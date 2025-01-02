Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays
User submission
Funny

This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

Interview
Hidrėlėy
Pro member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

What began in 2014 as a fun family project has since become a cherished tradition for the Stanley family. Each year, they create a portrait that transforms into their Christmas card, shared with friends and loved ones. Their very first card, taken in 2014, humorously captured the relatable chaos of the holiday season. Since then, the Stanleys have delighted everyone with their self-proclaimed “honest” family Christmas cards.

In 2024, the spotlight falls on the family’s newest addition—their dog—who humorously gets ignored amid a sibling squabble over an Xbox, a sister busy making videos, and a mom slyly spiking her coffee. Scroll down to explore this heartwarming collection and learn more about it from the Stanley family themselves!

More info: reddit.com

RELATED:

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    Bored Panda wanted to learn more about how the Stanley family’s unique tradition began. Here’s what we discovered directly from the family members: “It all began after our first child was born. We tried taking a traditional Christmas card photo, but it was a disaster—crying baby, bad weather, camera misfires. The results were so hilariously bad we decided to embrace the chaos and send the outtakes. Our family loved them, and it felt more authentic to show what parenting really looks like. In the early years, we captured the moments of us frantically trying to stop disasters, but more recently, it’s shifted to a more ‘we’ve given up’ take on the kids’ antics.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    The kids in the photographs have grown significantly since the first card debuted in 2014. Naturally, we were curious to know if they participate in the creative process and brainstorming for each year’s Christmas card theme. Here’s what we learned: “The themes usually come from observing what the kids are into. For example, in 2019, their obsession with drones inspired the ‘Fly Like Santa’ card. Last year, our backyard snowmaking experiment and love of skiing led to a ski-themed card. We often brainstorm ideas together as a family during car rides or dinner, which makes it a collaborative and fun process.”

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    When asked about their late dog, Nala, the family shared how they honored her memory in last year’s portrait: “Nala, our first ‘child,’ was always a huge part of our cards, so when she passed, we wanted to honor her. The year after, we added a subtle candlelight vigil in the background, which fans loved. This year, we introduced our new dog, Layla, as the classic ‘puppy present,’ but with a twist: the kids are too distracted by their gifts to notice her. Layla’s expression of confusion—looking straight at the camera—was perfect for the chaos we wanted to depict.”

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lastly, we wanted to know what has been the most challenging part of maintaining this cherished tradition, especially now that the family has been creating new cards for the past 11 years. They kindly shared with us: “We considered stopping this year, but the idea of sending a “normal” card felt wrong—our friends and family would riot! The challenge now is evolving with the kids as they grow. We’re moving from themes of danger to ideas that reflect the current phase of their lives, like the joyful chaos of unwrapping presents. The tradition will keep adapting as they grow older.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    This Family’s Annual Christmas Cards Hilariously Capture The Chaos Of The Holidays

    Image credits: kakalacky_guy

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Funny
    Homepage
    Trending
    Funny
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Funny Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda