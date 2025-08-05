Drunk “Karen” Takes Issue With Guy Removing Lilies In His Own Yard, Lights Someone’s House On Fire

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people put up fences in their backyard so that there’s a clear distinction between their space and their neighbor’s. Very often, disputes can arise over simple matters like trees in the backyard because both people feel like they have ownership over them.

This is exactly what happened between one man and his neighbor, who was outraged that he’d uprooted lilies that were in his own garden. She felt so entitled to his plants that she got drunk and tried to set his house on fire, only later realizing it was someone else’s.

A bad neighbor can instantly ruin the peace of the neighborhood with their shenanigans

The poster shared that his neighbor called the police on him for getting rid of lilies that were in his yard because she felt ownership over them

Netizens were shocked by the “Karen” neighbor’s antics, and one person suggested that the poster put up cameras for his own safety

The man decided to listen to the commenters, and he got security cameras from his aunt that he had yet to set up

Unfortunately, before he set up the cameras, his entitled neighbor got very drunk and set another neighbor’s bin on fire

The “Karen” actually wanted to take revenge on the poster, but set the wrong house on fire, and got charged with arson

The poster shared that since spring came early, he had decided to weed out certain plants from his garden so that he could grow more vegetables. When he removed the day lilies from his yard, his neighbor got extremely worked up about it. She was enraged because she considered those plants her own.

Sometimes, plants and trees have their roots or flowers spread across two backyards. It then becomes difficult for neighbors to figure out what they own and what belongs to the other person. That’s why it’s important to trim overhanging branches and keep plants in control, especially if your neighbor is a demanding or entitled person.

The man was clearly shocked when his rude neighbor got mad at him for uprooting lilies that were in his own yard. She got so offended by his actions that she called the police on him. Luckily, they came and dismissed the case immediately because it was very clear that the plants were in the OP’s backyard.

Rather than rushing to call the police or file a complaint about the person next door, the first thing to do is to talk to them about your concerns and figure things out, which is what this “Karen” should have done. If the neighbor doesn’t listen, then it’s better to slowly gather evidence of their wrongdoings and then do something about it.

The man might never have thought that his small action of removing the day lilies could spur his odd neighbor to do something illegal. She got drunk and used wood and a firestarter to light other people’s bins on fire. What she didn’t realize while doing that was how many lives she was endangering.

The woman’s idea was to get revenge on the OP for tampering with what she believed to be her plants. She mistakenly set the wrong house on fire and, luckily, got caught by the police, who then charged her with arson. She went to such horrible lengths over some day lilies that she could have grown again.

This is why many people have been installing home security cameras. They provide a sense of safety to the inhabitants, deter possible criminals, and provide evidence in case of crimes like this. The OP also got his aunt’s security cameras, but he had not put them up yet, or else he would have recorded the woman’s illegal actions.

It’s good that the other neighbors whose house caught on fire all got out safely and were unharmed. The poster also escaped the unhinged woman’s revenge plans. Hopefully, she faces stringent punishment and learns to never take such gardening matters to heart ever again.

Why do you think the woman lost her mind over some flowers being uprooted? Let us know if you’ve ever dealt with a crazy neighbor like this.

People couldn’t believe the woman’s behavior and hoped she got a tough prison sentence

