Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Serial Complainer”: Katherine Heigl Sues Dog Rescue For Alleging She Abandoned Puppies
Celebrities, News

“Serial Complainer”: Katherine Heigl Sues Dog Rescue For Alleging She Abandoned Puppies

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a wholesome way for Katherine Heigl to show her love for abandoned puppies has quickly turned into a legal mess. 

The Grey’s Anatomy actress and her mother, Nancy, run an organization called the Jason Heigl Foundation, which was named in honor of her late brother. 

Their mission has always been to support animal rescue efforts, particularly saving animals from being put down by specific shelters.

Highlights
  • Katherine Heigl sued a nonprofit for defamation over allegations of dog abandonment.
  • Heigl's foundation donated $5,000 monthly to The Pitty Committee for puppy rescues of their choosing.
  • TPC allegedly mishandled the Heigl Foundation's donations, prompting legal action.
RELATED:

    Katherine Heigl and her mother are suing a nonprofit for defamation

    Woman smiling with a small dog, related to a legal issue involving a dog rescue.

    Image credits: katherineheigl

    “Over 1.5 million healthy, adoptable cats and dogs — about 1 every 21 seconds — are euthanized in U.S. shelters every year. Help us change the statistics,” they wrote on their website

    But such a feat can’t be achieved alone. Both Katherine and Nancy signed a deal to support The Pitty Committee, a dog rescue based in Santa Monica

    According to a new lawsuit, the Jason Heigl Foundation would give TPC $5,000 monthly so that the non-profit could rescue a certain number of puppies of the Heigls’ choosing — a deal that should have ended with two satisfied parties.

    However, documents obtained by TMZ show that Katherine and Nancy had discovered TPC was “allegedly mismanaging their donation.” When they asked where their money was going, the dog rescue company didn’t have a great excuse lined up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman joyfully playing with two small dogs on grass, surrounded by mountains.

    Image credits: badlandsranchpets

    Their year-long contract ended in December 2023, and the two did not make any moves to renew it. However, Katherine said that TPC exec Alyssa Deetman claimed the Heigls owed them hundreds of thousands of dollars—a year later. 

    Posting on social media, Alyssa reportedly accused the 46-year-old of putting dogs in small cages, even going so far as to say that she was responsible for the passing of two puppies. 

    But in the suit, the Heigls remember their interactions going a lot differently.

    TPC allegedly wrote to Nancy, “I will sing your praises always… I am so proud of the work [your foundation] does. I respect you, and I respect [Katherine] and I know the work you guys do.”

    TPC and the Heigls had struck a deal that lasted until December 2023

    Woman sitting on grass playing with a black dog in a fenced area.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: katherineheigl

    Well..our situation with the Jason Heigl foundation is FINALLY coming to light!!

    Rest assured that their PR team is…

    Posted by The Pitty Committee on Thursday, March 6, 2025

    Now, in response, the actress and her mother are suing TPC and Deetman for defamation, saying the horrible comments have hurt their reputation and have greatly influenced their ability to keep working in the world of animal rescue

    However, the rescue organization has shared its side of how things went down. 

    “We filed a lawsuit against Katherine and Nancy’s phony Foundation for fraud and defamation! The Heigl’s have been known for repeatedly partnering with smaller rescue orgs… and not following through with their financial obligations for the Dogs that they rescued,” they wrote.

    Image credits: katherineheigl

    “They bully and intimidate smaller rescues and it’s about time someone stood up to them! I am so ready for everything to come to light,” they said, adding, “Seems like Katherine’s PR team is on the offensive lol. They are toast.

    “Time to expose them for all they are worth! Shame on the phony Jason Heigl Foundation!!!”

    “I will sing your praises always… I am so proud of the work [your foundation] does. I respect you, and I respect [Katherine] and I know the work you guys do,” the NPO allegedly said

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person smiling in an orange sweater, seated casually in front of shelves with yarn, related to dog rescue lawsuit.

    Image credits: katherineheigl

    The 27 Dresses star has never been shy when it comes to raising awareness of America’s brutal treatment of many animals. 

    In 2022, she spoke with PEOPLE about the “barbaric” use of gas chambers in order to euthanize shelter animals in Utah.

    “It’s preposterous and pretty mind-blowing, actually,” she told the outlet. “Utah, sadly, is one of three states that still does this. It’s such an antiquated and, quite frankly, sadistic way of euthanizing. There’s a million reasons the bill should pass to end it.

    “I can’t think of a single reason why it wouldn’t, except if our elected officials have a sadistic streak, and that cannot be condoned on any level.”

    She concluded by reaffirming, “The mark of a civilized society is how you treat the voiceless and the innocent among us.”

    Particularly, as a mother to six dogs and three cats, Katherine feels overly protective of rescue animals.

    “This is a horrible black mark on this really special place,” she said, mentioning that Utah was a very “beloved” state to her. “I would never have thought they would do this.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heigl’s decision to sue a rescue didn’t sit well with a few netizens

    Comment criticizing Katherine Heigl's lawsuit against dog rescue, questioning her animal lover status.

    Text message reads "Kimmy Kirk: I believe the rescue," related to the Katherine Heigl lawsuit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Katherine Heigl regarding her relationship with dogs in a legal context.

    Comment questioning if Katherine is a "serial complainer" or an actress, with a small angry face emoji.

    Comment by Lisa Hornsby on dog rescue drama, highlighting complaints.

    Text comment questioning a dog rescue group's actions, related to Katherine Heigl's legal case.

    Comment about complaints in relation to Katherine Heigl and dog rescue issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing attitudes in dog rescue organizations.

    Comment criticizing dog rescues, mentioning drama, hate, and greed related to abandoned puppies.

    Text message criticizing animal rescues in context of Katherine Heigl lawsuit.

    Text exchange about dog rescue challenges and slander issues, related to Katherine Heigl's lawsuit.

    Commentary on dog rescue drama and preference for wildlife rescue over human involvement.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda