This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

What began in 2014 as a fun family project has since become a cherished tradition for the Stanley family. Each year, they create a portrait that transforms into their Christmas card, shared with friends and loved ones. Their very first card, taken in 2014, humorously captured the relatable chaos of the holiday season. Since then, the Stanleys have delighted everyone with their self-proclaimed “honest” family Christmas cards.

In 2024, the spotlight falls on the family’s newest addition—their dog—who humorously gets ignored amid a sibling squabble over an Xbox, a sister busy making videos, and a mom slyly spiking her coffee. Scroll down to explore this heartwarming collection and learn more about it from the Stanley family themselves!

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about how the Stanley family’s unique tradition began. Here’s what we discovered directly from the family members: “It all began after our first child was born. We tried taking a traditional Christmas card photo, but it was a disaster—crying baby, bad weather, camera misfires. The results were so hilariously bad we decided to embrace the chaos and send the outtakes. Our family loved them, and it felt more authentic to show what parenting really looks like. In the early years, we captured the moments of us frantically trying to stop disasters, but more recently, it’s shifted to a more ‘we’ve given up’ take on the kids’ antics.”

The kids in the photographs have grown significantly since the first card debuted in 2014. Naturally, we were curious to know if they participate in the creative process and brainstorming for each year’s Christmas card theme. Here’s what we learned: “The themes usually come from observing what the kids are into. For example, in 2019, their obsession with drones inspired the ‘Fly Like Santa’ card. Last year, our backyard snowmaking experiment and love of skiing led to a ski-themed card. We often brainstorm ideas together as a family during car rides or dinner, which makes it a collaborative and fun process.”

When asked about their late dog, Nala, the family shared how they honored her memory in last year’s portrait: “Nala, our first ‘child,’ was always a huge part of our cards, so when she passed, we wanted to honor her. The year after, we added a subtle candlelight vigil in the background, which fans loved. This year, we introduced our new dog, Layla, as the classic ‘puppy present,’ but with a twist: the kids are too distracted by their gifts to notice her. Layla’s expression of confusion—looking straight at the camera—was perfect for the chaos we wanted to depict.”

Lastly, we wanted to know what has been the most challenging part of maintaining this cherished tradition, especially now that the family has been creating new cards for the past 11 years. They kindly shared with us: “We considered stopping this year, but the idea of sending a “normal” card felt wrong—our friends and family would riot! The challenge now is evolving with the kids as they grow. We’re moving from themes of danger to ideas that reflect the current phase of their lives, like the joyful chaos of unwrapping presents. The tradition will keep adapting as they grow older.”

