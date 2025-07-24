Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Gets So Jealous Of Husband’s New Coworker She Sets Up A Spy At His Job
Jealous wife spying on husband at work, looking anxious outdoors while man checks phone indoors with a worried expression.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Gets So Jealous Of Husband’s New Coworker She Sets Up A Spy At His Job

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A little bit of jealousy is natural in any relationship. After all, you want to know that the connection you have with your partner is special. And it can be scary to wonder if they might be able to feel the same way about someone else. But that’s why trust is a crucial part of any healthy relationship.

Or, if you don’t trust your partner, you can always resort to spying on them. One man’s world was turned upside down when he realized that his wife had secretly been keeping tabs on him at work. Below, you’ll find the full story that he posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

RELATED:

    This man knew that his wife was jealous of one of his colleagues

    Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But he was shocked to find out that she had secretly been spying on their interactions during working hours

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers were extremely worried about the author and urged the couple to seek professional help

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment describing a jealous wife spying on her husband at work, urging counseling and ending distrust.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Budgeron Bach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unchecked jealousy can wreak havoc on a relationship

    A small amount of jealousy can be healthy. It can be a reminder of how much you care about your partner, and it can motivate you to ensure that you never stop putting effort into your relationship. But getting jealous can be an extremely slippery slope, so it’s crucial that you keep those feelings in check.

    According to PsychCentral, some concerning signs of jealousy in a relationship might include possessive or controlling behavior, isolation, needing constant reassurance, monitoring your partner’s whereabouts and communications, distrust or suspicion, lack of boundaries and increased volatility. 

    As far as where these jealous behaviors come from, PsychCentral notes that insecurity and low self-esteem are often key factors. But neuroticism can also play a part, as well as a fear or abandonment. 

    Hope Therapy and Counseling Services warns that toxic jealousy can erode healthy communication in a relationship. Conversations might become about hurling accusations or becoming defensive about certain behaviors, which can make it impossible to resolve conflicts. 

    Jealousy can also cause partners to become incredibly stressed, driving a wedge between them. At the same time, the couple may begin to isolate themselves from friends and family members, which can make it even harder to look at their situation objectively.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Without trust, jealousy can run rampant and destroy what was once a perfectly happy and healthy relationship. It might even drive some individuals to start spying on their partner.

    Now, if you love and trust your partner, you’ve probably never felt the desire to go through their text messages or keep an eye on them at the office. But unfortunately, some people can’t control their inner green-eyed monster. And according to a 2020 survey, half of Americans admit that they’ve snooped through their partner’s phone before.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Spying on your partner is a clear violation of privacy

    But is spying on your partner ever justified? SpyMyLove notes that secretly keeping tabs on your partner is a violation of privacy, so it’s important to consider exactly what it will mean for your relationship before going through with it. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Clearly, there must be some communication or trust issues present, otherwise you wouldn’t feel the need to spy. And snooping around will not resolve those issues. In fact, it may even exacerbate them.

    “When you spy on your partner, you’re operating from fear rather than communication. The very act of surveillance erodes the foundation of intimacy,” Therapist Dr. Laura Berman told SpyMyLove.

    Plus, depending on where you live, it might be illegal to spy on your partner if you have intentions of installing spyware on their devices, recording phone calls, intercepting their texts or tracking their location without their knowledge. 

    Instead of violating your partner’ privacy, it’s better to focus on working through your jealousy and getting to a healthier place in your relationship. To do so, PsychCentral notes that it’s important to get to the root of the issue. Are you actually just feeling insecure? Or are you projecting on your partner because you’ve been cheated on in the past? Really explore what’s going on.

    And it might be a good idea to begin therapy with your partner. If the two of you can speak openly about your feelings, you might be able to reach a place where trust is strengthened and jealousy melts away. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues, look no further than right here

    After confronting his wife, the man shared an update on his situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers pointed out how concerning the wife’s behavior is and wondered how the author would ever be able to move past this

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heather deserves an explanation and an apology - to her face, from the wife. I'm not sure I could come back from this if my own partner was willing to see me get fired as long as it got heather fired too. I'm not sure I would want to come back because if it's not Heather, who is next? Is this going to happen any time a nice looking colleague comes in?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He handled it as reasonably well as he could, but realistically needs black belt level psychology expertise to deal with the wife and bully gossip girl friend. I wish him well, but predict a low chance of success and another Heather if he hangs in there long enough.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heather deserves an explanation and an apology - to her face, from the wife. I'm not sure I could come back from this if my own partner was willing to see me get fired as long as it got heather fired too. I'm not sure I would want to come back because if it's not Heather, who is next? Is this going to happen any time a nice looking colleague comes in?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He handled it as reasonably well as he could, but realistically needs black belt level psychology expertise to deal with the wife and bully gossip girl friend. I wish him well, but predict a low chance of success and another Heather if he hangs in there long enough.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT