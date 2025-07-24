Wife Gets So Jealous Of Husband’s New Coworker She Sets Up A Spy At His Job

ADVERTISEMENT

A little bit of jealousy is natural in any relationship. After all, you want to know that the connection you have with your partner is special. And it can be scary to wonder if they might be able to feel the same way about someone else. But that’s why trust is a crucial part of any healthy relationship.

Or, if you don’t trust your partner, you can always resort to spying on them. One man’s world was turned upside down when he realized that his wife had secretly been keeping tabs on him at work. Below, you’ll find the full story that he posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

This man knew that his wife was jealous of one of his colleagues

But he was shocked to find out that she had secretly been spying on their interactions during working hours

Readers were extremely worried about the author and urged the couple to seek professional help

Unchecked jealousy can wreak havoc on a relationship

A small amount of jealousy can be healthy. It can be a reminder of how much you care about your partner, and it can motivate you to ensure that you never stop putting effort into your relationship. But getting jealous can be an extremely slippery slope, so it’s crucial that you keep those feelings in check.

According to PsychCentral, some concerning signs of jealousy in a relationship might include possessive or controlling behavior, isolation, needing constant reassurance, monitoring your partner’s whereabouts and communications, distrust or suspicion, lack of boundaries and increased volatility.

As far as where these jealous behaviors come from, PsychCentral notes that insecurity and low self-esteem are often key factors. But neuroticism can also play a part, as well as a fear or abandonment.

Hope Therapy and Counseling Services warns that toxic jealousy can erode healthy communication in a relationship. Conversations might become about hurling accusations or becoming defensive about certain behaviors, which can make it impossible to resolve conflicts.

Jealousy can also cause partners to become incredibly stressed, driving a wedge between them. At the same time, the couple may begin to isolate themselves from friends and family members, which can make it even harder to look at their situation objectively.

Without trust, jealousy can run rampant and destroy what was once a perfectly happy and healthy relationship. It might even drive some individuals to start spying on their partner.

Now, if you love and trust your partner, you’ve probably never felt the desire to go through their text messages or keep an eye on them at the office. But unfortunately, some people can’t control their inner green-eyed monster. And according to a 2020 survey, half of Americans admit that they’ve snooped through their partner’s phone before.

Spying on your partner is a clear violation of privacy

But is spying on your partner ever justified? SpyMyLove notes that secretly keeping tabs on your partner is a violation of privacy, so it’s important to consider exactly what it will mean for your relationship before going through with it.

Clearly, there must be some communication or trust issues present, otherwise you wouldn’t feel the need to spy. And snooping around will not resolve those issues. In fact, it may even exacerbate them.

“When you spy on your partner, you’re operating from fear rather than communication. The very act of surveillance erodes the foundation of intimacy,” Therapist Dr. Laura Berman told SpyMyLove.

Plus, depending on where you live, it might be illegal to spy on your partner if you have intentions of installing spyware on their devices, recording phone calls, intercepting their texts or tracking their location without their knowledge.

Instead of violating your partner’ privacy, it’s better to focus on working through your jealousy and getting to a healthier place in your relationship. To do so, PsychCentral notes that it’s important to get to the root of the issue. Are you actually just feeling insecure? Or are you projecting on your partner because you’ve been cheated on in the past? Really explore what’s going on.

And it might be a good idea to begin therapy with your partner. If the two of you can speak openly about your feelings, you might be able to reach a place where trust is strengthened and jealousy melts away.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues, look no further than right here.

After confronting his wife, the man shared an update on his situation

Readers pointed out how concerning the wife’s behavior is and wondered how the author would ever be able to move past this

