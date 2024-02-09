12 Y.O. Animal Lover Helped Thousands Of Dogs And Now He Has His Own TV Show

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kids these days” has always been a popular phrase to describe a younger generation who, according to the elders, is up to no good. However, there are a lot of young people who stand up to the stereotype and prove that “kids these days” are making the world a better place. Like Roman McConn, a 12-year-old animal lover who has been helping animals since he was little.

A true animal lover, 12-year-old Roman, has managed to save 4900 dogs

Childhood is a wonderful time – the world seems brighter and beautiful. Parents make sure their children are safe, shielding them from the realities of the world, opting not to tell them of the suffering of others. Roman’s mom opted for a different route, teaching her young son about helpless animals who suffer in shelters. The small boy with the biggest heart wanted to change that and help as many souls as he could and at just four years old, he set a big goal.

In an ideal world, animal shelters should be a short stop for four-legged friends whilst they wait for a family that will love them forever. Unfortunately, for many of them, it is the last place to go before they cross the rainbow bridge. Animals have a very short window to get adopted and if no one shows interest, they get euthanized.

How cruel is that? Don’t they know sometimes it takes time to find that perfect match for a scarred pup or betrayed kitty? Little Roman knows this and with the help of his parents, he launched Project Freedom Ride, which moves dogs out of the areas with high number of kill shelters.

When he was just four, he learned that unwanted dogs get euthanized in shelters. With the help of his parents, he was determined to help as many as he can

What started as a little boy simply visiting dogs in shelters turned into a project that is a lucky ticket for thousands of dogs. In fact, since the project was launched in 2016, Roman has saved 4900 dogs. How many karma points is that?

Roman’s efforts were recognized, and he even landed his very own TV show “Roman to the Rescue”. Being on TV is a dream of many kids, but to Roman, it’s an opportunity to help even more pooches. Years prior, he was uploading videos of dogs on social media, telling their stories, and showcasing their adorable sides and funny quirks. Now, on his TV show that airs on Disney XD, he collaborates with influencers to spread the word about amazing dogs waiting for a loving family.

In 2016, he launched Project Freedom Ride, an organization that helps transport dogs from shelters that euthanize dogs

Everyone deserves a second chance. Sometimes it just takes a little more time and that’s exactly what Project Freedom Ride provides

Despite his humble nature, it is great to see that Roman’s efforts are being recognized. The animal lover was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she gifted $20,000 to his organization. He also won the Kid of the Year Award! We bet that 4900 little hearts voted for him and think he is the kid of the century.

Thanks to Roman’s efforts and those of hundreds of other volunteers all over the world, animals get a second chance at happiness. Sadly, there is still stigma around adopting shelter pups. People believe that only aggressive, untrained, old and ill pets are given up. So many healthy, wonderful dogs are surrendered just because their owners get bored and tired of taking care of them, not realizing that there is nothing purer than a dog’s love and devotion.

In 2022, Roman even got his very own TV show, “Roman to the Rescue”, where he collaborates with influencers to help even more pooches

If you think that your home lacks liveliness and you need some motivation to take more walks or perhaps you need someone to cuddle at night, consider adopting a shelter dog. And if you need more convincing, there are many benefits of giving them a loving home.

Karma points. Not only are you saving your new best friend, but also freeing a space for another tail who needs it;

Cost effective. Instead of splurging thousands on a fancy breed, you end up paying just a small shelter fee;

Chance to stay (or become) active. Dogs need walks and sometimes it’s your best motivation to get some fresh air;

Happiness. Did you know that petting a dog increases happiness levels? Imagine the unlimited amount of it!

You get a lifelong friend who will be forever grateful and protect you from horrors like the vacuum cleaner, loneliness, and squirrels in the park.

If this is the face of the future generation, then the world is in great hands

Adopting a shelter dog can be the best thing in the world and Roman’s organization is there to prove it

When the world gets dark, it is wonderful to learn about humans like Roman. At just 12 years old, he’s managed to help thousands and made countless families happy by giving them the best friend in the world. It will be exciting to see what he gets up to when he’s older.

Although all children come into this world with pure hearts, it is up to parents to raise them into decent humans. Well, Roman’s parents have definitely succeeded at this. Instead of sheltering him from the horrors, they’ve explained that sometimes it’s not just colors and rainbows. Fortunately, everyone has the power to change the world, be it one smile at a stranger or one rescue doggie at a time.

If you’re interested in finding out more about Roman’s project or maybe even adopting a dog, you can check it out here.

What do you think of Roman’s story?

