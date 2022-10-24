It’s Hashtags time, Pandas! Jimmy Fallon, the charismatic host of the legendary The Tonight Show, invited his fans to share the funniest, weirdest, and most embarrassing stories about their roommates on Twitter. And, wow, did they deliver!

Excited by Fallon’s challenge, Twitter users from pretty much all corners of the globe revealed the most hilarious things their roommates did and the utmost bizarre experiences they had while living with someone else.

We’ve collected the very best of the bunch to share with you, Pandas, so scroll on down for a genuine mood-booster (laughter and smiles included, free of charge). As you’re upvoting your fave stories, have a think and tell us all about the strangest things your own roommates have ever done. We’d love to hear your thoughts, so drop by the comment section.

Meanwhile, when you’re done with this list, check out Bored Panda’s feature about Fallon’s previous roommate challenge right over here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Jimmy-Fallon

Asgeirson Report

18points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Imagine trying to wash the table afterwards in the kitchen sink!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

srgraff Report

18points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Olives... good. Milk... good!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Jimmy-Fallon

briancrider Report

17points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Does he have a certain deadline for Darwin award?

1
1point
reply
View more comments

The Tonight Show, officially known as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, obviously stars [drumroll] Jimmy Fallon. The project has been running on NBC since mid-February 2014.

However, there have been previous iterations of the show Between 1957 and 1972, we had Tonight Starring Jack Paar and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. The current version of the show is filmed from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center, in NYC, the same place where the other two shows were filmed. We absolutely love that continuity.
#4

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

Optimist_Eeyore Report

14points
POST
#5

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

Sohnzie Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I went through that phase. Aged 6.

3
3points
reply
#6

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

StevenCorso1 Report

11points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
38 minutes ago

BUT WHY ANYONE PUT A KFC CHICKEN LEG IN THEIR POCKET IN THE FIRST PLACE

1
1point
reply

If you’re a fan of Fallon’s, then you’ve got absolutely nothing to worry about. In May 2021, NBC officially renewed the show for 5 more years. So, at the minimum—barring any Earth-shattering Apocalypse—we should be enjoying him as a host until 2026.

This means more awesome quips, jokes, bamboozles, and challenges for all of us in the years to come! That also means yours truly can gently annoy you by writing ‘It’s Hashtags time!’ for a bit longer. There’s no escaping that.
#7

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

SkipperJenkinns Report

11points
POST
Rae the lemon
Rae the lemon
Community Member
41 minutes ago

oop if it works slay ig

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

MeesterLizz Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Why though?

2
2points
reply
#9

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

pheginaralangey Report

11points
POST

The best tweets of the bunch always end up being featured on Fallon’s show. The cream of the crop from the #MyRoommateIsWeird challenge can be found in this video from The Tonight Show right over here.
#10

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

squaretoe38 Report

9points
POST
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
1 minute ago

Good for him!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

hotstuff2652 Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Not at all creepy. Honest.

3
3points
reply
#12

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Jimmy-Fallon

itsMeLlama Report

8points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Girl power!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Living with a roommate can be either a blessing or the biggest curse you’ve ever laid eyes on in your life (there’s a lot of overlap here, just like with landlords). No, seriously. From our experience, it’s a literal coin toss if the person you’ll be sharing your kitchen, bathroom, and living room with for the next [insert favorite number] years will be pleasant or an utter disaster.
#13

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

TreeclimberEmR Report

8points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
35 minutes ago

The math doesn't make sense unless he wears sock everywhere it fits

1
1point
reply
#14

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

jimmyfallon Report

7points
POST
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Probably liked the smell of the burnt match.

0
0points
reply
#15

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

realbarbi2749 Report

7points
POST
Rae the lemon
Rae the lemon
Community Member
33 minutes ago

might have a phobia /...

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Open and honest communication, setting and respecting healthy boundaries, fairly distributing the chores, cleaning up after yourself—all of these things make for a good roommate. And, well, if we’re completely honest, doing these makes you a quality human being either way. At home, at school, at work, at the Thanksgiving table. Maturity and common sense are seriously underrated these days.
#16

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Jimmy-Fallon

FallonHolic_ Report

6points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Where is he? So is it true???

1
1point
reply
#17

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

DGusey Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Auditioning for a Cadbury's milk chocolate ad?

2
2points
reply
#18

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

claydoughrocks Report

6points
POST
Rae the lemon
Rae the lemon
Community Member
11 minutes ago

lmao this one is just funny

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Let us ask you a very personal question, Pandas: have you ever eaten someone else’s food without their knowledge? Whether it’s conducting a clandestine ninja-like operation in the middle of the night to sneak a candy bar from someone else’s stash or spooning a couple of mouthfuls from their leftover pot in the fridge, odds are that at least some of you might have taken a nibble of your roommates’ food without asking.

And while everyone gives in to temptation at one point or another, most of us (hopefully) know to learn from our mistakes. However, if you constantly steal someone else’s food, whether at home, school, or work, then you might want to consider taking a good long look at your life.
#19

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

AnneyZeeBoyee Report

6points
POST
#20

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

real_mr_sir Report

6points
POST
#21

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

kryptons_finest Report

6points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Was he sleepwalking by any chance? It can be quite bad for some people.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

The main issue here is that food thieves don’t even think about the possibility of asking for permission. Look, the simple fact is that many of us are incredibly happy to share food with others. Bonding through cooking/giving/eating food makes us happy. But you’ve got to go through the motions. You can’t just help yourself to something you think we’ll probably agree to.
#22

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

jeffpom Report

6points
POST
Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited)

I- how would he even reach?! (I’m not very flexible so maybe I don’t get it)

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

elise_millsssss Report

6points
POST
#24

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

ILuvLivMorgan Report

5points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Geez you had messed up the whole system and ecology

0
0points
reply

We’ve covered stories about roommate food thieves countless times here on Bored Panda. Recently, we’ve looked at the extents to which some people go to catch the thieves in the act, after getting frustrated with their ongoing lies. One woman resorted to using a camera to catch the perpetrator red-handed; meanwhile, a guy shared how he switched the milk he drinks to finally prove that his lactose-intolerant housemate was eating at his expense.
#25

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

JanetEliassen Report

5points
POST
#26

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

beastmodemom247 Report

5points
POST
#27

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

FerJimbo Report

5points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Some people just go for a run instead!

0
0points
reply

The woman, who resorted to using a camera, told Bored Panda earlier that there are a lot of reasons why someone would steal someone else’s food.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons. A lot of the time I think people just do it for convenience or affordability, thinking they won’t get caught. Or, especially in shared houses, people think there won’t be consequences to their actions even if they are caught, as opposed to stealing from a shop or business,” redditor u/Not_entirely_sure_ added that, in some cases, some people might be genuinely desperate and in need of financial support… though that often isn’t the case.
#28

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Jimmy-Fallon

Choorel Report

4points
POST
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I've never heard it called that before.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

moyerjr571214 Report

4points
POST
#30

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

_absolutenope Report

4points
POST

“The best way is by trying to reason with housemates and establishing a shared understanding you won’t take each other’s stuff, but this doesn’t always work,” the woman told Bored Panda. She said that some ways around this issue can be getting separate mini-fridges. However, the best solution is to simply live with friends whom you trust. “Prevention is better than the cure.”
#31

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Jimmy-Fallon

simonptopping Report

3points
POST
#32

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

FireballTrainer Report

3points
POST
#33

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

tweetsthecreeps Report

3points
POST
#34

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

gumgumerson Report

3points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
23 minutes ago

You are weird

0
0points
reply
#35

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

PugzLee9 Report

3points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Sheldon?

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

bannus91 Report

3points
POST
#37

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

fisherno5 Report

3points
POST
#38

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

Chrisiep1310 Report

3points
POST
Rae the lemon
Rae the lemon
Community Member
9 minutes ago

ocd?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

jesslovesre Report

3points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
27 minutes ago

What's wrong with that?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

xWyld_Stallynsx Report

3points
POST
#41

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

brentron1000 Report

3points
POST
#42

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

Chelsea98723972 Report

3points
POST
#43

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

AHubert83 Report

3points
POST
#44

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

BethSzymanski15 Report

3points
POST
#45

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

justktheresa Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Jimmy-Fallon

CafiusSJK Report

2points
POST
Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
34 minutes ago

What was the dream about?

0
0points
reply
#47

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Jimmy-Fallon

chriscrandell83 Report

2points
POST
#48

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

emilykrella Report

2points
POST
#49

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

bunnyyee Report

2points
POST
#50

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

BritLifts511 Report

2points
POST
#51

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

ccaasssieeee Report

2points
POST
#52

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

shawnthomps7 Report

2points
POST
#53

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

carlifarley Report

2points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I had a roommate who did this too! I thought that she was the only one.

0
0points
reply
#54

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

FunckeApril Report

2points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Where do I find one like that?

0
0points
reply
#55

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

msmeganl Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

robscros Report

2points
POST
#57

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

janelledh92 Report

2points
POST
#58

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

einabeatrix Report

2points
POST
#59

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

PaulHandcock Report

2points
POST
#60

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

carloszamo Report

2points
POST
#61

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

BenPack3521 Report

2points
POST
#62

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

brooglynn Report

2points
POST
#63

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

powergirlKathy Report

2points
POST
#64

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

ashayann_ Report

2points
POST
#65

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

breelefebre Report

1point
POST
James Doe
James Doe
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Able to help themselves. Great. Probably shidty parents though

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

mstyles_87 Report

1point
POST
#67

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

Mandari25733571 Report

1point
POST
#68

Funny-Weird-Roommate-Stories-Jimmy-Fallon

WatzOnDawnsMind Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!