#1 I was kidnapped way before my memories formed so this is all from my parents and the police report.



Basically, a lady in the nursing ward decided to give me a "spicy adoption" by hiding me in some sheets and taking me out of the hospital. She was tracked down a few days later and I was handed back to my parents.



She didnt mistreat me, aparently I was a healthy normal child and she even bought the expensive stuff in order to take care of me.



I got to meet her in my teens, I asked her "why me" and it was because my family hadn't done the paperwork for me correctly so I was easier to slip out and potentially give her more time to dissapear with me.



If you got more questions, feel free to reply to the message and I'll answer em.



Edit: forgot to mention, this was in 1998. I got to meet her when I was 17 in 2015.

#2 I had a nanny as a child. She had... issues that my parents overlooked because they weren't capable of handling me by themselves for some reason. She would go around calling me her daughter and my father her husband. My mom signed her paychecks tho so she was always respectful to her.



My older siblings remember her being incredibly protective of me, to the point where she wouldn't let them play with me. I remember playing alone a lot despite having three siblings and it makes sense now that that was probably why.



Eventually she got tired of just caring for me and decided to make things permanent. I was maybe 6? Not fully sure but it had to have happened before I turned 8. I remember her packing my favourite clothes and toys and telling me that we were going on a long trip, and to say goodbye to my parents (not in person, just like... in general.) This stood out to me as weird because my parents were the ones who prepped me for trips away.



While they were at work, she took me down the road and to a bus stop. In the bus, she told me to call her "mama" from that point on. We rode for a while but something changed halfway and she decided to turn back.



We bought new bus tickets, went home, and she unpacked my bags. She told me never to tell anyone about the bus ride and I was young enough to take her word for it. I'm almost 100% sure she had been trying to disappear with me and realized late in her plan that she actually had no idea what she was doing.

#3 I was kidnapped when I was 7. It was by a very dug ridden family member who told me he was bringing me out for icecream. He left me on a bench outside of a bar when the bartender told him he couldn't bring kids in. It was a dirty biker bar in Las Vegas during the 90's. I was young, scared and didn't fully comprehend the situation. I was confused why wr didnt go to an icecream shop.



The family member came out with two men that fully f*****g terrified me. One of them touched my curly bright red hair and smiled wide. I remember not knowing what to do so I started scream singing Joan Osborne's "What if god was one of us." They got freaked when I wouldn't stop singing and walked back in the bar. I was definitely a weird kid but scream singing as self defense was kind of smart.



I was left alone on the bench again when a man walked up and asked me where my parents were. I told him I didn't get icecream and wanted to go back to my mom but my family member wouldn't let me. He walked in the bar but came out just a minute later and sat with me until the police arived.



20 years later my mom saw that family member for the first time. He was on end of life hospice care but made it to another family members funeral. When everyone was filtering out he was waiting on the bus home when my mom punched him in the face. I love my mom.

#4 I was kidnapped at gunpoint along with my younger brother and my early-twenties mother when I was in kindergarten. My father (~40 years old) hadn’t taken the divorce well and already had some psychiatric illness, so he forced us all into his truck and drove us from California to Mexico.



At the time my parents told us kids that we were taking a family trip. I remember the drive, shopping in a street market, and being greeted by the flashing lights of police cars when we eventually returned to the states. The police were nice and let us sit in the police car! I remember being excited about that.



The next thing I remember was coming home to dead pets (I think just two mice, but still). Then being upset that I had missed picture day in school when I saw the other kids receiving their photos. I’m not sure how long we were in Mexico but maybe that’ll help set the time frame.



I’m not sure what would have happened if my father hadn’t decided to take us back.

#5 Almost. Age of eleven. Do NOT go to second location. Fight like hell to stay in the first. Even if you get taken anyway, raising a huge noise can cause a witness to come see what's happening to you and they can report it.



I was on my way home from school for lunch and some guy in a small quarter ton truck gets out, claims he's a police officer and tells me to get in the truck. Right away I'm thinking I'm not going anywhere with this clown. He claimed to be a cop and I asked where's your badge? While he's launching into this rant about how much trouble I'll be in if I don't do as he says in my head I'm thinking all we have to do is bolt behind the house right next to us. That neighbourhood had a whole mess of pathways that went all over the place. If we make it to that, there's no way that guy is gonna catch us.



I straight up told him I'm not going anywhere with you. That caught him off guard, like he wasn't used to someone challenging him. He got this scared look on his face and got back in his truck. Then he tries laying this b******t on us he's some secret undercover cop and don't tell anyone he's there.



Yeah right, my friend and I, we both ran home and told our parents first thing. They called the cops and we gave a full description of both the truck and the guy. The friend who was with me actually remembered the license plate. After that I couldn't tell you what happened, we never got an update from the police and never saw that guy ever again.

#6 I wandered off at this little mini golf/amusement park thing. It wasn't very big, so I knew my parents would find me soon enough. I decided to wait next to the only roller coaster there. I thought that since my parents knew how much I liked it, they'd come find me there soon.



Which they did.



First though, a couple employees found me. They were just teenagers themselves and panicked a bit about finding a lost kid.



They were trying to figure out if they should close the ride to take me to the list kid area or if only one of them should walk me over when a nice-looking lady walked up, grabbed my hand and told me to "come along sweetie, let's go to mommy." She had long curly black hair.



When I resisted, she waved off the employees and told me more firmly, 'time to go!"



I bit her and ran back to the fence around the ride. She kept walking towards the exit while the two teen employees tried to figure out what just happened and why my "mom" had left me. They tried to move me towards the lost kid area, but by then I was scared. I refused to go anywhere with anyone but my parents. I knew if I stayed put they'd find me, and I wasn't taking chances with strangers.



I bit the one teenager every time she tried to pick me up. She got bit a lot.



When my parents got there I tried to tell them what happened. My mom was adamant that nothing had happened except I'd misbehaved and behaved terribly in biting. Complete denial of events she wasn't witness to despite the one employee briefly trying to agree with me.



We never went back there though.



That happened a lot. Something significant happens, and my mom just denies such a thing could even be possible. Like trying to tell me I never got two teeth knocked out (and yet I'm still sitting here with two fake teeth). But sometimes she still modifies her behavior around the event.

#7 I got very, very lucky. The two men who kidnapped me from a bus stop (I was 16) had clearly done so with others before. They’d removed the door handles from the back seat doors, so when I tried to make my way out at a red light I couldn’t get the door open. I’m pretty sure they intended to k**l me after they r***d me.



They drove me to an abandoned gas station and began assaulting me, but about an hour into the experience a police car drove up to check out what was happening. The man in the back seat with me at that time threatened to slit my throat if I screamed, while his partner got out and convinced the cop that I was his niece, and that he and my “dad” brought me out to talk to me. He said they needed to set me straight because I’d been acting out. The cop insisted they leave the station right then, and he followed our car back to the highway. They got so worried he’d remember them if my body turned up the next day that they decided to release me right then. I got thrown down a gravel embankment along the highway, and ran in the dark to a nearby open restaurant.



I will never forget lying there in the wet grass after coming to rest at the bottom of the embankment, gazing up at a sky filled with stars, and realizing that, holy s**t! I was somehow still alive. Injured and anguished and violated and sorrowful...but alive and able to find away through the trauma.



I was very, very lucky.

#8 Not me but a cousin of mine was kidnapped as a baby by his aunt and uncle and taken to Australia and raised as their very own child.



The kid was born to a middle income family in a third world country. My cousins fathers brother was a wealthy man in Australia who has spent the previous year living back home. Him and his wife that could not have children plotted to visit the new baby and claim him as their own with the father of the child aiding them in the kidnapping.



The baby was taken from the mother in the middle of the night (they drugged her) and flown to Australia where the uncle and aunt claimed the child was theirs. This happened in the late 90’s so I’m not sure how they did it but regardless, the child was never returned to the mother. They ended up telling her where the child was but threatened to have her put in prison and the child up for adoption if she ever spoke out, so she never did. My cousin was raised until 17 years old with his false family until he found the truth by reconnecting with his mother through Facebook. When he turned 18 he confronted his real parents and they admitted everything. The next day he moved out and flew 12 hours to go meet his new family.



Really f****d up story. The kid is a great dude tho.

