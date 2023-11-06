55 Adorable Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little, As Shared On This Online Community (New Pics)Interview
What you're about to experience might be the most pleasant thing that happened to you today. Get ready to melt while looking at cute images showcasing the transformation of little kittens into big tigers! Well, maybe it's a bit of an exaggeration, but still, these side-by-side comparisons shared by the members of the 'Cat Grows' online community are a great example of how time moves quickly and how our beloved pets grow and change. Always too quickly, but hey, it doesn't mean they stop being our little babies, right? No matter how big those fluffs become, they always behave like kiddos who you can forgive for even the biggest mischief.
Scroll down and enjoy the list of adorable before and after images, as well as read about this community from its founder, Julia.
This post may include affiliate links.
“I was inspired to create 'Cat Grows' both by my own cats and also by sentimentality, which needed material for contemplation.” This is what Julia told us last time when asked about the inspiration for creating the group Cat Grows. This time we decided to contact her again and ask a couple more questions about this wonderful community of cat lovers.
Asked what types of discussions or interactions occur within the community aside from sharing photos, Julia mentioned: “Usually, each publication is accompanied by the owner's story about his pet: the story of his appearance, character, and funny stuff. We often organize themed days on breeds and colors of cats, and every day we talk about cats who need a home. We managed to find new families for dozens of cats. I love it!”
We were wondering if there were any myths or misconceptions that the community has helped debunk or clarify. The founder of Cat Grows shared with us: “Our members sometimes share not only funny and kind stories, but also sad fates of their cats. Many of them are associated with a lack of understanding of the psychology and physiology of cats. For example, some people believe that cats are incapable of accidentally falling out of a window, and if they fall, they will definitely land safely on four paws. Unfortunately, this is not true. The abundance of such stories has shown that this is a serious problem, and we are trying to fight such misconceptions.”
Oh No, those aren't the kind of beans you put in a pan!
We also wanted to find out how Julia sees the community benefiting cat owners and enthusiasts in the long run. She said: “We are currently working on a guide about responsible cat keeping. We do it together with veterinarians, experienced volunteers and modern zoopsychologists. Our mission is to make the lives of cats safer and happier by educating their owners.”
Lastly, we wanted Julia to explain to the individuals interested in joining the Cat Grows community how they can get involved and share their own cat growth stories. We found out that: “We will be glad to see you in our VK group and the Telegram channel.”
this familiar seems over familiar with sitting on couch. brain blep.
If those are the same cats in both pix, they magically turned into twins!
That has grown into a relaxed, confident, and well-loved cat.
" Wait! If the Earth a ball, can I chase it or is it chasing me"????
Would certainly volunteer to re-home this beauty if the need arose. Just trying to be a good neighbour! 😉
soooooo many beauties and cuties. so sweet i got diacuties
These are some gorgeous cats, and the reason I come to BP. More, please! 👍
soooooo many beauties and cuties. so sweet i got diacuties
These are some gorgeous cats, and the reason I come to BP. More, please! 👍