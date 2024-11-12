Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"It Was Deliberately Smashed": Jealous GF Destroys Partner's Sister's Switch, Gets Kicked Out
Couples, Relationships

"It Was Deliberately Smashed": Jealous GF Destroys Partner's Sister's Switch, Gets Kicked Out

Interview With Expert
If you have siblings, it’s possible that they oscillate between being your best friends and your arch nemeses, depending on the day. But even when you’re bickering, you know that there’s a heart full of love behind the insults, and that you would help each other in a heartbeat if you ever needed anything. 

But one woman doesn’t seem to understand the close bond that siblings share, as she went out of her way to be cruel to her partner’s sister. Below, you’ll find the full story that her partner recently posted on Reddit, as well as a conversation with relationship coach Jane Parker.

    This person was happy to give their sister a Switch to reward her great behavior

    Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    But when the device was suddenly destroyed, they knew that their girlfriend was behind it

    Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / envatolements (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: meVgfRedditacc

    “If one partner perceives that their significant other has a particularly strong bond with a sibling, it can sometimes trigger feelings of inadequacy, competition, or even neglect”

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    As you’ve probably heard before, a little bit of jealousy in relationships can be perfectly healthy. It would be strange if you didn’t feel a tinge of jealousy when a stranger flirts with your partner in a bar or when you see people commenting on their Instagram photos complimenting their amazing hair. That tiny bit of discomfort means that you care about them and can be a reminder that you don’t want to share them with anyone else.

    However, it’s important to know that there is no need to act upon this jealousy. It can be a fleeting thought because you trust your partner, and you know that they’re not actually going to go home with the woman from the bar or start flirting back with their Instagram followers. And a small amount of jealousy certainly isn’t any reason to make your partner feel like they’ve done anything wrong.

    As far as where jealousy comes from, VeryWell Mind notes that it may stem from being insecure or having low self-esteem, having a fear of abandonment or betrayal, feeling intensely possessive or desiring control, feeling like you own your partner, having unrealistic expectations about your partner or relationship, worrying about losing something important and more.

    But jealousy can quickly spiral out of control when it goes unchecked. It can create resentment in relationships or cause defensiveness between partners. It might also cause intense emotional experiences, which can lead to physical reactions like trembling, dizziness, depression, and trouble sleeping.

    To learn more about this situation, we got in touch with relationship coach Jane Parker, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda.

    It’s relatively common for people to feel jealousy or insecurity about their partner’s close relationships, including those with siblings,” she shared. “If one partner perceives that their significant other has a particularly strong bond with a sibling, it can sometimes trigger feelings of inadequacy, competition, or even neglect. They can compare their relationship and feel excluded. People with an insecure attachment style may feel threatened by another close relationship and need more reassurance.”

    So what should you do if you notice that your partner is displaying signs of jealousy? First, Jane suggests acknowledging their feelings without dismissing them. “Start by recognizing and validating their feelings. Statements like, ‘I can see that my relationship with (sibling) is making you feel uneasy’ help your partner feel understood rather than dismissed,” the expert says.

    “Sometimes, partners worry about feeling excluded, so being transparent and actively listening can reduce insecurities”

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)

    It’s also best to reassure them of their importance. “Assure their partner that they hold a unique and irreplaceable role in your life. Remind them that relationships with family members are fundamentally different from those with a romantic partner,” Jane noted.

    And remember to openly communicate boundaries and needs. “Discuss what each of you needs to feel valued and prioritized. If the sibling relationship has frequent involvement, you might talk about balance, ensuring that your partner gets quality time, too,” the relationship expert says.

    It might also be helpful to include your partner in some family activities. “To build understanding and closeness, invite your partner to some sibling hangouts. This can demystify the relationship, reduce perceived competition, and foster a sense of belonging,” Jane shared.

    And finally, encourage open communication. “Talk openly about how each of you navigates other close relationships. Sometimes, partners worry about feeling excluded, so being transparent and actively listening can reduce insecurities,” she told Bored Panda.

    We were also curious about whether or not it’s a good idea to take space from a partner when struggling with relationship issues. “Yes, time alone can help people to process their feelings. It is important, however, to reassure their partner that they are taking the time to do that if they do want to stay in the relationship,” Jane shared.

    “The time alone can create calm, self reflection, and possibly help them to empathize with their partner. It can prevent further conflict, so long as the reassurance is there. Some people do need the time alone in order to love forward from an argument.”

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this person made the right decision by kicking out their girlfriend? Feel free to weigh in, and then, if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues, we recommend this one!

    Readers were supportive of the author, and they joined in on the conversation to provide more details about the situation

    The majority agreed that the author made the right choice, and many pointed out that this relationship has no future

    However, some didn’t like how the author handled the situation

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    You did a good thing by opening your home to your little sister. Your kind action accidentally unmasked a thoroughly unpalatable soul. Your baby sister and you have ended up rescuing each other in turn!

