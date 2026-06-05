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A single photograph can tell an entire story, and the 2026 One Shot Photo Contest proves just how powerful one image can be. Organized by the Exposure One Awards, the competition celebrates photographers who can capture emotion, beauty, and meaning in a single frame. This year attracted talented photographers from around the world, producing an impressive collection of images across multiple categories. For this feature, we're focusing on one of the most beloved categories of all: Domestic Animals.

The winning and nominated photographs showcase the extraordinary bond between humans and animals, as well as the beauty, personality, and emotion found in everyday moments. From intimate portraits of beloved companions to breathtaking scenes featuring working animals and rural traditions, these photographs reveal just how much can be communicated through a single image.

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#1

"Sassy, An Insistent Whale" By Tristin Sheen

"Sassy, An Insistent Whale" By Tristin Sheen

In the water I stayed, where she wanted me to be.

1st Place
Overall Contest Winner
Gold
Nature
Non Professional Category

exposureoneawards Report

11points
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The category brings together both professional and amateur photographers, celebrating outstanding imagery regardless of experience level. The selected photographs showcase the remarkable diversity of our relationships with domestic animals—from intimate moments of trust and companionship to striking scenes that reveal cultural traditions, personality, resilience, and the extraordinary bond between humans and animals.

Among the recognized photographers are Aga Karmol, Rebecca Hall, Haochen He, Willy Paul, Claudia Kindl, Sylvianne Blum, and many other talented artists whose work demonstrates the technical skill, patience, and emotional sensitivity required to excel in animal photography.

Below, we've gathered some of the most memorable award-winning and highly commended entries from the Domestic Animals category. Scroll down to discover the photographs that captured the judges' attention and transformed everyday encounters into extraordinary visual stories.
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    #2

    "Primal Dialogue" By Aga Karmol

    "Primal Dialogue" By Aga Karmol

    Sparring young stallions – testing each other, playing, socialising, building strength and agility. There is energy, tension, movement – but also communication and instinct.


    Bronze Winner
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    7points
    POST
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    #3

    "Sunny Spot" By Antonio Di Gregorio

    "Sunny Spot" By Antonio Di Gregorio

    Honorable Mention
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    "Unbridled" By Aga Karmol

    "Unbridled" By Aga Karmol

    Silver Winner
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    5points
    POST
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    #5

    "Don't Go" By Rebecca Hall

    "Don't Go" By Rebecca Hall

    I was walking away from my dog, Addie, one day to photograph wildlife in the garden when I turned back and saw her gazing at me through the balcony fence. I knew she didn't want to be left behind, but still I was struck by the intensity of her expression and the depth of emotion in her eyes.


    Nominee
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    4points
    POST
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    #6

    "Growing Up In The Shelter" By Rebecca Hall

    "Growing Up In The Shelter" By Rebecca Hall

    Bronze Winner
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    "Smoking The Cows, Ethiopia" By Cyndy B. Waters

    "Smoking The Cows, Ethiopia" By Cyndy B. Waters

    Early morning with the Abore tribe. These young girls stand alongside the cattle as the sun rises, with sunbeams filtering through the smoke. The smoke helps repel insects and keeps the animals calm. The Abore people deeply value their cattle and care for them with great dedication.


    Gold Winner
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    "Rio No.7" By Willy Paul

    "Rio No.7" By Willy Paul

    Gold Winner
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    4points
    POST
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    #9

    "Fake News" By Claudia Kindl

    "Fake News" By Claudia Kindl

    Silver Winner
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    4points
    POST
    #10

    "Beast Of Burden" By Cynthia Ariosta

    "Beast Of Burden" By Cynthia Ariosta

    The carabao is the Philippine national animal, representing power, strength, and hard work. A farmer's best friend, they pull plows and carts, and are a source of beef and milk. The carabao lack sweat glands, so non-working hours are spent submerged in water to keep cool and resist bugs.


    People’s Vote Award
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    Honorable Mention
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    "Cisne Blanco" By Noe Castro

    "Cisne Blanco" By Noe Castro

    Nominee
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    4points
    POST
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    #12

    "Willow" By Mark Tourscher

    "Willow" By Mark Tourscher

    Nominee
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    "Marlie" By Georgia Eason

    "Marlie" By Georgia Eason

    Marlie; a merle standard poodle posing for her portrait.

    Honorable Mention
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    "Queen Of Plush Kingdom" By Haochen He

    "Queen Of Plush Kingdom" By Haochen He

    Bronze Winner
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    "The Horse" By Mathieu V. Vanderstichele

    "The Horse" By Mathieu V. Vanderstichele

    The horse stands still in the open field, eyes wide as still lakes. He doesn't just look he sees. The wind brushes his flanks, and he feels stories in every tremor of the air.


    People’s Vote Award

    Nominee
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    3points
    POST
    #16

    "A Shepherd's View In East Sussex" By Annalyse Isabel Galan

    "A Shepherd's View In East Sussex" By Annalyse Isabel Galan

    Honorable Mention
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    Nominee
    Travel
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    "The Wisdom In My Gaze" By Christina Ford

    "The Wisdom In My Gaze" By Christina Ford

    In the hush between shadow and light, I draw the glow into my solitary, knowing eyes. My mane drifts across me like whispered secrets, half-hiding, half-revealing. In my stillness, something ancient stirs—where strength and tenderness meet, and no sound dares follow.


    Nominee
    Domestic Animals
    Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    “Where Eyes Emerge” By Sylvianne Blum

    “Where Eyes Emerge” By Sylvianne Blum

    A dense flock of sheep forms a textured mass; from within, quiet gazes emerge, breaking anonymity and inviting a silent connection.


    Bronze Winner
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    "Pig" By Masaru Takagi

    "Pig" By Masaru Takagi

    Nominee
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    "Felletin, France 2025" By Nathanaël Fournier

    "Felletin, France 2025" By Nathanaël Fournier

    Nominee
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    Nominee
    Film/Analog
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    "Lady And The Lurcher" By Alp Turgut

    "Lady And The Lurcher" By Alp Turgut

    In the rhythm of London’s streets, a solitary walker moves with quiet purpose, detached yet observant. The city unfolds around him in layers of history and motion. I photographed this scene as a tribute to the modern flâneur—wandering not to arrive, but to witness.


    Nominee
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    Nominee
    People
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    "Still Waiting" By Johnny Mitchell

    "Still Waiting" By Johnny Mitchell

    He doesn't know what lies beyond—only someone he loves is there.


    Honorable Mention
    Domestic Animals
    Non Professional Category

    exposureoneawards Report

    2points
    POST
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