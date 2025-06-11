Dad Brings Son To Pool Party, Gets Upset When Hosts Won’t Lock Up The Dogs Only For His Scared Kid

ADVERTISEMENT

Every person has a different fear; some folks are scared of snakes, some get terrified by birds, and there are even those who are petrified of dogs. Whatever phobia a person has, they have the right to keep themselves safe. It’s just that they shouldn’t make their problem anyone else’s.

This is something a dad did at a party that his son was invited to. He wanted to protect his kid from the host’s dogs that were roaming about freely. His request to keep them in another room was justified, but he went about it the wrong way.

All parents want to protect their kids, but sometimes they might end up going too far

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster mentioned that his first-grader son got invited to a pool party, so he went with him as a chaperone

Image credits: Blue Bird / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When they reached the party, the dad noticed that there were two dogs roaming about, and since he knew his son was afraid, he wanted to do something about it

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster approached the party’s host and asked her to lock her dogs up because his son was scared of them, but she got annoyed and refused to do so

Image credits: Conscious_Can687

The man and his son ended up leaving the party because the dogs weren’t being tied up, and he got a message from the host saying his request was inappropriate

The poster shared that his first-grader son had been invited to a pool party by one of the kids from school. He tagged along with his child and noticed that the hosts had left their dogs loose in the yard. At first, the OP tried to shoo the animals away, but they didn’t seem to be going, which he was concerned about since his son was afraid of dogs.

For people who are afraid of certain animals, it’s important for them to assess whether they can handle a situation like this or not. Some pet parents aren’t open to the idea of keeping their animals locked up, even around folks who are scared. This can become a problem because the fearful person won’t be able to fully enjoy themselves then.

The dad in this story understood that his son might feel afraid around the dogs and wouldn’t be able to freely take part in the activities. That’s why he decided to talk to the host and see if she would be willing to lock up her dogs. Unfortunately, he didn’t take her first refusal seriously and kept pestering her, which made her feel more annoyed.

When someone with pets wants to host a party, it’s important that they first inform their guests about the situation. This will be useful if any of the people coming have allergies or are generally afraid of animals. If a host doesn’t do this, it can cause problems and lead to an uncomfortable situation later on.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The OP felt frustrated about the host not listening to his pleas, so he decided to take his son and leave. The little boy didn’t seem very affected by the situation, but the host was miffed and sent the dad an angry text about his behavior. It’s clear that she found the whole confrontation inappropriate.

Not all guests are comfortable with having animals around while they are partying. That’s why the hosts need to be open about their setup ahead of time. This will save any awkwardness and uncomfortable situations later. Hosts can also let people know how friendly their pet is, so that people know whether they can interact with them or not.

During the party, pet owners can set up a safe space in their house where their furry friend can sit or be comfortable. This will also prevent them from acting up amidst the chaos of a loud or crowded party. Even playing lots of games or tiring them out before the party can help keep them calm during it.

Regardless of what the host could have done, she decided to ignore her guest’s request and carry on with the party. Instead of making a fuss, the dad took his son and left. Overall, it’s great that he didn’t throw a fit, but he probably could have asked her politely once and then left the matter at that.

How would you have handled a situation like this? Do you think the OP could have done anything differently? Do share your thoughts down below.

People didn’t side with the poster and felt that he was the jerk for asking the host to lock her dogs up

