It is a truth universally acknowledged that a great book can change your life. But finding the right one isn’t always easy.

Luckily, book lovers on TikTok are making the choice simpler by convincing others to read their favorites with just a single, unforgettable line. Some are poetic, some are chilling, and some will leave you desperate to know more. Take a look below—you might just find your next obsession.

#1

"The Cruel Prince" By Holly Black

Kindle displaying "The Cruel Prince" book cover, highlighting its enchanting quotes. “- How did you know which one I would choose? - I didn't. I poisoned them both.”

doghairmagnet4

    #2

    "Lockwood & Co. Series" By Jonathan Stroud

    "Book cover of 'Lockwood & Co.' by Jonathan Stroud, showcasing characters and a glowing skull lantern." "Can I offer you a cup of tea while you ransack our place?"

    Frijoles con Chorizo

    #3

    "Frankenstein" By Mary Shelley

    "Cover of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein with notable book quote held by a person." "Life, although it may only be an accumulatiom of anguish, is dear to me, and I will defend it"

    lisa :]

    #4

    "1984" By George Orwell

    “Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two make four. If that is granted, all else follows.”

    𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖔𝖓

    #5

    "De Profundis" By Oscar Wilde

    "Remember that the fool in the eyes of the gods and the fool in the eyes of man are very different."

    Sam Winchester

    #6

    "A Court Of Wings And Ruin" ("A Court Of Thorns And Roses", 3) By Sarah J. Maas

    Hand holding "A Court of Wings and Ruin" book with purple cover featuring yellow title. “I would have waited five hundred more years for you. A thousand years. And if this was all the time we were allowed to have… The wait was worth it”

    satoru gojo's gf

    #7

    "The Stranger" By Albert Camus

    Cover of "The Stranger" by Albert Camus held on a wooden surface, related to book quotes. "Mother died last night, or maybe the day before"

    Oli

    #8

    "Crimson Rivers" By Zeppa Zariel

    "Abstract face on book cover 'Crimson Rivers', featuring artistic brush strokes." “No one ever thinks to look up — until there’s a sound.”

    anon

    #9

    To Kill A Mockingbird By Harper Lee

    “The one thing that doesn't abide by majority rule is a person's conscience”

    Ambeurre

    #10

    "If We Were Villains" By M. L. Rio

    "If We Were Villains" By M. L. Rio "Do you blame Shakespeare for any of it?" "I blame him for all of it."

    beth <3

    #11

    "Fourth Wing" By Rebecca Yarros

    "Cover of the book 'Fourth Wing' by Rebecca Yarros on a blue fabric background, featuring book quotes." "I chose you not as my next, but as my last and should you fall, then I will follow”

    Franchy

    #12

    "Shatter Me" By Tahereh Mafi

    Person holding "Shatter Me" book with striking cover image of a blue eye and barren branches, emphasizing book quotes. "it didn't matter how many times he had to remove their memories. Aaron fell in love with her. Every time"

    woniieng

    #13

    "Reckless" ("The Powerless" Trilogy) By Lauren Roberts

    A person holding "Reckless" book with red petals on the cover, standing out against a colorful background. “She was supposed to be my forever, now i’ll watch her become someone else’s, because the beast doesn’t get the beauty”

    Retal

    #14

    "Better Than The Movies" By Lynn Painter

    Hand holding "Better Than the Movies" book, featuring colorful illustrations, perfect for book quotes enthusiasts. "She’s not you." "What?" "She.Isn’t.You"

    zuzia

    #15

    "Keeping 13 - The Boys Of Tommen" By Chloe Walsh

    Book cover of "Keeping 13" by Chloe Walsh, featuring bold typography and fiery design elements. “Babies taking care of babies"

    Masa

    #16

    "The Song Of Achilles" By Madeline Miller

    Book cover of "The Song of Achilles" featuring a gold helmet, winner of the Orange Prize for Fiction. 'He is half of my soul, as the poets say. I could recognize him by touch alone, by smell, I would know him blind by the way his breaths came and his feet struck the earth I would know him in death, at the end of the world."

    VENTIlator

    #17

    "Dead Poets Society" By Nancy H. Kleinbaum

    A hand holding "Dead Poets Society" book in front of a bookshelf, highlighting book quotes. "We're dreaming of tomorrow and tomorrow isn't coming"

    𝓔𝓭𝓲𝓽𝓱

    #18

    "The Perks Of Being A Wallflower" By Stephen Chbosky

    "The Perks of Being a Wallflower book cover featuring quotes as background text." "We accept the love we think we deserve"

    Marley

    #19

    "The Secret History" By Donna Tartt

    "The Secret History book on a cozy blanket, inviting readers to explore its intriguing book quotes." “Forgive me for the things I did, but mostly for the ones I did not.”

    J

    #20

    "Call Me By Your Name" By Andre Aciman

    "Cover of the book 'Call Me by Your Name' featuring two people against a blue sky, showcasing a notable book quote." "Is it better to speak or to die?"

    harper

    #21

    "Red, White & Royal Blue" By Casey Mcquiston

    A person holding a collector's edition of "Red, White & Royal Blue," a novel with notable book quotes. "My life is the crown and yours is politics and I will NOT trade one prison for another."

    abby :)

    #22

    "Normal People" By Sally Rooney

    Cover of "Normal People" by Sally Rooney, a notable book featuring appealing quotes, held in someone's hand. "I’m not a religious person, but I do think sometimes that God made you for me"

    walaburga

    #23

    "The Bell Jar" By Sylvia Plath

    “The floor seemed wonderfully solid. It was comforting knowing that I had fallen and could fall no further”

    ilovethebeatles92

    #24

    "The Catcher In The Rye" By J. D. Salinger

    "Don't ever tell anybody anything, if you do, you start missing everybody"

    ︎Klaraa

    #25

    "Twisted Hate" By Ana Huang

    "Twisted Hate" By Ana Huang "Remember when I said I forgive you I lied"

    ur_fave_Brunette

    #26

    "Twisted Games" By Ana Huang

    "Twisted Games" By Ana Huang “By the way Princess, that book is upside down”

    Emma

    #27

    "Iron Flame" (The Empyrean, 1) By Rebecca Yarros

    "Iron Flame" (The Empyrean, 1) By Rebecca Yarros “Less than a minute. That’s how long it took you to fall out of love with me”

    cheyanne

    #28

    "Twisted Love" By Ana Huang

    "Twisted Love" By Ana Huang “That’s my girl. Hate me. Don’t cry over me. Never cry over me. I’m not worth it.”

    xei

    #29

    "Catching Fire (The Hunger Games)" By Suzanne Collins

    "Catching Fire (The Hunger Games)" By Suzanne Collins “You could live a 100 lifetimes and never deserve that boy”

    Ryleighhh

    #30

    "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" By Holly Jackson

    "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" By Holly Jackson "She was 17, you were her teacher.."

    Aurélie

    #31

    "The Lightning Thief "("Percy Jackson And The Olympians", Book 1) By Rick Riordan

    A hand holding the book "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" on a bed, showcasing one of the recommended book quotes. “Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood.”

    Stolenbaby_no666

    #32

    "The Burning God" "(The Poppy War" Trilogy) By R. F. Kuang

    "The Burning God" "(The Poppy War" Trilogy) By R. F. Kuang "Ruin me, ruin us, and I'll let you"

    Rz sira

    #33

    "Percy Jackson And The Olympians: Titans Curse" By By Rick Riordan

    Cover of "Percy Jackson III: The Titan's Curse" with a winged horse and rider, illustrating a book quote. "Stars..." she wispered "I can see the stars again my lady..."

    anon

    #34

    "The Little Prince" By Antoine De Saint-Exupéry

    "The Little Prince" By Antoine De Saint-Exupéry "If you see a boy in the desert, under a star with golden like hair that's smiling you'll know exactly who it is. Don't make me suffer for much longer though, let me know he is back."

    :★ anni :: —

    #35

    "The Setting Sun" By Osamu Dazai

    "I felt as though the colour of my blood had turned a little darker" and "they say that people who like summer flowers, die in the summer. I wonder if that's true"

    Beth (yumpherdinker)

    #36

    "They Both Die At The End" By Adam Silvera

    "I kiss the boy who brought me to life the day we're going to die"

    Annie

    #37

    "The Raven Boys" ("The Raven" Cycle) By Maggie Stiefvater

    'Adam smiled cheerily. Ronan would start wars and burn cities for that true smile, elastic and amiable'

    Alex

    #38

    "The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes" ("A Hunger Games" Novel) By Suzanne Collins

    “I think there’s a natural goodness built into human beings. You know when you’ve stepped across the line into evil, and it’s your life’s challenge to try and stay on the right side of that line.”

    Kylee

    #39

    "Heaven Official's Blessing 1: Tian Guan Ci Fu" (Novel) By Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

    "Body in abyss, heart in paradise"

    Cherry.Crush12

    #40

    "The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo: The Sunday" By Taylor Jenkins Reid

    "I spent half my life loving her and the other half hiding how much I loved her"

    Kayla Davies

    #41

    "No Longer Human" By Osamu Dazai

    "Mine has been a life of much shame. I can't even guess myself what it must be to live the life of a human being."

    chiara

    #42

    "Circe" By Madeline Miller

    "He was another knife. I could feel it. A different sort, but a knife sitll. I did not care. I thought: give me the blade. Some things are worth spilling blood for."

    rowe

    #43

    "The One" (Selection Series, Book 3) By Kiera Cass

    "Break my heart. Break it a thousand times if you like. It was only ever yours to break anyway"

    ._Mykka_.

    #44

    "Powerless" By Lauren Roberts

    "They broke her fingers. Her sewing hands. Her talented fingers. Broken. Then they broke her.'

    Maryame Iferden

    #45

    A Court Of Mist And Fury By Sarah J. Maas

    “To the stars who listen” “and the dreams that answered”

    Vanessa<3

    #46

    "Six Of Crows" By Leigh Bardugo

    "No mourners, no funerals"

    booktok

    #47

    "Manacled" By Sen Lin Yu

    "Don't die Draco" "Only because you asked Granger"

    skaams

    #48

    "All The Young Dudes" By Mskingbean89

    "All The Young Dudes" By Mskingbean89 “You can’t read, can you?”

    L ✪ FH (R.A.B.)

    #49

    "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction" By David Sheff

    "Have you seen my son, have you seen my beautiful boy, tell him I miss him"

    ronja🌀

    #50

    "Art Heist, Baby!" By Otrtbs

    "And he never did fall in love again"

    moony (padfoot version)

    #51

    "Aristotle And Dante" (2 Book Series) By Benjamin Alire Sáenz

    A:I'm glad you're not like me, Dante. If you would be, I would never love you D:Did you just said that you love me?

    Call sign: Ven

    #52

    "The Outsiders" By S. E. Hinton

    “Dally’s tougher than I am. Why can I take it while he can’t?”

    lainey

    #53

    "A Little Life" By Hanya Yanagihara

    "And so I try to be kind to everything I see, and in everything I see, I see him."

    brianna !!

    #54

    "Looking For Alaska" By John Green

    “How do I get out of this labyrinth? Is it the labyrinth of life or death? Or… suffering?”

    moony

    #55

    "The Inheritance Games" By Jennifer Lynn Barnes

    “I love you, I would dle to protect you. I would make you hate me to keep you safe. Because damn it Avery something’s are too precious to gamble.”

    Chloe (cass's version)

    #56

    "Solitaire" By Alice Oseman

    "I swear to god I am a freak, I mean it. One day I'm going to forget how to wake up."

    ivana

    #57

    "Pride And Prejudice" By Jane Austen

    "Vanity and pride are different things, though the words are often used synonymously. A person may be proud without being vain”

    martha

    #58

    "The Secret History" By Donna Tartt

    "The snow in the mountains was melting and bunny had been dead for several weeks"

    m a x i 🌞

    #59

    "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" By Suzanne Collins

    “Maybe I’d think that, too, Caesar. If it weren’t for the baby.”

    brauneyboi19

    #60

    "Song Of Achilles" By Madaline Miller

    “I would recognize you in total darkness, were you mute and I deaf. I would recognize you in another lifetime entirely, in different bodies, different times. And I would love you in all of this, until the last star in the sky burnt out into oblivion."

    Ruby Florence Penelope Eileen.

    #61

    "The Last Olympian" ("Percy Jackson And The Olympians", Book 5) By Rick Riordan

    “The world was collapsing, and the only thing that really mattered to me was that she was alive.”

    Percy ⸝⸝ Sarkis

