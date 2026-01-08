J.K. Rowling Slams Media Coverage Of Trans “Chef Of The Year” Who Attacked Girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling has once again used her platform to amplify her criticism of the trans community and trans inclusivity.

The controversial author helped amplify a message about a popular trans chef, who was accused of attacking her girlfriend.

Her move was consistent with her long history of clashing with the trans community.

Highlights J.K. Rowling made her stance clear after a popular trans chef's arrest last month.

The chef named Luna Contreras was accused of attacking an "intimate partner" while drunk.

The Harry Potter author amplified a tweet that appeared to criticize trans-inclusive language

J.K. Rowling’s recent tweet was centered around the media coverage of a popular chef, Luna Contreras, 45, who was arrested in Oregon last month for allegedly attacking her girlfriend.

Cops accused Luna of showing up “intoxicated” at the Portland apartment of an “intimate partner of two months.”

The alleged victim claimed to cops that a drunk Luna began “grabbing and touching” her “aggressively” upon her arrival.

The situation further escalated when Luna “put her hands around her neck,” according to official documents.

She even “threw a glass liquor bottle at her” before security guards at the building rushed to the apartment upon receiving reports of a fight.

The chef was accused of showing up at the girlfriend’s apartment intoxicated and inappropriately touching her

The guards arrived to find the girlfriend trying to push Luna out of the apartment.

When they attempted to intervene, the accused chef allegedly tried to use a taser on one of them. She, however, did not make contact and missed them.

Luna was arrested and charged with fourth-degree attempted as**ult constituting domestic violence, two counts of harassment, and one count of unlawful use of a stun g*n.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in court on January 20. A no-contact order was also issued.

After news of the trans chef’s arrest came to light, many took to social media to share their opinions, including transphobic sentiments.

One viral tweet quoted the headline of a Daily Mail article and criticized the publication for calling Luna a “famous trans chef.”

“‘A famous trans chef has been charged with domestic violence after she allegedly attacked her girlfriend while drunk.’ Please ⁦@DailyMail we are begging you, the man’s accused of throttling a woman, drop the ridiculous compliance,” read the tweet.

J.K. Rowling was quick to amplify the message by retweeting it.

The controversial author amplified the tweet that appeared to criticize trans-inclusive language

Tweet screenshot showing J.K. Rowling repost about media coverage of trans chef charged with attacking girlfriend.

The Harry Potter author has turned into a controversial figure over the years after repeatedly voicing her opinions against transgender rights.

Back in 2020, she sparked outrage for an op-ed piece talking about “people who menstruate,” a gender-inclusive term used to refer to individuals who experience menstruation, including cisgender women, transgender men, non-binary people, and intersex individuals who have periods.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling sarcastically tweeted at the time.

Despite massive backlash, Rowling remained vocal about her anti-trans views over the years and has even condemned Harry Potter stars for speaking against her.

“I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s*x removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” the author said in a past tweet.

Luna previously spoke about feeling “very alone in the chef community” due to the lack of trans representation

The recently arrested chef, Luna Contreras, reportedly grew up in Mexico and came out as trans only after she moved to Portland in 2015.

She launched her own pop-up restaurant named Chelo in 2016 and appeared on the Netflix show Snack v. Chef in 2022. She only made it to the fourth episode of the cooking competition before being eliminated.

The following year, she was named Chef of the Year by Eater PDX for her popup restaurant Chelo, which abruptly closed on December 19 after Luna’s alleged attack on an “intimate partner.”

Another restaurant called Ma Cher, which was located in the same restaurant collective space as Chelo, announced on December 26 that they were closing due to “events that none of [them] could have foreseen happening.”

“We want to respect everyone who is affected by these circumstances and it’s not our place to speak on behalf of others,” the restaurant wrote online.

Luna previously said she hoped to see more trans representation in the culinary world.

“I feel very alone in the chef community. There are queer cooks and chefs, but I don’t know one trans chef,” she said during a past interview with Savor. “I wish I knew more in town. It’s kind of lonely, but it’s OK.”

