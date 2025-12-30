Jenelle Evans, 34, Breaks Silence On Drastic Mommy Makeover That Stunned Everyone

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenelle Evans, who first appeared on 16 and Pregnant, has come forward with the full story behind the drastic mommy makeover she underwent earlier this month after three pregnancies.

The 34-year-old surprised her fans by sharing before-and-after photos on Instagram on December 18, confirming that she had gone to Las Vegas for surgery that included a tummy tuck and replacement breast implants.

Highlights Jenelle Evans underwent a tummy tuck and implant replacement after three pregnancies.

The recovery left her needing help just to get out of bed.

She says she shared her journey to show other moms they’re “not alone.”

For Evans, sharing her progress wasn’t an easy task. She feared being criticized as superficial by those who oppose plastic surgery, but ultimately went through with the post because she felt fellow moms needed to hear a message:

“You are not the only one dealing with this.”

RELATED:

Jenelle Evans explained the “painful” process behind the recent before-and-after that stunned her fans

Jenelle Evans posing with her children at a red carpet event, wearing a blue patterned belted dress.

Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Evans, her physical struggles were something that workouts simply could not fix.

Years of pregnancy left her with separated abdominal muscles, a condition known as diastasis recti, and stretched skin that refused to tighten no matter how hard she trained.

“I just wanted everyone to know that I am just as normal as you guys,” she said in an interview with People Magazine. “I try not to look at the negative comments.”

Jenelle Evans walking on the beach in a black bikini, showing off her figure after a drastic mommy makeover.

Image credits: Getty/Keith Johnson/Bauer-Griffin

Dr. Rachel Mason explained to Evans that the separation in her abdomen went beyond what the body can repair on its own.

Because of this, she recommended a tummy tuck, which would allow her to stitch the separated muscles back into their proper position while removing the loose skin that remains after childbirth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenelle Evans in blue workout wear showing a side profile of her figure after a drastic mommy makeover.

Image credits: La Femme Plastic Surgery

At the same time, the former reality TV star also needed a breast implant replacement for medical reasons.

“I had to get my [implants] redone because they were saline, and saline is only good for 10 years,” she explained.

Evans decided to combine the two procedures into one big “mommy makeover.”

The procedure left Evans with limited autonomy, unable to get out of bed without help

Jenelle Evans posing confidently in a bikini showing results of her drastic mommy makeover transformation.

Image credits: La Femme Plastic Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovery, Evans admitted, was more grueling than she had anticipated.

“You literally have to have help being pulled up out of bed,” she said, describing the intense difficulty of engaging her abdominal muscles. “You are going to be doing the hunchwalk for three to four weeks.”

Before and after photos of Jenelle Evans showcasing her dramatic mommy makeover transformation.

Image credits: La Femme Plastic Surgery

Evans also touched on the emotional challenge of being forced to stop her daily routine and rest, especially as a mother who is used to being constantly on the move.

Jenelle Evans taking a mirror selfie wearing a beige compression garment after a drastic mommy makeover procedure.

Image credits: j_evans1219

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite sharing all aspects of her progress online, both the good and the bad, many critics still believed she should’ve opted for a less invasive approach and simply “tried harder” in the gym.

The remarks, Evans said, made her feel discouraged and that her feelings about her body weren’t valid, something she believes many moms around the world have felt at some point.

She said she wanted to show her fans they were “not alone.”

The former reality TV star hopes to keep sharing content about her recovery and progress with her fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Her children have witnessed the grueling recovery first hand.

Her 8 year old daughter, Ensley, was so shocked by the pain her mother was in that she said she never wants a procedure like this in her future. Evans assured her that she never needs to make that choice.

“You do not have to, do not worry, this is not something you have to do when you are older.”

Comment criticizing a mommy makeover, urging focus on being a good mom, featuring a concerned face emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenelle Evans with three children and a dog outdoors in casual clothes against a rocky desert background.

Image credits: j_evans1219

Man with beard in dark shirt listening to woman in tank top gesturing indoors with window blinds in background.

Image credits: MVT

Nearly one month after surgery, Evans says she is finally able to see the transformation happening.

“I think today is the first day that I looked at myself and was like, ‘Wow, I can see more swelling has gone down and I can see definition in my body now,’” she said.

“I can see my abs starting to come out and the definition of the curves in the sides of my hips. Everything is just, I feel like I am transforming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenelle Evans posing on a balcony in a leopard print dress, showcasing her drastic mommy makeover transformation.

Image credits: j_evans1219

ADVERTISEMENT

Support from close family and friends has reinforced her belief that she made the right decision for her own wellbeing.

Jenelle Evans with long dark hair, wearing a lavender top, smiling while seated in a colorful restaurant setting.

Image credits: j_evans1219

She reportedly plans to continue documenting her progress for followers on her YouTube channel so that women can, in her opinion, see what recovery truly looks like behind the glamour of social media.

“Good for you.” Evans’ transformation divided viewers

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing photo editing, discussing weight loss and final results in a conversation about Jenelle Evans's drastic mommy makeover.

Comment from a social media user expressing support for Jenelle Evans amidst reactions to her drastic mommy makeover.

Comment on social media questioning if the photo looks edited, with emojis expressing love and fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from mishm83 questioning the need to announce Jenelle Evans' drastic mommy makeover before doing it.

Comment on social media post by valerie_a_young discussing edits or airbrushing on an image related to Jenelle Evans Mommy Makeover.

Comment on social media questioning the edited appearance related to Jenelle Evans's drastic mommy makeover and mentioning the belly button.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about Jenelle Evans, 34, discussing her dramatic mommy makeover results with no visible surgery scars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an Instagram comment by user kristalauren_ saying Good for you with a waving hand emoji.

Comment about Jenelle Evans, 34, discussing her drastic mommy makeover and reactions to the transformation.

Comment on social media stating support and mentioning not seeing airbrush effects related to Jenelle Evans' drastic mommy makeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media praising Jenelle Evans, 34, for her drastic mommy makeover look with fire and heart emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media expressing disapproval of a drastic mommy makeover by Jenelle Evans, emphasizing lack of respect.

Comment on social media from user glucose_barbie about having money from being on TV related to Jenelle Evans mommy makeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment debating liposuction and tummy tuck versus natural weight loss methods for mommy makeover results.

Comment text on social media from user ssveaudry saying they would love to have a drastic mommy makeover like Jenelle Evans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing opinions on body and face treatments related to Jenelle Evans and her drastic mommy makeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising Jenelle Evans’ drastic mommy makeover, mentioning hanging skin and admiration for her appearance.

Comment from user ana_wallace18 asking about pain after a drastic mommy makeover discussed by Jenelle Evans, 34.

Comment from a user named danielle_scioli03 discussing lifestyle and mental changes related to a mommy makeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media from baby_what_if expressing a wish to afford a drastic mommy makeover like Jenelle Evans.

Comment by user amberhaughn12 expressing support for Jenelle Evans' drastic mommy makeover decision.

Comment from user iam__thetarget stating they do not see a difference, relating to Jenelle Evans' drastic mommy makeover.

ADVERTISEMENT