Lady Coworker Keeps Preaching About Jesus During Work, Employee Wonders If HR Can Handle Holy Drama
Stressed employee at laptop, concerned about coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings and workplace drama.
Relationships, Work

For some, the toughest part of their job is dealing with coworkers. Not only because you constantly have to endure sometimes excruciating small talk and all that stuff, but also because some of those people are simply annoying as hell. 

The reasons behind why they’re such a nuisance can be various. Here, in today’s story, it was religion. Well, maybe not as much as that, as the colleague’s insistence to draw in others to her beliefs, even when they didn’t want any of that. So, you can only imagine how annoying that is.

More info: Reddit

    Sometimes the hardest part about the job is dealing with annoying coworkers

    Woman at desk looking stressed during remote meeting, dealing with coworker preaching about Jesus and holy drama at work.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Just like the ones, who like to push their “Jesus propaganda” on you

    Text excerpt about coworker preaching about Jesus during work meetings, employee considering if HR can handle holy drama.

    Text about a coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings, raising questions on HR handling holy drama.

    Text about coworker preaching about Jesus at work, employee feeling annoyed, and questioning if HR can handle the situation.

    Text excerpt about coworker preaching Jesus during meetings and employee questioning if HR can handle the holy drama.

    Three coworkers in a meeting room, one appearing thoughtful while discussing workplace issues involving coworker religious preaching.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, during a meeting this one coworker randomly brought up Jesus, which annoyed the employee

    Text excerpt about a manager and coworkers responding with amen during a discussion about coworker preaching Jesus in meetings.

    Text excerpt about feeling uncomfortable when a coworker preaches about Jesus during meetings, raising HR concerns.

    Employee describes coworker repeatedly preaching about Jesus during meetings, questioning if HR can manage the holy drama.

    Text excerpt about coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings, with an employee frustrated and wondering if HR can handle holy drama.

    Two coworkers in an office, one holding a pen and paper, the other looking concerned during a meeting about Jesus preaching.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Then, after that meeting she started talking to the colleague, saying they need Jesus and all that stuff

    Employee concerned about coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings and considering involving HR for workplace religion issues.

    Text on screen reading a workplace dilemma about HR and coworkers, highlighting coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings.

    Text post about coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings and questioning if HR can handle religious drama at work.

    Text discussing avoiding religion talks at work despite closest friends being Christians amid coworker preaching Jesus during meetings.

    Image credits: piximelon

    After this encounter the employee was so annoyed that they thought about reporting the coworker to the HR

    During one of the OP’s work meetings, it was clear that their manager was stressed and/or in a bad mood because of something. Thus, the meeting wasn’t one of the easiest ones – she basically scolded the team for not meeting their goals and discussing how they need to improve in the near future

    After this uneasy meeting, one of the coworkers randomly shifted the conversation towards the good news – “Jesus is coming back!” Well, this news wasn’t that great for the original poster, as they are an atheist.

    But it annoyed them more for the fact that it was during work, not that it was religious itself – why should someone include Jesus in a professional setting? Do that on your own time and don’t assume everyone shares your beliefs. 

    To make matters worse, not only did this one coworker bring that up, but others reciprocated, saying “Amen” and such. And it wasn’t the ending of, as the OP called it, “Jesus propaganda.” The next event offended the employee even more. After the meeting, the religious lady came to them and tried giving something with her brought up topic, despite the author’s resistance to it. 

    Well, technically speaking, religion is not forbidden in a workplace. In fact, in relatively many countries, the law requires organizations to provide employees with a safe environment to practice their religion. Essentially, it’s believed that letting people express their religion or spirituality can lead to more fulfilling work experiences, job satisfaction, and improved morale. 

    Young woman praying with a cross bracelet and Holy Bible, reflecting on coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    These adjustments to accommodate someone’s religion can include things like giving them time and space for a prayer time; avoiding assignments that might conflict with their beliefs, honoring dietary requirements or dress codes, and so on. In addition to that, if the employer’s religion does not match that of the employee, it’s illegal for them to discriminate against them in any way. 

    At the same time, atheism or other kinds of non-religion should be respected too – if a person doesn’t want religion shoved down their throats during professional meetings, that should be respected too. It simply does not match their beliefs, so it shouldn’t affect their job, as long as it’s not what the role requires. 

    While the law is a bit murkier regarding non-religion, it still technically states that no one should be discriminated against based on their beliefs, even if they are basically non-believing. And pushing your beliefs onto someone counts as discrimination, as you do not respect their decision. That’s why today’s OP thought about going to HR after an encounter with a religious coworker. 

    Netizens supported such a decision of hers, just warned the woman to look up her rights before doing anything, just to have a rock-solid case before creating a storm. Do you agree with their views? Or would you suggest something else to her? Our comments section is always open to your ideas!

    Netizens thought that HR was a good option, as long as the employee makes sure they know all their right before opening up the case

    Screenshot of online discussion about coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings and whether HR can handle the holy drama.

    Text advice on handling coworker preaching Jesus at work and concerns about HR managing workplace religious drama.

    Text excerpt discussing a coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings and workplace culture challenges.

    Comment about a coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings, raising concerns about handling workplace drama.

    Comment on coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings, questioning if HR can handle the ongoing holy drama at work.

    Text excerpt from an online forum discussing HR handling a coworker preaching about Jesus during meetings.

    User comment on a coworker’s religious preaching during meetings, questioning HR’s role in handling holy drama.

    Comment discussing coworker preaching about Jesus in meetings and employee seeking HR help with holy drama at work.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing coworker preaching about Jesus in meetings and concerns about HR handling the situation.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing coworker preaching about Jesus and workplace respect involving HR and religious issues.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If you mention the Lord to me one more time, I will move you closer to him." ~ Basil Fawlty

    6
    6points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine how some of these ultra-Christians would feel if Muslims, Hindus or Jews - or even Satanists - were doing the same thing to them. Don't inflict your imaginary friends on others.

    2
    2points
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always wanted to have the gumption to accept the pamphlets shoved at my face by these redeemers and reply "Thank you, these will be good for starting the fire at the next coven meeting." Sadly, I'm a coward.

    0
    0points
    reply
