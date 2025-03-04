Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
K9 Hurricane, The Dog Who Stopped An Intruder From Reaching President Obama, Passed Away At 15
Animals, Dogs

K9 Hurricane, The Dog Who Stopped An Intruder From Reaching President Obama, Passed Away At 15

Hurricane, the brave Secret Service dog, passed away on February 18, 2025, at the age of 15. Known for his courage, he became a hero in 2014 when he stopped an intruder from reaching President Obama. The man had scaled the White House fence, but Hurricane raced across the lawn and brought him down, saving lives. Even though Hurricane was hurt in the fight, he never gave up, showing the strength and loyalty that made him so special.

After retiring in 2016, Hurricane became more than just a protector—he was a loving companion. He played with children and helped raise money for other retired dogs. His handler, Marshall Mirarchi, said Hurricane could be fierce on the job but gentle and caring at home. On his last day, Hurricane visited the White House one final time with his old team, saying goodbye before passing away peacefully at home. It was a fitting end for a dog who gave everything for those he loved.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | k9hurricanesheroes.org

    K9 Hurricane standing upright in a harness, looking alert in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    Bored Panda reached out to Marshall Mirarchi, Hurricane’s handler, who shared that he never had a dog growing up. “My first experience with a dog ironically was K9 training for the USSS special operations division. There were 6 of us handlers and 6 K9s in the kennels and I made sure I was the first one to walk through.

    “The instructors told us we would be exchanging dogs throughout the week—but pick one dog to start with. I walked through the kennels and the first few dogs were jumping and biting at the cages. And I will not lie, I was definitely intimidated. Every dog was golden brown in coloring, except one. I got to the end of the kennel and the last dog was an all-jet-black Belgian Malinois, who just stared at me and put his paw on the cage. I put a harness on that dog and took him out to the yard. That dog was Hurricane. We immediately imprinted on each other and the rest was history from there.”

    Known for his bravery, loyalty, and gentle nature, the dog made his mark on history when he stopped an intruder in 2014, saving President Obama and his family

    A group of police officers with K9 Hurricane, a decorated police dog, sitting on the grass.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    Decorated K9 Hurricane in tactical vest on a snow-lined path.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    K9 Hurricane served for four years as a Special Operations Canine with the U.S. Secret Service’s Emergency Response Team, demonstrating immense courage while on duty

    Decorated dog K9 Hurricane in a snow-covered setting wearing a black tactical harness.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    Black K9 dog wearing a harness in a vehicle, representing a decorated service dog.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    The brave dog has earned a long list of honors, including a U.S. Secret Service Award for Merit, a DHS Award for Valor, a PDSA Order of Merit, and AMC Top Dog in 2016

    Decorated K9 Hurricane wearing a medal, standing between two people in uniforms.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    He was the first dog to ever receive the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal in 2022, which got him into the “Guinness Book of World Records”

    K9 Hurricane, a decorated service dog, wearing a medal, stands alert beside a handler in uniform.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    K9 Hurricane became known as the most decorated dog in U.S. history

    Decorated K9 Hurricane wearing a medal, resting on the floor during a formal event.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    K9 Hurricane, a black dog wrapped in a star-patterned blanket, sitting on a street sidewalk.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    In 2016, K9 Hurricane retired, but he and his handler, Marshall Mirarchi, continued to stay active

    Man in a K9 cap petting a black dog named Hurricane, wearing a harness, in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    “What happened between me and Hurricane, I believe only happens once in a lifetime. When two beings imprint on each other to a point where it’s almost impossible to explain. Very few times in your life can you say there was another being (human or anyone else) who was willing to die for you. I am someone who is lucky enough to say there was another being who would die for me. And that alters your life forever.”

    K9 Hurricane, a black dog, playing with a brown plush toy outdoors on a sunny day.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    K9 Hurricane, a black dog with a brown collar, sitting indoors.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    The duo was on a mission to ensure retired law enforcement and military dogs receive the veterinary care they need for long, healthy lives

    K9 Hurricane sitting on a floor near a K9 logo, wearing a harness indoors.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    Since 2020, Hurricane’s Heroes has provided care for more than 150 retired military and government working dogs.

    “After Hurricane’s incident in 2014, I never thought about it at the time but I saw the toll it took on his body and started to realize not only would he not work forever, but he wouldn’t live forever. I wanted to make sure I honored his name. It’s very easy to talk about the great things these working dogs do and their careers. But I felt like I wanted to highlight their time in retirement as well. That’s why my wife and I started Hurricane’s Heroes. We wanted to give back to the community that was so supportive to us and ensure all retired K9s received the same medical care Hurricane was fortunate enough to receive, which allowed him to live a long and healthy life in retirement,” Mirarchi shared when asked about Hurricane’s Heroes.

    On the day of his passing, Hurricane made one last visit to the White House and posed for a photo with his former Secret Service teammates

    Three men with K9 Hurricane beside a plane, honoring the decorated dog wrapped in an American flag.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    Before he passed, Hurricane was recognized on February 11 by Southwest Airlines, which brought him back to Washington, D.C., aboard its Freedom One plane.

    Dog sitting on grass with harness, in front of the White House, representing K9 Hurricane.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    K9 Hurricane, a black dog, sitting on a stone path in front of a white building with green bushes.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    “His whole team came to say goodbye,” Mirarchi shared. “We let him go together”

    Two men in black attire and a decorated K9 dog pose near a fence.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    K9 Hurricane may no longer be with us, but his legacy of courage, loyalty, and love will live on in our hearts and memories forever

    Decorated K9 Hurricane stands on grassy field under a rainbow, wearing a service vest.

    Image credits: k9hurricane

    “Hurricane’s legacy will be to ensure that all his brothers and sisters have the same medical care he had. We created a charity in his name and are working to pass legislation in his name to ensure all retired working dogs are taken care of. Hurricane’s legacy will go beyond just his story but highlight all working dogs. But Hurricane especially will always be remembered as one of the bravest K-9s, who was willing to put it all on the line for his country and a canine whose work didn’t stop in retirement.”

