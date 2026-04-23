Who Is John Oliver? British-American comedian John William Oliver is renowned for his incisive political commentary and satirical wit. His work often transforms complex issues into digestible, hilarious, and impactful segments. He gained widespread recognition as the Senior British Correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. His sharp observations quickly made him a fan favorite, leading to guest-hosting duties and establishing his distinctive voice in US late-night television.

Full Name John William Oliver Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality British, American Ethnicity English, Irish Education Mark Rutherford School, Christ’s College, Cambridge Father Jim Oliver Mother Carole Oliver Siblings One younger sister Kids Two sons

Early Life and Education Born in Erdington, Birmingham, England, John Oliver’s upbringing included a music teacher mother, Carole Oliver, and a school headmaster father, Jim Oliver. His family instilled a love of learning and humor, encouraging early creative pursuits. Oliver attended Mark Rutherford School before studying English at Christ’s College, Cambridge. There, he joined the prestigious Cambridge Footlights comedy troupe, honing the comedic skills that would define his career.

Notable Relationships John Oliver married Kate Norley in October 2011, an Iraq War veteran who served as a medic in the US Army. They met at the 2008 Republican National Convention, where Norley and other veterans helped Oliver’s Daily Show crew avoid security. The couple shares two sons, born in 2015 and 2018, maintaining a private family life. Oliver has spoken about the challenges and joys of fatherhood since their first son, Hudson, arrived prematurely.

Career Highlights John Oliver’s career took off as the Senior British Correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where he garnered three Primetime Emmy Awards for writing. His impactful segments on the show paved the way for his solo success. Since 2014, Oliver has hosted HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, achieving widespread critical acclaim. The program has collected twenty Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards, establishing his signature brand of investigative satire.