We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
J.K. Rowling Slams Media Coverage Of Trans “Chef Of The Year” Who Attacked Girlfriend
J.K. Rowling speaking at an event, expressing views on media coverage of trans Chef of the Year controversy.
Social Issues, Society

J.K. Rowling Slams Media Coverage Of Trans “Chef Of The Year” Who Attacked Girlfriend

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
3

26

3

J.K. Rowling has once again used her platform to amplify her criticism of the trans community and trans inclusivity.

The controversial author helped amplify a message about a popular trans chef, who was accused of attacking her girlfriend.

Her move was consistent with her long history of clashing with the trans community.

    J.K. Rowling has once again used her platform to amplify her criticism of the trans community and trans inclusivity

    J.K. Rowling at an event, wearing a black coat, with serious expression amid media coverage of trans chef controversy.

    J.K. Rowling at an event, wearing a black coat, with serious expression amid media coverage of trans chef controversy.

    Image credits: Andrew Milligan/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • J.K. Rowling made her stance clear after a popular trans chef's arrest last month.
    • The chef named Luna Contreras was accused of attacking an "intimate partner" while drunk.
    • The Harry Potter author amplified a tweet that appeared to criticize trans-inclusive language

    J.K. Rowling’s recent tweet was centered around the media coverage of a popular chef, Luna Contreras, 45, who was arrested in Oregon last month for allegedly attacking her girlfriend.

    Cops accused Luna of showing up “intoxicated” at the Portland apartment of an “intimate partner of two months.”

    Person holding Chef of the Year award in a restaurant setting, related to trans chef controversy in media coverage.

    Person holding Chef of the Year award in a restaurant setting, related to trans chef controversy in media coverage.

    Image credits: eerieluna

    The alleged victim claimed to cops that a drunk Luna began “grabbing and touching” her “aggressively” upon her arrival.

    The situation further escalated when Luna “put her hands around her neck,” according to official documents.

    She even “threw a glass liquor bottle at her” before security guards at the building rushed to the apartment upon receiving reports of a fight.

    The chef was accused of showing up at the girlfriend’s apartment intoxicated and inappropriately touching her

    Person wearing a skeleton print sweater holding a black cat indoors, related to trans chef of the year media coverage.

    Person wearing a skeleton print sweater holding a black cat indoors, related to trans chef of the year media coverage.

    Image credits: eerieluna

    Comment on a forum by user Mose18360 saying "Portland. Not a shock" in black text on a white background.

    Comment on a forum by user Mose18360 saying "Portland. Not a shock" in black text on a white background.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about dating, related to the trans chef of the year attack controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about dating, related to the trans chef of the year attack controversy.

    The guards arrived to find the girlfriend trying to push Luna out of the apartment.

    When they attempted to intervene, the accused chef allegedly tried to use a taser on one of them. She, however, did not make contact and missed them.

    Luna was arrested and charged with fourth-degree attempted as**ult constituting domestic violence, two counts of harassment, and one count of unlawful use of a stun g*n.

    She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in court on January 20. A no-contact order was also issued.

    A chef preparing plated pastries in a commercial kitchen, related to coverage of trans chef controversy.

    A chef preparing plated pastries in a commercial kitchen, related to coverage of trans chef controversy.

    Image credits: eerieluna

    Text comment criticizing a chef with loose hair, related to J.K. Rowling slamming media coverage of trans Chef of the Year.

    Text comment criticizing a chef with loose hair, related to J.K. Rowling slamming media coverage of trans Chef of the Year.

    After news of the trans chef’s arrest came to light, many took to social media to share their opinions, including transphobic sentiments.

    One viral tweet quoted the headline of a Daily Mail article and criticized the publication for calling Luna a “famous trans chef.”

    “‘A famous trans chef has been charged with domestic violence after she allegedly attacked her girlfriend while drunk.’ Please ⁦@DailyMail we are begging you, the man’s accused of throttling a woman, drop the ridiculous compliance,” read the tweet.

    J.K. Rowling was quick to amplify the message by retweeting it.

    The controversial author amplified the tweet that appeared to criticize trans-inclusive language

    Tweet screenshot showing J.K. Rowling repost about media coverage of trans chef charged with attacking girlfriend.

    Tweet screenshot showing J.K. Rowling repost about media coverage of trans chef charged with attacking girlfriend.

    Image credits: JournalismSEEN

    Comment stating that gender is irrelevant in the J.K. Rowling media coverage of trans Chef of the Year attack case.

    Comment stating that gender is irrelevant in the J.K. Rowling media coverage of trans Chef of the Year attack case.

    The Harry Potter author has turned into a controversial figure over the years after repeatedly voicing her opinions against transgender rights.

    Back in 2020, she sparked outrage for an op-ed piece talking about “people who menstruate,” a gender-inclusive term used to refer to individuals who experience menstruation, including cisgender women, transgender men, non-binary people, and intersex individuals who have periods.

    “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling sarcastically tweeted at the time.

    J.K. Rowling wearing a brown blouse, smiling softly in a warmly lit indoor setting with decorative mirrors in the background

    J.K. Rowling wearing a brown blouse, smiling softly in a warmly lit indoor setting with decorative mirrors in the background

    Image credits: jk_rowling

    Despite massive backlash, Rowling remained vocal about her anti-trans views over the years and has even condemned Harry Potter stars for speaking against her.

    “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of s*x removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” the author said in a past tweet.

    Luna previously spoke about feeling “very alone in the chef community” due to the lack of trans representation

    Trans chef taking a selfie in apron making peace sign, related to media coverage controversy and J.K. Rowling comments.

    Trans chef taking a selfie in apron making peace sign, related to media coverage controversy and J.K. Rowling comments.

    Image credits: eerieluna

    Screenshot of a forum comment by Bob Ross questioning jail options in the controversy over media coverage of trans chef.

    Screenshot of a forum comment by Bob Ross questioning jail options in the controversy over media coverage of trans chef.

    Text on screen showing a critical comment about media coverage involving J.K. Rowling and a trans chef controversy.

    Text on screen showing a critical comment about media coverage involving J.K. Rowling and a trans chef controversy.

    The recently arrested chef, Luna Contreras, reportedly grew up in Mexico and came out as trans only after she moved to Portland in 2015.

    She launched her own pop-up restaurant named Chelo in 2016 and appeared on the Netflix show Snack v. Chef in 2022. She only made it to the fourth episode of the cooking competition before being eliminated.

    The following year, she was named Chef of the Year by Eater PDX for her popup restaurant Chelo, which abruptly closed on December 19 after Luna’s alleged attack on an “intimate partner.”

    Another restaurant called Ma Cher, which was located in the same restaurant collective space as Chelo, announced on December 26 that they were closing due to “events that none of [them] could have foreseen happening.”

    “We want to respect everyone who is affected by these circumstances and it’s not our place to speak on behalf of others,” the restaurant wrote online.

    Trans chef of the year sitting in a restaurant wearing a black apron and sleeveless shirt, posing confidently.

    Trans chef of the year sitting in a restaurant wearing a black apron and sleeveless shirt, posing confidently.

    Image credits: eerieluna

    Text post with the phrase "This person looks mad, trans or not," discussing media and trans-related controversy.

    Text post with the phrase "This person looks mad, trans or not," discussing media and trans-related controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by user Texaspete discussing a West Coast issue related to media coverage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by user Texaspete discussing a West Coast issue related to media coverage.

    Luna previously said she hoped to see more trans representation in the culinary world.

    “I feel very alone in the chef community. There are queer cooks and chefs, but I don’t know one trans chef,” she said during a past interview with Savor. “I wish I knew more in town. It’s kind of lonely, but it’s OK.”

    26

    3

    26

    3

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the chef is a raging a*****e and i hate her for what she did to her partner. on another note, this has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that the chef is a trans woman.

    2
    2points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but is anyone else seeing Robert Webb in drag? As for the reporting - sometimes the demographics are no more relevant than if they're left or right handed, so they don't need to be mentioned. It is the Daily Mail though, so it's no surprise. That said, no-one of any s3x should be cooking in a commercial kitchen without a hairnet, that's basic hygiene.

    0
    0points
    reply
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, does the transhating trash need some attention again? Her flying monkeys all too busy with other things over Christmas? I'm done with this "one member of group X has committed a crime, let us use it against all members". There are authors who have ra.ped children, I don't see her going against herself.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
