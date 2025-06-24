Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My BF’s Family Puts Bacon In Literally Everything Every Time I Visit, And I’m Jewish”
Woman looking disinterested eating salad at kitchen table, highlighting challenges with bacon in food from boyfriendu2019s family.
Couples, Relationships

“My BF’s Family Puts Bacon In Literally Everything Every Time I Visit, And I’m Jewish”

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Navigating dietary restrictions when meeting your partner’s family can be tricky. That’s especially true when you come from a different religion. For Jews, pork can become a test of patience: with 40% of American Jews abstaining from it, family dinners start to feel more like battlegrounds than cosy time with family.

This Jewish woman, however, started wondering if her boyfriend’s family was putting pork into meals on purpose. After having to suffer through several get-togethers where she was unable to eat anything, chocolate chip cookies with bacon from her potential mother-in-law was the last straw. So, she turned to the internet for some advice.

RELATED:

    A Jewish woman has had it with her BF’s family serving her bacon every time she visits

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    When the mom offered her chocolate chip cookies with bacon, she started wondering whether they’re doing it on purpose

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Natalia Blauth (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: olganosova (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThrowraBacon84

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the comments, the author mentioned how the mother makes her uncomfortable and makes rude comments about her appearance

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many commenters felt it was the boyfriend’s responsibility to stand up for his girlfriend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    5

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's making too many excuses for them. She should be furious! His mom is definitely doing it on purpose because she's antisemitic. It's quite obvious. No matter how much I liked someone I wouldn't stay if they had a family like that and wouldn't stand up to them. I love bacon, but NO ONE puts it in cookies! That's just nuts.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    msteacher avatar
    justme
    justme
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did not know about the not mixing dairy with meat thing until I read this, but I did know about the no pork products thing. However, if someone told me a dinner guest was kosher I would Google what foods they could eat and make sure that it was appropriate. It's a bare minimum respect thing. This mom definitely seems like she's doing it on purpose because she wants her son to be with a "good Christian girl" and not a Jewish woman.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elliecracknell avatar
    Ellie Ahmed
    Ellie Ahmed
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're doing it deliberately, 100%. It's not that hard to cook without bacon. My husband is from a muslim family, I do it all the time when his dad or relatives that are more devout visit. If it was one time they did it, then maybe its inadvertent, but not if they do it every visit. And if that's the case, they need to grow up. I don't personally believe that a God exists and he told everyone to not eat bacon, but if my muslim in-laws want to avoid it then that's up to them. It's not my place to tell them they're required to eat it, and I don't have an issue with doing the absolute bare minimum as a host by picking one of the MANY things I can make that don't require it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's making too many excuses for them. She should be furious! His mom is definitely doing it on purpose because she's antisemitic. It's quite obvious. No matter how much I liked someone I wouldn't stay if they had a family like that and wouldn't stand up to them. I love bacon, but NO ONE puts it in cookies! That's just nuts.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    msteacher avatar
    justme
    justme
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did not know about the not mixing dairy with meat thing until I read this, but I did know about the no pork products thing. However, if someone told me a dinner guest was kosher I would Google what foods they could eat and make sure that it was appropriate. It's a bare minimum respect thing. This mom definitely seems like she's doing it on purpose because she wants her son to be with a "good Christian girl" and not a Jewish woman.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elliecracknell avatar
    Ellie Ahmed
    Ellie Ahmed
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're doing it deliberately, 100%. It's not that hard to cook without bacon. My husband is from a muslim family, I do it all the time when his dad or relatives that are more devout visit. If it was one time they did it, then maybe its inadvertent, but not if they do it every visit. And if that's the case, they need to grow up. I don't personally believe that a God exists and he told everyone to not eat bacon, but if my muslim in-laws want to avoid it then that's up to them. It's not my place to tell them they're required to eat it, and I don't have an issue with doing the absolute bare minimum as a host by picking one of the MANY things I can make that don't require it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT