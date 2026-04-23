John Oliver: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
John Oliver
April 23, 1977
Erdington, Birmingham, England
49 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is John Oliver?
British-American comedian John William Oliver is renowned for his incisive political commentary and satirical wit. His work often transforms complex issues into digestible, hilarious, and impactful segments.
He gained widespread recognition as the Senior British Correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. His sharp observations quickly made him a fan favorite, leading to guest-hosting duties and establishing his distinctive voice in US late-night television.
|Full Name
|John William Oliver
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$80 million
|Nationality
|British, American
|Ethnicity
|English, Irish
|Education
|Mark Rutherford School, Christ’s College, Cambridge
|Father
|Jim Oliver
|Mother
|Carole Oliver
|Siblings
|One younger sister
|Kids
|Two sons
Early Life and Education
Born in Erdington, Birmingham, England, John Oliver’s upbringing included a music teacher mother, Carole Oliver, and a school headmaster father, Jim Oliver. His family instilled a love of learning and humor, encouraging early creative pursuits.
Oliver attended Mark Rutherford School before studying English at Christ’s College, Cambridge. There, he joined the prestigious Cambridge Footlights comedy troupe, honing the comedic skills that would define his career.
Notable Relationships
John Oliver married Kate Norley in October 2011, an Iraq War veteran who served as a medic in the US Army. They met at the 2008 Republican National Convention, where Norley and other veterans helped Oliver’s Daily Show crew avoid security.
The couple shares two sons, born in 2015 and 2018, maintaining a private family life. Oliver has spoken about the challenges and joys of fatherhood since their first son, Hudson, arrived prematurely.
Career Highlights
John Oliver’s career took off as the Senior British Correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where he garnered three Primetime Emmy Awards for writing. His impactful segments on the show paved the way for his solo success.
Since 2014, Oliver has hosted HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, achieving widespread critical acclaim. The program has collected twenty Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards, establishing his signature brand of investigative satire.
Signature Quote
“If you want to do something evil, put it inside something boring.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, April 22, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, April 21, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, April 20, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0