Jennifer Tilly’s Net Worth Hits The Felt (Again) And The House Is Still Paying

Jennifer Tilly is a woman of many talents: an Oscar-nominated actress, the breathy voice behind Bonnie Swanson in Family Guy, part-owner of The Simpsons, and a poker champion inducted into the Women in Poker Hall of Fame.

At 66, Tilly may project the aura of old-money glamour, but appearances can be deceiving. “I used to do a lot of movies because the roof was leaking, or to pay for the plumbing,” she said of her modest beginnings (per Business Insider).

Tilly has excelled not just in on-screen acting, where looks can play a pivotal role, but also in voice acting and professional poker, industries where success depends on talent.

Her glamorous image often masks a sharp intellect. “Jennifer can seem almost like a caricature of herself with the boobs and her voice and all the jewelry,” said Sutton Stracke, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and close friend.

Image credits: Instagram / jennifertilly

As of 2025, Jennifer Tilly’s net worth is $40 million, with an annual income of $10 million (Celebrity Net Worth).

She joined season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a “friend,” but her wealth quickly became a topic of conversation.

When host Andy Cohen asked (via Bravo TV) who had the “biggest wallet,” Crystal Kung Minkoff confidently answered: “Jennifer Tilly.”

“I think it’s Jennifer Tilly, too,” Cohen agreed.

“Yeah, hands down,” Crystal added.

Image credits: Instagram / jennifertilly

Amused by the speculation, Tilly responded playfully: “I have a very small wallet because all I need to put in it is my Black AMEX. So it’s teeny!”

While she is among the richer housewives, Tilly doesn’t top the list. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her $40 million fortune surpasses several castmates: Garcelle Beauvais ($4 million), Erika Jayne ($5 million), and Dorit Kemsley ($25 million).

However, others rank higher. Sutton Stracke is reportedly worth $50 million, and Kyle Richards is the richest at $100 million.

How Jennifer Tilly Built Her Fortune

Image credits: Instagram / jennifertilly

Though widely known today for her poker prowess, Jennifer Tilly first rose to fame as a Hollywood actress, earning most of her income from movies and television. Her breakout performance came in Woody Allen’s 1994 film Bullets Over Broadway, which earned her an Oscar nomination the following year (per Vogue).

Her film credits include Bride of Chucky, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Made in America, and Liar Liar.

Tilly also found success in voice acting, lending her voice to roles in Family Guy, Monsters, Inc., and Home on the Range.

At the height of her acting career, she ventured into poker, a high-stakes field she didn’t financially need but ultimately mastered. With career earnings of around $1 million (via The New York Times), she now holds a place in the Women’s Poker Hall of Fame, which she says makes her “very proud.”

Image credits: Instagram / jennifertilly

Tilly excels at winning big. “Listen, I play poker with billionaires, guys way above my pay grade,” she told The New York Times. “And I win.”

Discussing her high-stakes play, she told Vogue, “I’m one of the few poker players who plays high stakes poker, and I’m practically the only woman that plays high stakes poker.”

Despite the male-dominated environment, Tilly leans into her femininity. She’s known for showing up to tournaments in statement pieces, including chunky diamonds and extravagant dresses, to put on what she calls “a show.”

Poker has long been a part of her life. “My dad had a poker problem. He gave me a computer game called The World Series of Poker, and we used to play it all the time at his house,” she said. “I’ve always loved poker.”

Image credits: Instagram / jennifertilly

One of Tilly’s most unexpected income streams comes from The Simpsons. “My ex-husband was Sam Simon, who created The Simpsons,” she revealed during a Bravo episode (per E! News).

“I was married to him for seven years and we were together for about 10 years. And then, when we got divorced, I got a piece of The Simpsons in the divorce settlement, and nobody knew that The Simpsons was going to go on for trillions of years.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star officially divorced Simon in 1991, decades before his passing in 2015 (per E! News). She often credits that settlement as a lasting gift. “So every day, honestly, every day I’m like, ‘Thank you, Sam!’”

Image credits: Facebook / Jennifer Tilly

According to the Hindustan Times, she earns an estimated $5 million annually from The Simpsons despite never appearing on the show.

How Jennifer Tilly Spends Her Wealth

Image credits: Instagram / jennifertilly

During season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jennifer Tilly revealed that she owns “a lot of properties” (per Bravo TV). The House Arrest actress has two homes next to each other in Bel Air, one of which she uses as a “playhouse” to store her clothes.

Her real estate portfolio extends well beyond Los Angeles. Tilly owns properties in Malibu, New York City, Las Vegas, and Vancouver, Canada (per PEOPLE).

“I have a property in Las Vegas because my boyfriend and I are professional poker players,” she said. “I have a beach house in Malibu but we never go there because there’s a ghost there and he doesn’t really like us being there. I can’t blame him.”

Beyond homes, Tilly enjoys collecting extravagant designer items. Her boat-shaped Louis Vuitton handbag became a viral sensation, with fans begging to get their hands on it.

“Baby all I want for Christmas is @jennifertilly $33k Louis Vuitton boat purse,” wrote Virtual Reali-Tea in a Facebook post.

Image credits: Facebook / Virtual Reali-Tea

“Nuh she can keep the stupid purse,” one commenter added. “I’ll take the cash inside.”

Tilly’s jewelry collection is just as impressive. She keeps her pieces in a secure bank vault (per Us Weekly). Her collection includes vintage treasures once worn by icons like Elizabeth Taylor and Linda Lee Porter, many of which she acquired at auction.

“I like things that belonged to famous people, powerful women and movie stars,” she told Town & Country.

“And often the stories associated with the pieces are about those forging their own way. And I wear it all. It gives me joy and feels like a statement of who I am.”

She calls her habit “a treasure hunt,” admitting she feels “physical pain” when she misses out on a piece she truly wanted. With the means to afford it, she embraces a personal mantra: “I collect what I love.”

Jennifer Tilly Claims She’s “Not Rich”

Image credits: Instagram / jennifertilly

Despite her lavish lifestyle and multi-million-dollar fortune, Jennifer Tilly doesn’t see herself as rich. In a recent interview with E! News, the Liar Liar actress reflected on her financial reality versus public perception.

Image credits: Gettyimages / Ralph Notaro

“I don’t think of myself as rich,” she said. “But I guess I’m delusional because I do have several properties and a purse apparently that cost $33,000. But actually, it didn’t. It cost $22,000.”

Image credits: Instagram / jennifertilly

She stressed that her real life is more modest than what viewers see on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “My boyfriend and I live very simply in a very small, cluttered house,” she explained.

“Yes, there’s a giant house next door, but we don’t go there, so I guess we’re kind of delusional.”

Tilly admitted she finds it “kind of gauche to flaunt your wealth,” but also noted that the spectacle draws people to the franchise (per E! News).

“This is why people love Housewives. They think, ‘They’re so rich and they can afford all the plastic surgeon that the heart could desire and designer clothes and jewels, but they’re still not happy,’” she said.

