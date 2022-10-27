We all know the power that words have to harm or to heal. But did you know that they can turn something very frightening into something utterly ridiculous? A single well-placed word can change everything when it comes to scary stories. And from classic tales of horror that shake you to your very core, you get chuckle-worthy creations like The Shoe Shining, See Saw, and The Onion Ring.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of all the witty creations that Twitter users shared with Jimmy Fallon, the host of the hilarious The Tonight Show after he pitched them a new challenge. Fallon, announcing another “Hashtags time!”, asked his fans to take a horror movie and add one word to change the entire plot. Check out the best tweets below and upvote your faves ones as you’re scrolling down, Pandas. Meanwhile, we’d love to hear your own ideas, so drift on by the comment section to flex your creative muscles!

Image credits: jimmyfallon

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

omg_is_oscar Report

15points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's a horror story.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

EfrainRSosa Report

14points
POST
#3

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

werehawk1 Report

13points
POST
ELEPHANT
ELEPHANT
Community Member
1 hour ago

If scott cawthon added Freddy mercury for like 1week that would have been amazing.

0
0points
reply

This isn’t the first time that Fallon has called for a challenge that involved inserting a word to ruin something. Here at Bored Panda, we’ve covered a bunch of his previous hilarious one-word challenges, including ruining movies, TV shows, books, and products.

They’re a lot of fun if you enjoy that sort of clever wordplay, so definitely take a peek at those features when you’ve enjoyed this spooky list to its fullest. Wit and humor will never go out of fashion… much like the human need to listen to scary stories next to the fire (or, well, in front of a glowing screen).
#4

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

RealChrisSays Report

13points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago

Something's in the woods.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

merirashcall Report

13points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sucking up all your energy

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

joan_osborne Report

12points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago

He's a horny devil

1
1point
reply

This time around, Fallon named the challenge #AddAWordRuinAHorrorMovie. And it’s all in the name, really. The show host is well aware that even a single word can, at times, completely derail an otherwise sinister, imposing, or mysterious title.

The line between heart-stoppingly scary and downright hilarious is paper thin. We just hope that reading these new titles won’t ruin your favorite frightening tales. If you’re anything like us, Pandas, you’ve got a small list of movies and books that you love to return to a couple of times each year.
#7

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

superkmdc Report

12points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago

They're making Chia pets out of everything these days.

0
0points
reply
#8

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Josh94247546 Report

12points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Eleven in the 7/11. That would be a lot of flying Eggo waffles.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

GoldenSeals Report

12points
POST

For us, that might mean re-reading the original version of Dracula around the start of Spooky Season, supplemented by a host of Stephen King’s short stories.

We also have an archive of scary movies that we enjoy getting in touch with around Halloween. Watching the Alien, Resident Evil, and Blade films is like seeing a friend we haven’t had time for all year long.
#10

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

patsysweetie Report

11points
POST
le_smol_froge
le_smol_froge
Community Member
8 minutes ago

ITS CORN 🌽

0
0points
reply
#11

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Webhead62 Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would like to see this, Jason Statham really gets on my nerves.

0
0points
reply
#12

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Trunkboy82 Report

11points
POST

Meanwhile, we supplement weird and mysterious analyses of the human condition like Coherence, The Triangle, Exam, The Mist, and Circle with some more lighthearted parodies like the infamous Scary Movie series, as well as The Cabin in the Woods.
#13

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

seamirac1979 Report

11points
POST
ELEPHANT
ELEPHANT
Community Member
1 hour ago

Best one yet!!

0
0points
reply
#14

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

TheHonl Report

10points
POST
#15

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Janasvox Report

10points
POST

For yours truly, the ability to fall back on humor when needed is pretty much the only way I can get through horror stories in one piece. The tension is unbearable at times! And if all else fails and we don’t know what to watch while everyone’s dressing up in costumes, we fall back on our long-time favorite, the Supernatural TV show.

Brothers Sam and Dean hunting monsters and saving the world never gets old, and the first five seasons are pure magic (along with a host of great episodes sprinkled throughout the later seasons). The show feels like home. And no funny title changes will ever make us think differently.
#16

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

EvelynRobinson Report

9points
POST
#17

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

JeanniePrinsen Report

9points
POST
#18

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

mitchbytes Report

9points
POST

Earlier this week, Bored Panda spoke about Fallon and The Tonight Show with entertainment and pop culture expert Mike Sington, a former NBCUniversal executive. He shared his thoughts with us about why Fallon is so popular, how we can all stand out on Twitter so his team notices us, and what some of the challenges of a TV show host include.
#19

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Sohnzie Report

9points
POST
#20

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

jimmyfallon Report

8points
POST
#21

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

EmWilsonMartin Report

8points
POST

"Jimmy Fallon’s warmth and engagement with people is what’s behind his ongoing success with hosting The Tonight Show. He just seems like a guy you’d want to spend time with," Mike told Bored Panda why the host is so magnetic.

"To stand out on Twitter, and catch the attention of Fallon and his team, you need to be funny and unique. Simply having an interesting story to tell usually won’t be enough," the entertainment expert pointed out that it’s not enough to have a good story: you need to find ways to be different than everyone else.
#22

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

TeachMrsDTeach Report

8points
POST
#23

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

OK16096635 Report

8points
POST
ELEPHANT
ELEPHANT
Community Member
1 hour ago

Take my upvote!

0
0points
reply
#24

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

PamelaMelnick Report

7points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now that's horror

0
0points
reply

"I think the biggest job challenge of working as a TV host is creating original content, that will not only grab the audience’s attention but will also go viral. An outstanding production and writing team, of course, helps with this," Mike told us.
#25

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

taradublinrocks Report

7points
POST
#26

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

LaughOutLander Report

6points
POST
#27

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

RyanBartholomee Report

6points
POST

"But there are certain qualities a good host must have on their own, such as the ability to think on their feet, an honest curiosity about people, a pleasing personality, and the skill to ad-lib effortlessly. It’s certainly not as easy as Jimmy Fallon makes it look!"
#28

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

HappyElishas Report

6points
POST
#29

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

blumspew Report

6points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago

Run! To the toilet!!!

1
1point
reply
#30

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

KyleShamorian Report

6points
POST
#31

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

DantheDad87 Report

5points
POST
ELEPHANT
ELEPHANT
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would watch it ngl-

0
0points
reply
#32

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

blumspew Report

5points
POST
#33

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

elise_millsssss Report

5points
POST
#34

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

flamencobug Report

5points
POST
October
October
Community Member
1 hour ago

Here's Johnny with the polish!

0
0points
reply
#35

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

CincinnatiZoo Report

5points
POST
#36

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

shannon_samm Report

5points
POST
#37

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

nadamucho Report

5points
POST
#38

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

deed_liv Report

5points
POST
October
October
Community Member
59 minutes ago

"How do you feel about that?"

1
1point
reply
#39

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

nadamucho Report

5points
POST
#40

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

hariseldonsTV Report

5points
POST
#41

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

chbnr12 Report

5points
POST
#42

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

alemons822 Report

5points
POST
#43

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

thatpolitoguy Report

5points
POST
October
October
Community Member
59 minutes ago

That would be Jaws

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

michael_the_k Report

5points
POST
ELEPHANT
ELEPHANT
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me because I can’t cook :

0
0points
reply
#45

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Ycelz Report

5points
POST
#46

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

KyleShamorian Report

5points
POST
#47

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

RyanBartholomee Report

5points
POST
#48

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

ref_tm Report

5points
POST
#49

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

hanbagwilton1 Report

5points
POST
#50

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

buffyhosey Report

5points
POST
#51

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

jen_hope Report

5points
POST
#52

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

pizopop Report

5points
POST
#53

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Sohnzie Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

AdamThomasRyan Report

5points
POST
#55

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

richg6567 Report

4points
POST
#56

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Sarebear555 Report

4points
POST
#57

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Just_Heide Report

4points
POST
#58

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

SuzannePisano Report

4points
POST
#59

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

harryjamieson Report

4points
POST
#60

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

YaHomeBoiMike Report

4points
POST
#61

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Ilikenothing10 Report

4points
POST
#62

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

BruceCountyGal Report

4points
POST
#63

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

TeachMrsDTeach Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

timfanchercomic Report

4points
POST
#65

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Sohnzie Report

4points
POST
#66

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

IanD_Montalvo Report

4points
POST
#67

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

tommijanerose Report

4points
POST
#68

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

JackieSands1 Report

4points
POST
#69

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

schmeff Report

4points
POST
#70

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

rjdralle Report

4points
POST
#71

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

ezlopez2004 Report

4points
POST
#72

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

SYFY Report

4points
POST
#73

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

Dave64231455 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

DontThinkso555 Report

4points
POST
#75

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

The_Other_BR1AN Report

4points
POST
ELEPHANT
ELEPHANT
Community Member
1 hour ago

Am I the only one when they saw the chickens they heard “everybody dance now”?

0
0points
reply
#76

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

EmWilsonMartin Report

4points
POST
#77

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

andrewstreeter_ Report

4points
POST
#78

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title

MJMcKean Report

3points
POST
#79

Jimmy-Fallon-Ruin-Horror-Movie-Adding-Word-Title