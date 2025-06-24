“My BF’s Family Puts Bacon In Literally Everything Every Time I Visit, And I’m Jewish”
Navigating dietary restrictions when meeting your partner’s family can be tricky. That’s especially true when you come from a different religion. For Jews, pork can become a test of patience: with 40% of American Jews abstaining from it, family dinners start to feel more like battlegrounds than cosy time with family.
This Jewish woman, however, started wondering if her boyfriend’s family was putting pork into meals on purpose. After having to suffer through several get-togethers where she was unable to eat anything, chocolate chip cookies with bacon from her potential mother-in-law was the last straw. So, she turned to the internet for some advice.
A Jewish woman has had it with her BF’s family serving her bacon every time she visits
When the mom offered her chocolate chip cookies with bacon, she started wondering whether they’re doing it on purpose
In the comments, the author mentioned how the mother makes her uncomfortable and makes rude comments about her appearance
Many commenters felt it was the boyfriend’s responsibility to stand up for his girlfriend
She's making too many excuses for them. She should be furious! His mom is definitely doing it on purpose because she's antisemitic. It's quite obvious. No matter how much I liked someone I wouldn't stay if they had a family like that and wouldn't stand up to them. I love bacon, but NO ONE puts it in cookies! That's just nuts.
I did not know about the not mixing dairy with meat thing until I read this, but I did know about the no pork products thing. However, if someone told me a dinner guest was kosher I would Google what foods they could eat and make sure that it was appropriate. It's a bare minimum respect thing. This mom definitely seems like she's doing it on purpose because she wants her son to be with a "good Christian girl" and not a Jewish woman.
They're doing it deliberately, 100%. It's not that hard to cook without bacon. My husband is from a muslim family, I do it all the time when his dad or relatives that are more devout visit. If it was one time they did it, then maybe its inadvertent, but not if they do it every visit. And if that's the case, they need to grow up. I don't personally believe that a God exists and he told everyone to not eat bacon, but if my muslim in-laws want to avoid it then that's up to them. It's not my place to tell them they're required to eat it, and I don't have an issue with doing the absolute bare minimum as a host by picking one of the MANY things I can make that don't require it