#9 A friend of mine was kidnapped on his paper route. The kidnappers / robbers wanted his van to commit a robbery. They handcuffed him and put a bag over his head and left him in the back of the van through the robbery. When they were done, they told him to count to 100 before he got up and took off the mask. Pretty crazy.

#10 My grandmother's brother was kidnapped and held for ransom. He's a successful businessman, was held at gunpoint in the parking lot of his office building. Was in the papers and everything (and the photo they used coincidentally had my dad in the background. His claim to fame).



It was a month before the kidnappers even made contact with the family to make their demands. These guys were pros, they've done this before and did their research. They knew exactly how much he was worth. It was really tough for us.



From his accounts, they never physically harmed him, but he was kept in a dark room the entire time and fed sandwiches. Even got him his medication. Prayer and thinking of his family were the only things that got him through those three months.



In the end, they caught the guy on top of the operation and they let him go. To say he was traumatized is an understatement, I've never seen a person so broken before. Couldn't even crack a smile.



What's insane is that another local businessman has just recently been kidnapped as well.

#11 Not me my cousin (12 years old at the time) whom I love the most...



Someone from his football circle told him he's going to eat some free food (his favorite one) and they paid for his food and then mixed something in his tea and instantly took him in a bus and paid for his ticket (bus is going almost 600KM away) and managed to convince him for a quick trip with them...



After 6-7 hours He woke up in an empty bus parked on local bus stand with somehow opened doors (he was not visible to driver when they parked IDK how)



He was scared, left the bus it's December cold midnight and he don't know what actually happened, 2 hours later he was sitting on public bench on that very bus station...



He told us he was shivering with cold, so he started knocking on the doors of nearby rooms (people living near bus stands) but nobody bothered...



Spent 3-4 worst hours of his life on that bench while his parents gone mad finding him everywhere back home, He was the only SON and it's 2004



Next early Morning, a bus driver noticed this kid crying continuously and thank God decided to help...He asked for his home number but he don't remember anything even don't know his address but just the city name...



The driver took him for city visit, fed him and when he started feeling better then asked for landline number again (phones were not common here) and finally 5th 6th number worked and he was home next day...



It was worst exeprience in his life which he used to say even "Kidnappers can give you food and place to live which 90% of strangers won't do".

#12 I was "kidnapped" by my biological father when I was in 4th grade. After my parents had divorced, and mom remarried, my younger brother and I went for a visit to Bill, as we'll call him. Being super young at the time, I didn't think anything of the events that transpired.



Not long after we arrived in the old hometown, Bill decided to move house from the town to a smaller area just outside of town (like, a 15-20 minute drive from the main town area). As this was a time before constant contact with cellphones and email and the like, it wasn't TOO strange that I didn't talk to Mom unless the stars aligned and I was able to call home and she was there. The visit went longer than I had expected, however, because the fall came and I was enrolled in school there. Bill told us that Mom said it was OK if we started school there, cause she wanted to make sure we didn't miss any since she was "working through some stuff."



Again, naive little boy, and I got to see some of my old friends again, so yay! But, I still didn't get to talk to Mom. Not for months. Occasionally, Bill would pull me aside and ask me some pointed questions about Mom and her new spouse (We'll call him Tom). Not thinking about what was implied by these lines of questioning, I happily answered.



"Does Tom call you names?"

*"Well, yeah."*

"What does he call you?"

*"...I don't want to say, cause there's swear words..."*

"It's ok. You can tell me. You won't get in trouble."

*"Sometimes he calls us 'D*****s' or 'Stupida**'."*

"When does he call you those names?"

*"When we're bad or break things. I broke some cups on accident when I stood on the counter to get a bowl and he called me a...dumb-butt."*

"Does he spank you?"

*"Yeah, just like you do when we're bad."*



And so on and so forth. One day, we went to a restaurant to have some dessert, and we sat down with a man I'd never met before. Bill had me tell this man some of the same things I told Bill when I would be questioned. When they spoke afterward, they used words that I had never heard before, and so I thought it was just grown-up speak and I got engrossed in my pie a la mode.



