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Kenichi Morinaga’s cat photography has already made its way onto Bored Panda before, and honestly, it is easy to see why. The Japanese photographer has a gift for catching felines at the exact moment they become their funniest, strangest, or most dramatic selves. Whether they are mid-leap, mid-stare, or simply lounging like they own the entire street, his photos turn everyday cat behavior into tiny visual stories full of personality.

For this follow-up feature, we are sharing another collection of Morinaga’s cat photography, filled with the kind of perfectly timed moments that make you wonder whether cats are natural comedians or just deeply committed to being mysterious. From playful street encounters to wonderfully odd expressions, these images are a reminder that even the simplest scenes can become memorable when a cat is involved.

Scroll down to enjoy the new selection, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites along the way.

More info: Instagram | photomoriken.wixsite.com | store.line.me | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Photographer Captured Exactly Why Cats Are So Endlessly Entertaining (50 New Pics)

Kenichi Morinaga Report

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    braxton avatar
    braxton
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    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i like it where is that taken

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    #3

    This Photographer Captured Exactly Why Cats Are So Endlessly Entertaining (50 New Pics)

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    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please, I can has more?

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    This Photographer Captured Exactly Why Cats Are So Endlessly Entertaining (50 New Pics)

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    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guardians of a dimensional gate!

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    Victoria Howell
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    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And everybody was ...Kung Fu fighting 😸

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    #9

    This Photographer Captured Exactly Why Cats Are So Endlessly Entertaining (50 New Pics)

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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    drunk and confused kitty

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    #11

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    Doofnuts
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    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously it fits so it sits.

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    Luigi
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That white heart on his chest! 🤍

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat on the left is trying to make the jar think all is well, just before shoving it off the shelf.

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    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sheena is a punk rocker --- Sheena is a punk rocker now

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