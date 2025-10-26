“Match Made In Space”: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Make It Official With A Paris Birthday Date

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are done hiding their fledgling romance and proved as much when they stepped out hand in hand on the 41-year-old singer’s birthday in Paris.

The emboldened display came months after Perry and her longtime partner and father of her child, Orlando Bloom, broke up for what is believed to be the last time.

Highlights The pair were seen leaving Crazy Horse Paris hand in hand on Perry’s 41st birthday.

Fans from both the U.S. and Canada expressed disappointment over the new pairing.

Their Paris appearance marks the couple’s first official public outing as a couple.

Shortly after, Bloom was seen getting cozy with an unknown brunette at Jeff Bezos’s star-studded wedding in Venice.

Since then, celeb commentators have been following Perry and the former Canadian prime minister’s budding relationship, from their first intimate dinner to a PDA-packed session on the roof of Perry’s boat in California.

The paparazzi became aware that the two were inside the building, and so they waited for them

In their most recent sighting, Perry was seen in a crimson red dress as she and Trudeau exited the world-renowned cabaret venue, Crazy Horse Paris.

The former prime minister, now 53, sported a dark suit and shirt to match as he and his A-lister girlfriend allowed the paparazzi to take their photos.

According to TMZ, said paparazzi caught wind of the couple when they were inside the venue and waited for them.

When Trudeau and Perry came out, they smiled for the flashes as if they had been expecting the fanfare, and a fan gave Perry a rose for her birthday.

Neither Americans nor Canadians are impressed with what they see

Fans are not entirely thrilled with what they see. In response to an update on social media, Americans and Canadians seemed equally disappointed with the pairing.

“Match made in space…the astronaut and space cadet,” quipped one netizen.

“Awww….The astronaut and the communist,” came a sarcastic echo.

“Canada can have her,” wrote another disgruntled fan; a sentiment mirrored with “USA can keep him forever!”

It is not the first time the two have been seen together this month

The public appearance by the two, which is being broadly seen as an official announcement of the relationship, is not the first this month.

On October 12, they stood entangled in each other’s arms on the roof of Perry’s boat while the crew went about their business on the deck below.

A civilian in the area recalled Perry’s party pulling up in the vicinity of a small whale watching vessel, then pretending no one was watching.

“I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” the observer remarked.

What tipped off netizens and the media to their budding romance was an August sighting of the two in Montreal

katy perry & justin trudeau took their romance public tonight in paris pic.twitter.com/SS1jP1bMx4 — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) October 26, 2025

Prior to this sighting the two were seen strolling through Toronto’s Mount Royal Park.

The former politician was dressed casually in jeans and a baseball cap while Perry donned a low rimmed hat as if to hide her face.

The first time the media caught a whiff that something was afoot was when the duo were spotted dining together in Montreal.

Observers at the time reported the pair at a table on their own, while their personal protection details loitered at the bar and eyed their reflection in the bar’s mirrors, Bored Panda reported on October 12.

Perry and Trudeau are yet to comment on their relationship

Speculation soared, but both parties remained tight-lipped, which did nothing to douse the flames of rumor—especially because Trudeau was seen vibing away at one of Perry’s concerts.

Instead an insider fueled the speculations.

“She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer the prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common,” said someone from the Perry camp.

“Music is one of many things they can share,” the source added.

Both have recently exited lengthy relationships

Image credits: katyperry

For Perry, this comes after a nine-year relationship that escalated to an engagement and produced a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, now four.

As for Trudeau, this is his first known foray in the romance department since he divorced his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire.

The two share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien, aged 18, 16, and 11.

The internet is trying to envision Orlando Bloom’s reaction to the photo