See, Bill was something of a well-known person in town, high ranking official in the police department, had connections all throughout the county. The man we had dessert with was a judge from family court. Bill was trying to build a case against Mom of child endangerment and such, use connections and clout to secure custody of me and my brother. The reasons I hadn't heard from my mom in MONTHS was because he moved and never told her. Changed his numbers and never told her. Used his connections to stymie attempts to track us down (since we lived an entire state away). Restraining order was granted by a judge so there was no contact allowed. Etc etc etc. When I look back on it with wiser eyes, it's a real s**t-show. But at the time? I had no earthly idea that anything was amiss. The things that Bill fabricated, the ways he tried to coach and coerce me into saying things against my mom, the aftermath.... It's scary that people do that. And they do.



How did I survive? I was a kid with my "dad" so I didn't think anything of it. It wasn't until years down the road that I got to see the court documents showing the things Bill alleged and how he was ultimately shut down when it was appealed and he had no pull there.



The day that Mom showed up to pick us up and bring us home was magical. I hadn't seen her in almost a year. AND, I got a Super Nintendo as a belated birthday present. So that was pretty sweet, too.

#13 I've had a couple almost kidnapping incidents. First one was in Barcelona. I was 2 years old, on vacation with my family. We had gone to the beach for a picnic and my parents were busy unpacking the car when an older man approached us. He immediately went to pick me up off the ground, repeating "angel" over and over again. I had white hair, very pale skin and blue eyes at the time and my parents described him as being tan and dark haired. My parents were quick to grab me before he could pick me up. He kept saying "hold" and for whatever dumb reason my parents thought it would be okay to let him hold me (I'm still mad about this). His english wasn't great but from what we understood, he was asking to take me with him and kept trying to walk off with me (once again, thank you parents for handing me off to a stranger). My mom took me back and we went on our way so not overly eventful.



Second time it happened, we were visiting Lake Louise, near Banff. We had gone with my aunt and uncle and my cousins. I still had my pale features and so did my younger cousin. Now for those of you who don't know, Banff and the surrounding area is a very popular destination for asian tourists and that includes japanese tour buses. There happened to be one at lake louise at the time of our visit. So my mom's off taking pictures and assumes I'm right next to her the whole time until she puts her camera down and realizes I'm gone. She starts to panic because her 3 year old is missing and goes to tell my dad, aunt and uncle. Turns out my cousin is missing too so now everyone's on full alert. Luckily for them it didn't take long to find us. After a few minutes of looking they found us sitting on a rock together in front of the lake, surrounded by japanese tourists taking pictures. I don't remember much from this part of the story but apparently they were very polite and just wanted pictures of the white children so my mom obliged rather than blowing her top. Interesting to know there's people all the way around the world with a picture of me in their house.

#14 Was almost kidnapped as a kid. I was on the pool deck at the high school for swim practice. I was 10 or 11 and was waiting by the locker room. A guy come out of the locker room behind me and put me in a hold, arms under my armpits and hands on the back of my head and tried to pick me up that way and take me into the locker room (and probably the exit from there) I remember I screamed and grabbed the ladder railings with my legs and held tight. As he pulled me off of the ladder the coaches had ran over and were questioning him and he just said “I’m the brats father! Leave me alone” to which the older coach Coach Clark immediately yelled “B******t, you’re not, we don’t know who you are and you’re attacking a child” He kept trying to leave and eventually pushed a coach to the ground and ran out. No one knew who he was, we never saw him again. I just got in and had a normal practice :/



I only realized this might be an attempted kidnapping YEEEARS later when I was doing required training for being a teacher and went “oh s**t, did I almost get kidnapped?”.

#15 Possibly a totally innocuous story, but we were at the pool, and a man asked my younger boys if they wanted to "see his puppy" he walked over to a van nearby and the boys followed. I was in close earshot as well and took off after them.



He did have a "puppy" (a small dog, but not a young dog) in his van. I gave everyone an earful. My boys for following the man on such a flimsy premise, and the man for such an incredibly trite p*****le/kidnapper setup.



I doubt he was really going to kidnap anyone, I think he was just genuinely clueless, but you never know. Definitely terrifying to witness.

#16 At 14, I was flying to Japan with a a few other female students for an exchange program. There were 3 chaperones, none of which spoke any Japanese, but I had been taking classes for a couple years. Before we landed, someone approached us and told us to be the last ones off, and someone from the program would come get us. The older male chaperone smiles and said thanks, so we waited.



This guy in a black suit comes and gets us and begins to usher us away. He speaks no English and hasn't once said any of our names or the name of our exchange program, but is smiling and interacting with the idiot male chaperone. I walked up to him and, in Japanese, asked what hotel we would be staying at. "Who are you?" He asked back. When I told him I was the translator, he disappeared almost immediately.



Turns out our driver was waiting at the gates with a sign, just like we were told before we left. I think we all almost got trafficked.

#17 I was kidnapped when I left work one night. We struggled briefly but he forced his way into my car. He had a gun. He said he wanted me to go to the ATM and get money. I told him I didn’t have any but I could get some money from my work. After a short time I just drove back to my work and got out of the car and took my purse and car keys with me.



Luckily our security person was at the door when I walked in. I just completely broke down and he took charge. He called the police who got there really quick. My kidnapper was waiting on me in my car to come back with the money.



The police took him to jail. He is still in jail waiting on trial for 1st degree kidnapping and robbery and for d***s and tearing up jail property. It’s been over 2 years. I don’t think he will get a trial anytime soon.

#18 I don't know if I was actually kidnapped or just held hostage. It wasn't even a whole day.



But a person pulled a knife out and backed me into laundry room and kept me there.

#19 I wasn't in a dangerous situation so idk if this counts. I believe I was around 5.

My dad was divorcing my mom who was a raging alcoholic, compulsive liar and very mentally ill.

So one day she took me to this large home where different women with kids stayed at, I believe it was in some kind of park or forest. I remember I asked my mom if "daddy would join us, or if he knew we would be gone". Of course she lied and said "yes he knows, and he doesn't mind."

I have no idea how long we stayed there, I don't remember if it was fun or not. But one day my grandma (on my mom's side) came and took me back to my father. I remember I was crying a lot because I wanted to stay with mom. My grandma didn't dare to get confronted by my dad so she dropped me off and sped off. I remember the look in my dad's eyes as I just knocked on the door and he saw me just being there. I don't remember what happened after honestly. But it's still an odd story.

#20 When I was 13 my dad was undergoing treatment for a tumor in his brain stem and was on steroids and a pill cocktail that made him low key crazy.

He had been abusing me for a while and when I told my mom she ended up taking my brother (7) and I out of his house.



Two days later he shows up at my school and I’m thinking wtf he’s not supposed to be there.



I run away and he and a few other teachers start literally chasing me. I finally stop and get pulled into the office where my mom is hysterically crying because she had gone to pick up my brother from his bus stop and he wasn’t there. I told the administrators about the abuse and how I definitely didn’t want to go with my dad and because he played the cancer card they forced me to go with him.



He took us back to his house where he promptly fell asleep without feeding us (no food in the house) and all we had was our bookbags.



A few hours later he took us to Walmart because he needed more pain meds and while he was yelling at the pharmacist my brother told me “I just saw mom!” And I’m like no way. But then I see a glimpse of her so we run up to her crying and begging her to take us with her.



My dad grabbed my arm and tried to drag me away from her and the cops were called.



Long story short they gave my mom custody and we got to go home.

#21 I wasn't kidnapped, but almost. I grew up in a really bad neighborhood. I was walking home one night when I was 12, alone. These two guys in a car called out to me holding a map and looked totally confused. I figured they needed directions and I was taught to be helpful. I got close enough to hear, which meant close enough to be grabbed. The dude started trying to pull me through the window. I freaked out. I could see duct tape and rope in the back seat and knew if I didn't get away I'd be dead. I swung my fist as hard as any 12 year old girl possibly could, made contact, heard a crunch sound and was immediately let go of. I broke the dudes nose. I ran as fast as I could for almost 20 minutes, hiding in bushes and under people's porches just in case. I never told anyone because I was ashamed I let myself get in that situation in the first place. In hindsight I would have found a pay phone (didn't have a cell phone at 12) and called the police or told my parents. At least I got a punch in!

#22 So this happened recently, like, last Christmas. I used to sell w**d, like, quite a bit of w**d. Its legal here now, but I was doing it before legalization and during the change over. I had a bunch of regular customers that would routinely grab off of me. One of those regulars calls me up and asks if I could see his brother in law. No biggie, this particular guy had been to my house, had dinner at my table, suffice to say, I trusted him.





