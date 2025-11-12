“Completely Insane”: Jiu-Jitsu Athlete Brutally Bitten By Opponent During Match In Viral Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media erupted in disbelief this week after Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete Ana Bozovic revealed she was bitten by her opponent during a match in Miami on November 8, 2025.

The shocking incident unfolded during the Naga jiu-jitsu tournament, where Bozovic dominated her opponent, a brown belt roughly 20 pounds heavier, before discovering deep bite marks etched across her forearm.

Highlights Jiu-jitsu fighter Ana Bozovic went viral after revealing she was bitten by her opponent during a Miami tournament.

Her brown belt rival was immediately disqualified after the referee spotted Bozovic's insane injury.

Bozovic shared photos of her bite-marked arm, saying she’s grateful it healed quickly ahead of her next competition.

Referees immediately halted the fight and disqualified her opponent, and the internet is floored.

The referee’s shocking discovery after Ana Bozovic got up stopped the match cold

In her viral post on X, which has reached 11.2 million views as of writing, Bozovic shared a photo of her arm covered in circular bite marks and a video of the match.

“Yes, that is my forearm post-match at the Naga grappling jiu-jitsu tournament in Miami last weekend,” she wrote.

“I will let the bite marks speak for themselves. Occurred while opponent was flat on her stomach.”

According to Bozovic, her opponent was a brown belt who weighed about 20 pounds more than she did. Despite this, Bozovic was able to control most of the match.

It was then that her rival decided to take matters into her own jaws and bite into Bozovic’s forearm.

The referee stopped the fight the moment he saw the injury after Bozovic got up. “He called over the head ref, who when he saw my arm said, ‘what the f* is that?’” she recalled. Despite the ordeal, Bozovic remained professional, commending the referee’s quick action.

She also revealed that the opponent was unapologetic, claiming the bite was accidental, though Bozovic and much of the jiu-jitsu community found this hard to believe.

“Amazing that this does not happen more often, if it can happen by accident,” she wrote in her post.

Yes, that is my forearm post match at the Naga grappling jiu jitsu tournament in Miami last weekend. I will let the bite marks speak for themselves. 🎥 @ivan_bezdomny Occurred while opponent was flat on her stomach.

Opponent is a brown belt, who is also about 20 pounds bigger… pic.twitter.com/gHCP1mvSt9 — Ana Bozovic (@ana_analytics_) November 11, 2025



Jiu-Jitsu fans rallied behind Bozovic, with many praising her composure

Bozovic’s post quickly gained traction online, amassing millions of views and thousands of comments on X from stunned fans and fellow martial artists.

Many expressed outrage, dubbing the incident “completely insane.” One fan wrote, “Hope they banned and disqualified her from future tournaments,” to which Ana responded with, “Agree.”

She also agreed with other commenters who stated that her opponent should be moved back to white belt after the incident.

Another commented, “D*mn Ana, great job holding it together!” Bozovic replied, “Thank you. Due to adrenaline, it didn’t start to hurt until about 5 mins after.”

Others couldn’t believe the severity of the wound: “W*f, how do you accidentally bite that much?” Ana responded bluntly, “Yep this essentially never happens.”

She later confirmed that the bite did, in fact, pierce her skin: “Broke skin in a few places, but luckily no infection.”

Her composure throughout the incident left many impressed. “I have seen some crazy stuff but this takes the cake,” one person said, while Bozovic responded, “Yeah, everyone is in disbelief. My coach, who has trained for over 35 years, has never seen anything like it.”

Ana Bozovic is moving on with some humor and gratitude

Despite the ordeal, Bozovic ended her post on a note of resilience and humor. “Thankfully, my arm is much better today,” she assured her followers, adding that the experience served as a good “tune-up” for the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) Trials next weekend.

She even joked about the flood of messages she received about rabies shots, writing, “Yes, I have had many messages about rabbis(sic) shots.”

“This was a good experience,” she noted. “And as intended, a good tune-up for ADCC trials next weekend. Thank you everyone for the messages.”

Bozovic even showed some humor, posting a laughing out loud emoji at a fan who wrote, “How many bites does it take to get to the tootsie roll center of your jiu jitsu opponent? Let’s find out.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Ana Bozovic’s insane jiu-jitsu match on social media

