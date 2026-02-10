Lady Coworker Keeps Preaching About Jesus During Work, Employee Wonders If HR Can Handle Holy Drama
For some, the toughest part of their job is dealing with coworkers. Not only because you constantly have to endure sometimes excruciating small talk and all that stuff, but also because some of those people are simply annoying as hell.
The reasons behind why they’re such a nuisance can be various. Here, in today’s story, it was religion. Well, maybe not as much as that, as the colleague’s insistence to draw in others to her beliefs, even when they didn’t want any of that. So, you can only imagine how annoying that is.
Sometimes the hardest part about the job is dealing with annoying coworkers
Just like the ones, who like to push their “Jesus propaganda” on you
One day, during a meeting this one coworker randomly brought up Jesus, which annoyed the employee
Then, after that meeting she started talking to the colleague, saying they need Jesus and all that stuff
After this encounter the employee was so annoyed that they thought about reporting the coworker to the HR
During one of the OP’s work meetings, it was clear that their manager was stressed and/or in a bad mood because of something. Thus, the meeting wasn’t one of the easiest ones – she basically scolded the team for not meeting their goals and discussing how they need to improve in the near future.
After this uneasy meeting, one of the coworkers randomly shifted the conversation towards the good news – “Jesus is coming back!” Well, this news wasn’t that great for the original poster, as they are an atheist.
But it annoyed them more for the fact that it was during work, not that it was religious itself – why should someone include Jesus in a professional setting? Do that on your own time and don’t assume everyone shares your beliefs.
To make matters worse, not only did this one coworker bring that up, but others reciprocated, saying “Amen” and such. And it wasn’t the ending of, as the OP called it, “Jesus propaganda.” The next event offended the employee even more. After the meeting, the religious lady came to them and tried giving something with her brought up topic, despite the author’s resistance to it.
Well, technically speaking, religion is not forbidden in a workplace. In fact, in relatively many countries, the law requires organizations to provide employees with a safe environment to practice their religion. Essentially, it’s believed that letting people express their religion or spirituality can lead to more fulfilling work experiences, job satisfaction, and improved morale.
These adjustments to accommodate someone’s religion can include things like giving them time and space for a prayer time; avoiding assignments that might conflict with their beliefs, honoring dietary requirements or dress codes, and so on. In addition to that, if the employer’s religion does not match that of the employee, it’s illegal for them to discriminate against them in any way.
At the same time, atheism or other kinds of non-religion should be respected too – if a person doesn’t want religion shoved down their throats during professional meetings, that should be respected too. It simply does not match their beliefs, so it shouldn’t affect their job, as long as it’s not what the role requires.
While the law is a bit murkier regarding non-religion, it still technically states that no one should be discriminated against based on their beliefs, even if they are basically non-believing. And pushing your beliefs onto someone counts as discrimination, as you do not respect their decision. That’s why today’s OP thought about going to HR after an encounter with a religious coworker.
Netizens supported such a decision of hers, just warned the woman to look up her rights before doing anything, just to have a rock-solid case before creating a storm. Do you agree with their views? Or would you suggest something else to her? Our comments section is always open to your ideas!
Netizens thought that HR was a good option, as long as the employee makes sure they know all their right before opening up the case
"If you mention the Lord to me one more time, I will move you closer to him." ~ Basil Fawlty
Imagine how some of these ultra-Christians would feel if Muslims, Hindus or Jews - or even Satanists - were doing the same thing to them. Don't inflict your imaginary friends on others.
I love the last sentence...
I've always wanted to have the gumption to accept the pamphlets shoved at my face by these redeemers and reply "Thank you, these will be good for starting the fire at the next coven meeting." Sadly, I'm a coward.