So I exchange a few texts with this guy, all seems normal and he asks if we can meet up. Agree on a time and place and head out. I get to the spot first, and buddy's taking forever. So I call him up and tell him I'll meet him further north closer to his place because hes taking so long a couple orders are piled up in his area now. He eventually gets to the new spot. I parked around the corner and walked over with his order, hop in the back seat of the truck and proceed to begin the exchange.





Couple minutes in, things seem off, buddy next to me and guy in the front seat pull out guns, and tell me to hand over my keys. One of them hops out and and gets into my car and we follow in the truck. Eventually they pull over and tape my eyes shut and take me to a house on the north end of the city. I tried to remember the turns but they were obviously trying to keep me from remembering. Eventually they get to the house, bring me inside and downstairs. At this time, they made me call my girlfriend and instruct her to empty my safe into a box, and walk it down to the front gate of the apartment where they had someone waiting. She did as I told her, thankfully.





After the guy got back to the house with everything I had, they brought me back to my car, and let me go.





As an answer to the question, How did I survive? I did exactly as I was told. I revealed enough information to get myself out. They wanted the address of those I worked for, I kept repeating the same story, which was I did not know their addresses. I behaved, and did what they asked and was happy to walk away with no new holes and a couple facial bruises. I'm not sure what the book on being kidnapped says, but I complied. I didn't know if the guns were loaded, and I didn't feel like finding out. I was out numbered, and scared for my girlfriend who was at home alone.





Over all, 3/10, would not want to be kidnapped again.

#23 When I was 12 somebody took me from a target parking lot and put me in their trunk. Somebody saw and started driving after us. The guy stopped and ran away when he realized that people saw him he stopped and I got out.

#24 I was almost kidnapped in Jamaica. I was 6 and somehow got separated from my parents in a crowded market. I was yelling out for my dad, and a man approached me saying, “I’ll help you find your daddy.” My mom found me as the guy approached me and snatched me up so fast. Looking back maybe he was genuinely trying to help me find my parents. Who knows.



My parents were kidnapped at gunpoint by two dudes in New Orleans. They went out to dinner for their 1st wedding anniversary and were held up outside of the restaurant. They forced my parents into their car in the backseat, and they drive around for a while. Took everything from my parents; wedding rings, watch, wallets. Apparently some lady saw this take place and called 911 from a pay phone. Luckily the two guys dropped my parents off and drove away. I don’t think they were ever caught though.

#25 I wasn't exactly kidnapped but rather lured under false pretences into this guys house where he locked me in and held me against my will for around 10 hours, not only was there a substantial amount of blood all over a sliding half open wardrobe door upstairs and all over a bed which was a scary sight but also this guy had bad schizophrenia and kept switching from one personality to the other, one was sad, upset lonely and depressed, another was full of rage and wanting to control.. I survived by gaining his trust and telling him exactly what I thought he wanted to hear, I told him that I needed to go home to get a change of clothes and a few other bits and then I was coming straight back as I'd fallen in love with him and wanted to make plans with him, I even asked him what alcohol he wanted me to bring back for him and eventually he let me go, needless to say I never returned, I flagged down the nearest car which happened to be a taxi and after making sure I was ok he took me safely home thank goodness.

#26 I was almost kidnapped at around the age of 5. A small family moved into the neighborhood and the dad would often be out at the playground playing with all of the neighbor kids. I actually remember him. He used to take turns spinning us around and I loved that, not a lot of adults would spin us around in the air for that amount of time.

I was good friends with a little girl who lived in the neighborhood up the street from me, and she happened to look quite a lot like me. The resemblance was so uncanny that we used to switch our names and pretend to be each other.



One day she's walking down to my neighborhood (it was the early 90's and a super tight knit community) and this dad that I knew called out to her, calling her by my name. Because we used to pretend we were each other, she responded at first. But then he asked her if she wanted to go with him in his car to get stickers at the post office so she ran back home and told her mom. She didn't know who the guy was and her mom did well in teaching her not to go with strangers. Her mom responded by tracking the guy down and calling the cops. Turns out he had been wanted for kidnapping and we found out that he had been sexually abusing his own daughter and beating his wife.



I was a pretty dumb and naive kid, who totally trusted and loved hanging out with this man, so I think I would have gone with him if it had been me and not my friend. My parents told this story to me when I was older, but I still remember waking up one morning and being told that I couldn't go outside. My brothers could go though, and I remember thinking how unfair that was. I remember my mom getting very serious with me and having to softly explain that some men out there want to hurt little girls like me. I found out later of course that this was during the investigation, before they officially arrested him.





TLDR: My doppelganger best friend saved me from being r***d by confusing my would-be kidnapper and having better sense than I would have.

#27 When I was about 7 I rode my bike to a burger place for my family dinner, I was super excited because I never was allowed to do it before. When I came out the bag was kind of big and I was having trouble riding the bike, a man leaned out of a pickup truck and said hey little girl I can give you a ride we can throw your bike in the back, there was another man with him and I remember they had big grins on their faces, for a second I thought, hmm that would be nice, and then I could hear my moms voice in my head saying don’t ever get in a car with a stranger, I got really scared and jumped on my bike and took off, I always wonder what would have happened to me.

#28 I wasn't kidnapped, but someone tried to lure me and my mom, who was 48, to his car when I was around 11.



My parents and I were on a vacation and had stopped at a gas station to go to the bathroom and get drinks. My mom and I were at the drink coolers when this Jabba the Hutt hybrid looking m**********r walks up to us. Before he even started speaking I knew he was a disgusting human because of this s**t eating grin he gave us. He looked at my mom and told her he had sports tickets in his car. He didn't even specify, he just said sports tickets and expected us to go with him. My mom is a really polite woman, so even though she knew what he was doing she said "no thank you" very kindly and we walked away. I wish she would have let me do the talking, 11 year old me gave zero f***s.

#29 I was grabbed in a parking lot and pulled into the back seat of a car. I started kicking and screaming and flailing around. The passenger had a gun pointed at me and I was trying to hit it out of his hand while the person in the back seat was trying to restrain me. I fought for my life. There was no thinking or anything I just went straight to fight mode.



They ended up stopping in a dark neighborhood and threw me out into the street. During all this they were calling me names and saying other s**t but I don't really remember those details. I just remember fighting for my life and screaming.

#30 Not kidnapped, but almost. When I was 15 we just moved to a different country 2500km from where I am originally from. I was already fluent in the new language but we had been here for about a month when my parents, my little sister (11 at the time) and I went to town to sort out mobiles, internet, etc... My parents left us at a bar (I had been babysitting my sister since I was 10 and I am actually super responsible, which is what I think saved us) when suddenly this old man came up to us (he was around 60 for sure) and he started asking me questions like where are your parents, when are they coming back, etc… and I would just lie and make things up like o right around the corner, they will be back in no time (knowing it could take an hour) so eventually he started asking more personal questions like how old we were, where we were from, etc… and I kept lying just so he wouldn’t be able to find us after this. Eventually he asked me if I liked cherries (they´re one of my fave fruits) and I said yes, I loved cherries. He told me he had huge trees at home and if we went with him we could have as many as we wanted. I just kept saying no as my parents would need to know where we went and he said that we would come back before they did. After 20 minutes of going back and forth my parents finally came back. We ran out of there and never went back.

#31 Me and my sister were living with my mom ( who had no business being a mother). I really missed my dad. We had a family member in the hospital. My dad came up to visit. He told mt mom that he was gonna take me and my sister to the snack bar. We went to the snack bar and straight out the doors to his car. I asked where we ere going. My sister told me that we were going to live with dad now. He drove 90 miles to his house in a bout 45 minutes. It was literally one oof the happiest days in my life.

#32 Kind of late to the party on this one but here I go anyway. My story is a potential kidnapping or mugging I do not know which one it would have been. One night me and my girlfriend are heading back to her place (where I left my car). she pulls up to the side of my car I get out and some of the things we bought that day into my trunk as I do this this man had been walking up behind me on the sidewalk but I didn't think much of it when I got out of the car cuz I thought it was just some pedestrian when I was done with putting the things away I made it back to her car and locked the door when I looked back at him he makes a complete u-turn and starts peacefully walking away in other direction. Me and my girlfriend spend the rest of the night trying to make out what could have happened and whether if we should call the police. In the end I'm just thankful that she stayed parked there and had not pulled into her driveway like she usually does.