with aeroplane ears resting on a cozy bed, looking attentively.

    Cheyenne Nagy Report

    #32

    Cat with aeroplane ears adorably looking at a cupcake with frosting.

    Adrienne Henck Report

    #33

    Cat with aeroplane ears, sitting indoors with alert expression, surrounded by books and cozy decor.

    Justin Murphy Report

    #34

    A cat peeking with aeroplane ears, playfully pawing at blue fabric.

    Melissa Louise Report

    #35

    Cat with aeroplane ears sits beside a plaid teddy bear, both displaying a curious expression.

    Sumita Marolf Report

    #36

    Fluffy cat with aeroplane ears resting on a couch.

    Melodye Gibson-Danise Report

    #37

    Gray cat with aeroplane ears, close-up, showcasing its cute expression and curious eyes.

    Gutter Corral Report

    #38

    Black cat with aeroplane ears sniffing a person's finger on a carpet.

    Asher Kaid Hernandez Report

    #39

    Tabby cat with aeroplane ears lying on a couch, showing off its adorable features.

    Sara Helm Report

    #40

    Cats with aeroplane ears lounging in sunlight by a window.

    Mallory Pienta Report

    #41

    Black and white cat with aeroplane ears sitting on a sofa, TV in the background.

    Nancy Kathleen Report

    #42

    Cat sleeping on a blue blanket with aeroplane ears, showcasing adorable feline features in a cozy setting.

    Robyn King Report

    #43

    Orange cat walking in snow with aeroplane ears, displaying curiosity and confidence.

    Pamela Weston Report

    #44

    Cat with aeroplane ears looking adorably in a cozy room setting.

    Andrea Moran Report

    #45

    Tabby cat with aeroplane ears, resting on a metal table in a veterinary clinic.

    Nicole Canter Report

