We all know the power that words have to harm or to heal. But did you know that they can turn something very frightening into something utterly ridiculous? A single well-placed word can change everything when it comes to scary stories. And from classic tales of horror that shake you to your very core, you get chuckle-worthy creations like The Shoe Shining, See Saw, and The Onion Ring.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of all the witty creations that Twitter users shared with Jimmy Fallon, the host of the hilarious The Tonight Show after he pitched them a new challenge. Fallon, announcing another “Hashtags time!”, asked his fans to take a horror movie and add one word to change the entire plot. Check out the best tweets below and upvote your faves ones as you’re scrolling down, Pandas. Meanwhile, we’d love to hear your own ideas, so drift on by the comment section to flex your creative muscles!

Image credits: jimmyfallon