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A single photograph can tell an entire story, and the 2026 One Shot Photo Contest proves just how powerful one image can be. Organized by the Exposure One Awards, the competition celebrates photographers who can capture emotion, beauty, and meaning in a single frame. This year attracted talented photographers from around the world, producing an impressive collection of images across multiple categories. For this feature, we're focusing on one of the most beloved categories of all: Domestic Animals.

The winning and nominated photographs showcase the extraordinary bond between humans and animals, as well as the beauty, personality, and emotion found in everyday moments. From intimate portraits of beloved companions to breathtaking scenes featuring working animals and rural traditions, these photographs reveal just how much can be communicated through a single image.

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