We asked the Bored Panda community to share the things they quietly judge others for. The answers are funny, honest, and super relatable. Scroll down to see if any of them match your own!

Let’s be honest—most of us secretly judge people for little things, even if we know we probably shouldn’t. Maybe it’s how someone talks, dresses, or acts in public. These small things might not matter much, but they still catch our attention.

#1 Having a ton of children because "God gives them to you." I find these families selfish and ignorant.

RELATED:

#2 Their manners. They don't have to be refined and perfect, but the basics. Wipe your feet, don't burp/pass gas at the table, be polite and respectful, say please and thank you.. etc... I know when I'm at someone's house and they start burping loud at the table, I never wanna go back. I don't want to hear/see/smell/taste your nasty gastric issues. It's disgusting and I can't even pretend it isn't.

#3 Emotional abuse and bullying against their children.

If things get worse, I'd probably step in.



I did it once, in a subway station. The mother kept insulting her 8 y.o. girl for being "bad, ugly, and an idiot". I snapped at her: "Why are you doing this to your child?! You're setting her up for a life of mistreatment!"

Then, to the little girl: "You're smart and pretty, and you deserve to be treated right. Never forget that."

As I was leaving, I heard the girl's voice: "I'm smart and pretty! I'm smart and pretty!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 If you commit crimes against children.... I will judge you.



If you commit crimes and use religion as an excuse... I will judge you.

#5 I know I shouldn't, but I secretly judge people on appearance.



For example, if a group of teenagers are wearing jogging outfits and baseball caps while they sit outside a fast food restaurant and smoke and litter and swear at passers-by (as seen in every British town and city), I find it very difficult not to think they're complete trash.



Or if people wear layers of make-up and designer clothes and pout their plastic lips for a camera while standing in places like ex-concentration camps, I can't help but consider what shallow, disrespectful, narcissists they are.



And if a loud-mouthed, brightly coloured bully changes his country's policies to disenfranchise the poor while he and his cronies get richer, again, I can't help wondering why that idiot is possibly allowed to continue unchecked with his power trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I totally judge parents on their kids' behaviour! 9 times out of 10, if I think your kid has awful behaviour, your behaviour is awful as well. In the end, I don't blame the kids. But yeah, I do judge the parents.



Also, people who brag about not having read any books in their life. A lot of silent judging from me.

#7 Chewing with their mouth open. Especially crunchy food. Also, not respecting personal space.

#8 People who voted for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Their basic literacy: can't spell, can't construct grammatical sentences, can't punctuate, can't read beyond primary school level (if that), no critical literacy ( eg can understand use of figurative language and symbolism, ability to evaluate argument, can't distinguish between fact and opinion), can't construct basic written texts.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 - reading yellow press 'newspapers'

- constant trash talking about other people

- not being able to distinguish between emotions and facts

- saying 'God wanted it that way' as an excuse for doing nothing to solve a problem

- saying 'academic medicine is so bad for you' or something similar, being a huge fan of homeopathy

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 People who don't pick up their dog poop. ERRRR!!

#12 Loudly religious people or performative religious types.. They want to be seen as good people doing good things but they're really just judgy hypocrites. Some of them are using religion as a grift to extort money from other folks. MANY of them are edging up on being christo-fascists with dreams of remaking the USA in their image.

#13 Taking children while they obviously can't handle them/don't have the money/lack of brain/all of the above.



Obviously everybody should be following a course about children before they have them. Because in the end, the children end up in the same situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Grammar and spelling. Retired teacher here, and I own my snobbery. Also handwriting. I've come to respect people more if they have legible *and* intelligent-looking writing. I've lost respect for people whose handwriting looks childish.



That said, I used to judge people for talking country, but have grown out of that snobbishness. Dialects and idiomatic speech are unique, and spoken conversation is and should be far different from written text.

#15 Super revealing clothing. I see so many (younger) people--predominantly girls and women--wearing practically non-existent clothing: Why bother getting dressed at all if your junk is still going to hang out? I fully believe people should wear what makes them feel good/comfortable, but you can't seriously tell me that short shorts that give severe camel-toe front wedgies is actually comfortable (not to mention pretty trashy looking. Not everyone wants to see your vúlva).

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 When people talk about how they waste money, especially if they don't make a lot. Some of my friends brag about how wasteful they are, like laughing about impulse buys on Amazon, getting thousands of dollars worth of ink work, etc. They also want me to discuss my finances, but I just can't discuss it without my judgement coming through. And I can't even look them in the eye if they get a surprise expense like a sick pet and can't afford it.

#17 Carrying a Stanley cup, those stupid viral stuffed toys, or wearing anything plastered with designer logos. That kind of conspicuous consumption will make me judge you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Grammar, spelling, punctuation, and just generally bad writing. If I can do these things well, it’s not that hard.

#19 I know it's wrong and bad of me, but I just can't help silently judging Disney Adults.

#20 Using SNAP to buy nothing but junk food, especially when they have kids. Pop, chips, donuts, etc.., but no fruit or vegetables, not even a bag of potatoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Facial piercings. You might look good in spite of them, but never because of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I judge parents who walk into classrooms and moan about how it's everyone else's fault their little darling has awful behavior. Only to hear them swearing, being obnoxious and letting their child get away with it all because they don't want to be mean by saying no, and putting in boundaries. It's called being a parent. You are your child's first teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I am really bad at shopping cart judging. Like, if someone's cart is full of soda, junk food, ultra-processed food, etc. I am standing there thinking my god, treat your body better and buy real food. That junk is poison. And the people buying stuff like that always look so unhappy, too.

#24 Wearing gym clothes when clearly not going to the gym

#25 There are some accents that are like scratching a chalkboard for me. I will get uncomfortable enough to leave if I can. I will not say which accents they are, because this is my hangup and I know it's dumb.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Teeth! The first thing I look at when I go on a dating site.

#27 I know it's already been said before, but grammar and speech. I know in today's communication abbreviations are somewhat needed due to limited space. My nit is that my brother will make-up ones I have no idea of knowing, and his spelling is horrendous. When conversing personally, I absolutely hate when not using the correct tense or phrase. A coworker habitually says " I seen", instead of " I saw". It drives me nuts when people sound unintelligent.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 People who claim to need welfare and get government-funded housing and various financial benefits, etc., and claim they can barely exist on it, yet still manage to buy alcohol and cigarettes.

#29 Not being able to agree to disagree. Look, the world would be a boring place if we all thought alike. It's absolutely ok to disagree about something with a friend, CO worker or family member. It's not ok to be demeaning or treat someone who doesn't see it your way with respect.



I'm a firm believer in socks. When talking about a potentially volatile subject, speak about it with all the emotion you would put into buying a new pack of socks. By keeping the emotion in check, it's easier not to want to argue your position or feel you have to defend it.



Bonus points if you're able to see the other guys point of view, and slaps on the back if you're able to admit that or perhaps learn something new!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Tattoos. My personal belief is that graffiti does not even belong on abandoned buildings, much less human beings. (FYI - mama brought me up right and I would never comment, sneer or otherwise reflect my opinion when I see people with tattoos, but it's a good thing no one can read my thoughts.)

#31 I try my very best not to be judgy, but one thing I don't think I'll ever be able to not judge is if they're on welfare just because they can't be assed to get a job or 'work is below them.'



Not talking about people who have disabilities and so can't work, or single parents that don't have the time to get a job. I mean the ones who turn down jobs so they can smoke weed all day or talk about how smart they are but somehow "can't" get a job. I had a 'friend' that was like the latter, and she was also very much "work is below me." Yeah, because Jobseeker is something to which one should aspire.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I know I shouldn’t, but when people my age or younger talk about dating and s*x. Like they’re minors. I have no right to judge them for living their life and I know that studies aren’t everything, but a lot of the people near me wish to crack one of the toughest exams in my country yet they spend all their time going after others. I hate my way of thinking honestly.

#33 Footwear.

Men wearing shoes without socks, Crocs on the street. Worst offense is drivers in flip flops or open toe sandals.

Trousers too short to reach shoes or even ankles - obviously no socks.

Those are my judgments on mankind.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I judge myself for judging people based on their clothing, even though I'm often right. For example, I saw a woman who was clearly dressed in a way that she wasn't from the city. White trash. She stopped to fix her hair and tug her too-tight top down in front of a shop window. It was a funeral home window with tombstones and urns on display. Tasteless. When I got within passing distance, under her white, see-through, too-tight skirt she was wearing a black thong. Still makes me shiver. It's nice to be wrong, by the way. I had to sit next to teenage boys on the bus and they looked like typical troubled teenagers. They talked the whole way about how they were worried about their obviously depressed friend and were planning a game and pizza night together to cheer him up. Oh my heart, how touching it was. I know that judging others is part of risk assessment when moving around in public places, but sometimes I'm unnecessarily mean inside my head.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 If you post a workout video on YouTube, & you are even a tiny bit overweight, I will not do your workout because it obviously doesn't work. Sorry. I am awful.

#36 This submission is hidden. Click here to view.

#36 Loving the movie 28 Days Later.



Seriously. My spouse and I use this as a test to see if people are pretentious. It's usually spot on. Normally, we are not very judgmental, but if you love this movie, we will judge you. Ridiculous but true.