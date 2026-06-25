Joe Manganiello Reveals The “Brutal Side Effects” Of “Mystery Illness” That Secretly Threatened His Life

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Joe Manganiello, 49, suffered from a near-fatal “mystery illness” for nearly a decade but kept it hidden from the public the whole time.

He only recently opened up about it ahead of the release of his autobiography, Bloodlines.

The actor, who debuted in Hollywood in 2002 in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, first discussed the condition in the memoir’s synopsis.

Highlights Actor Joe Manganiello recently opened up about a mystery illness he suffered for several years.

He revealed that Western treatment left him “mutilated” and worsened his condition before he found an “unorthodox” remedy rooted in his family’s history.

Fellow strugglers with autoimmune diseases showed interest in Manganiello’s upcoming memoir, which would reveal the ailment that plagued him and his journey to recovery.

Later, he took to social media to shed more light on his struggles, which drew a wave of support from his fans and followers.

“I am so sorry for your suffering, and I hope for a recovery for you,” one user wrote.

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Joe Manganiello “mutilated” his body in vain to treat the long-suffering condition

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Joe Manganiello’s career was soaring after Magic Mike and True Blood, and he had just gotten married to actress Sofía Vergara, when the health crisis hit him like a truck, Bloodlines’ synopsis revealed.

“A cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system, plunging him into a seven-year battle, plagued by chronic pain, a life-saving organ amputation, existential crisis, and a prolonged fight for survival that left doctors with few answers and no clear explanation,” it read.

Image credits: joemanganiello/Instagram

In an Instagram video posted on June 24, Manganiello shared more with his fans.

“For a better part of the last decade — most people don’t know this — but I suffered in silence, battling a d**dly mystery illness,” he said, adding that he only shared the situation with a small group of his closest people and hid it from the rest of the world.

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“I saw the best doctors in the world. None of them could say what started my illness. All their attempts to treat it with high-powered biological d**gs only exacerbated my symptoms and then unlocked a host of brutal side effects that wound up plaguing me for years.”

“And then in attempts to buy myself time, I underwent very serious operations and procedures that mutilated parts of my body that left me so weak at times that I couldn’t stand up or walk,” he added.

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He spent several months fighting “excruciating bouts of chronic pain” despite being “heavily medicated.”

Manganiello did not reveal the medical condition he suffered from, and said that it would be disclosed along with his quest for answers in his book.

The actor said he found the answer in his Armenian family history

Image credits: joemanganiello/Instagram

Manganiello went on to highlight that he researched his ancestry to understand the illness that derailed his life, and found out that what had happened to him “wasn’t random” and was tied to his family history.

His memoir’s synopsis revealed that he looked into “shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long lost family records, and the rebirth of his own spirituality” until a solution emerged.

The search allegedly took him deep into his bloodline, which happens to be a survivor of Armenian apartheid, and he found “hidden patterns shared by others living with chronic illness.”

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“I have already healed my body, my mind, my spirit, and I needed to be open to some really radical and unorthodox techniques and ideas that lie beyond the boundaries of Western medicine,” he continued in the Instagram video.

He concluded the video with words of encouragement for others who might be struggling with unexplained ailments.

“I hope there are people out there who it’ll help and give hope to, and connect dots in a way that I couldn’t at the beginning of my struggles,” he said. “So, if you’re out there and you’re suffering, then there’s hope, and hopefully you’ll get something out of it.”

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“It was the most brutally difficult time of my life, one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure,” Manganiello told People magazine in a statement. “I hope that what I went through on this journey can give readers hope that answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through.”

Bloodlines, published by Simon & Schuster, is now available for pre-order and will hit stores on October 13.

Others who struggled with similar illnesses said they could relate to Joe Manganiello’s experience

Image credits: Simon & Schuster

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Netizens and fellow celebrities flocked to the comment section of his video to leave supportive messages for Manganiello. His current partner, actress and TV host Caitlin O’Connor, left a single red heart emoji.

Actress Debi Mazar wrote, “Joe! So sorry you’ve been suffering! You’re a warrior. Sending love.”

Phillip Solomon, a celebrity trainer and former Deal or No Deal Island participant, commented, “My guy, forever a source of strength. Thanks for your openness and vulnerability.”

Image credits: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Many who have themselves struggled with autoimmune diseases said that they could relate to Manganiello’s experience.

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“Love you, Joe. As someone who has suffered with chronic autoimmune issues and debilitating chronic pain for the last 35 years, I feel for what you’ve gone through. I hope you’re on the road to recovery and healing,” one user said.

Another wrote, “I’m really sorry to hear about your struggles. I know the hopelessness of being in the grip of constant pain, constant surgeries, and doctors who have no answers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello)

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“I feel you. Been dealing with autoimmune since my teens. Most of us suffer in silence. Can’t wait to read your book,” shared a third person.

“As a woman who suffered for 7 years and told it was in my head and all the medical gaslighting, I hope you got answers,” wrote a fourth.

“You’re an amazing, resilient man.” The internet showered love and support on Joe Manganiello after his mystery illness reveal

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