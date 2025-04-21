ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are pretty nonchalant creatures but somehow seem to have an incredibly large following. People can’t stop fawning over everything they do, either because it’s super cute or unbelievably weird. That’s the amazing part about cats.

The furry felines in this list are a true example of that. Their adorable airplane ears seem to fascinate everyone. That’s why there’s a Facebook group dedicated to it, and folks use it as the ‘earport’ to view cute cats who seem to be on their way to take off.

More info: Facebook