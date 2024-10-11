Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Beg Jessica Chastain To “Read The Room” As She Argues With Airline Amid Hurricane Milton
Celebrities, News

Fans Beg Jessica Chastain To “Read The Room” As She Argues With Airline Amid Hurricane Milton

Jessica Chastain deleted a series of viral X posts (formerly known as Twitter) slamming budget airline JetBlue over a non-functioning in-flight entertainment system. The Take Shelter star left many people divided as some said she should “read the room” while others echoed her frustration.

Taking to her X page on Thursday (October 10), Jessica wrote: “Thank you JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you.

Highlights
  • Jessica Chastain slams JetBlue over non-working in-flight entertainment on $1,500 flight via deleted X posts.
  • Mixed reactions online as some demand Jessica 'read the room' while others share flight frustration.
  • JetBlue offered $15 credit per passenger for entertainment outage; Jessica expressed dissatisfaction.

“Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn’t work for the duration of my [six-hour] flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit.”

The Hollywood talent’s now-deleted post sparked mixed reactions, as a Reddit user commented: “Girl, read the room.”

Someone else penned: “Me agreeing with commenters that she should read the room because she has more money than I’ll ever see in my life but also knowing I would be very annoyed at an airline for doing airline things no matter what my income level is.”

A Redditor wrote: “You shouldn’t be surprised at how self-centered celebrities and people can be.”

“Oh, I’m not surprised,” a netizen added. “Just constantly baffled. Living in a privileged bubble produces a stunning lack of awareness.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Agreed. Last year, my kiddo and I took an international flight. Their screen didn’t work. It was annoying as hell. Delta said ‘Whatever’.”

The 47-year-old actress subsequently shared a screenshot of an exchange she had with the American airline’s customer service.

In the messages, a JetBlue representative told Jessica that flight attendants had issued “$15 each for the TV outage,” Unilad reported on Thursday.

Jessica responded: “I understand but I spent $1500 on the flight and so did my husband. There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer.”

JetBlue then pointed out that the $15 was flight credit, and there was nothing more the representative could do.

The actress is known for primarily starring in projects with feminist themes and has received various accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

In 2012, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica’s current net worth is $50 million.

After studying acting at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York, she became a recurring guest star in different television series.

The Sacramento, California native made her film debut at age 31 in the 2008 drama Jolene. She eventually had her breakthrough in 2011 with six film releases, including The Tree of Life.

Bored Panda has contacted Jessica’s representatives and JetBlue for comment.

Andréa Oldereide

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

tjh1855
tjh1855
tjh1855
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Um, so I am not rich. I have a Ryzen Windows laptop that handles games OK, I download lots of videos to my Fire tablet, and lots of music to my old phone before any flight. And bring them all along. And of course Kindle books across all devices. I usually end up talking to people anyway. I am curious about other people's lives.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
