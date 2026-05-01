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Kenichi Morinaga’s cat photography has already made its way onto Bored Panda before, and honestly, it is easy to see why. The Japanese photographer has a gift for catching felines at the exact moment they become their funniest, strangest, or most dramatic selves. Whether they are mid-leap, mid-stare, or simply lounging like they own the entire street, his photos turn everyday cat behavior into tiny visual stories full of personality.

For this follow-up feature, we are sharing another collection of Morinaga’s cat photography, filled with the kind of perfectly timed moments that make you wonder whether cats are natural comedians or just deeply committed to being mysterious. From playful street encounters to wonderfully odd expressions, these images are a reminder that even the simplest scenes can become memorable when a cat is involved.

Scroll down to enjoy the new selection, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites along the way.

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