People Furious Over Judge’s Decision In The Laken Snelling Baby Case After New Evidence Surfaces
Young woman smiling in a gym wearing a cheerleader uniform related to Laken Snelling baby case controversy.
Crime, Society

People Furious Over Judge’s Decision In The Laken Snelling Baby Case After New Evidence Surfaces

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A Kentucky judge has modified release conditions for Laken Snelling, a 21-year-old former University of Kentucky cheerleader accused of discarding her newborn in a closet

“Snelling must contact Pretrial Services within seven days to facilitate the commencement of electronic monitoring,” the order stated.

The update received polarizing reactions from netizens, many of whom argued that Snelling should be charged with m**der.

Highlights
  • Former University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling must now wear an electronic monitor while awaiting a grand jury’s decision about her shocking case.
  • A judge recently modified her release terms, ordering full house arrest at her father’s home.
  • Online reactions remain divided, with some calling the court’s decision too lenient, considering the gravity of her actions.
    A judge has mandated that Snelling be subjected to electronic monitoring as her case continues

    Image credits: Lexington Police Department

    According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Judge Melissa Moore Murphy ordered Snelling to begin wearing an electronic monitor within seven days and to remain under house arrest. 

    The decision reverses an earlier arrangement that allowed her to split time between both parents’ residences. 

    Image credits: WBIR Channel 10

    The latest order requires her to wear an electronic monitor and remain on house arrest at her father’s home in Tennessee as she awaits a grand jury’s decision on whether she will be indicted. 

    The court has not publicly explained why the conditions of her house arrest were modified.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    First Assistant County Attorney John Hyne, who submitted the proposed order, did not respond to requests for comment, the publication noted.

    Snelling’s case involves allegations that on August 27, she gave birth alone “to a baby which fell onto the floor of her bedroom,” according to search warrant affidavits cited by PEOPLE.

    Comment expressing outrage over judge’s decision in Laken Snelling baby case after new evidence emerges.

    Comment expressing outrage over judge’s decision in Laken Snelling baby case after new evidence emerges.

    Authorities have alleged that Snelling wrapped her baby in a towel and placed it in a trash bag along with her placenta. She then hid the baby in a closet and left her off-campus home to attend class.

    Her roommates later found blood in the room and alerted police, leading to Snelling’s arrest.

    Comment from Laurie Hill expressing anger over a judge’s decision in the Laken Snelling baby case after new evidence.

    Comment from Laurie Hill expressing anger over a judge’s decision in the Laken Snelling baby case after new evidence.

    She was initially charged with a**se of a c**pse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant, but has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

    Previous reports have revealed that Snelling had been researching hidden pregnancies on the internet

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    Separate filings obtained by WKYT-TV have revealed that investigators found internet searches for “concealed or hidden pregnancy” on Snelling’s phone in the days leading up to the alleged incident. 

    The device also contained images related to pregnancies and Snelling while she was in labor. Some of the photos, however, had been deleted from her device.

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    Police noted that the deletions led them to believe “other items could have also been deleted in an attempt to hide any evidence of the pregnancy, birth and newborn baby.”

    According to an Us Weekly report, Snelling later “admitted to giving birth” and to “concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel.”

    Comment from Tracee Michelle expressing outrage over privilege in the Laken Snelling baby case reaction.

    Comment from Tracee Michelle expressing outrage over privilege in the Laken Snelling baby case reaction.

    At the time of her arrest, Snelling was still enrolled at the University of Kentucky. She was also a member of the school’s STUNT cheerleading team.

    By early September, however, a spokesperson from the University of Kentucky confirmed that Snelling was no longer enrolled in the school. She was also no longer part of the STUNT team.

    Comment demanding charges for the father in the Laken Snelling baby case amid new evidence and judge’s decision controversy.

    Comment demanding charges for the father in the Laken Snelling baby case amid new evidence and judge’s decision controversy.

    Despite leaving the school, Snelling was joined by about ten fellow students during a court appearance on September 26 in an apparent show of support.

    Her classmates attended the proceedings, though they did not speak to the media, according to WLWT-5

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    Snelling is currently out on a $100,000 bond as she waits for the grand jury’s decision

    Image credits: laken_snelling

    Snelling remains out on a $100,000 surety bond as she awaits a grand jury’s decision on whether she will face formal indictment. 

    Her defense attorney has declined to comment on the ongoing proceedings, while legal experts have stated that the grand jury’s decision will determine whether her case will proceed to trial or if it will be dismissed. 

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    Until then, Snelling will remain confined to her father’s home under electronic monitoring. The restriction, however, has proven polarizing, with some critics arguing that it was far too lenient.

    “She should be charged with m**der. Why isn’t she in jail like most m**derers would be?” One commenter wrote. Another argued, “An alleged stillborn birth is not a c**me. Attempting to conceal said alleged stillbirth and going about your day, a c**me worth paying for.”

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Laken Snelling’s case on social media

