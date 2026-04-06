ADVERTISEMENT

Kenichi Morinaga’s cat photography proves that you do not need a grand setup to capture something unforgettable. Whether he is photographing cats lounging in the sun, wandering through quiet streets, or getting caught in perfectly timed funny moments, his images are full of personality. With a sharp eye for expression and timing, Morinaga turns everyday encounters into photos that feel both charming and memorable, showing just how much character cats can bring to even the simplest scene.

Best known as a cat photographer from Japan, Morinaga has built a following through his playful, expressive images, while also organizing the traveling exhibition “Neko ga Suki Ten” (“I Love Cats Exhibition”). His work has earned international attention, too, including recognition from The Guardian and multiple wins at the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2022, which we covered here on Bored Panda. In this selection, you will find a mixture of humor, warmth, and spontaneity that makes his photography so enjoyable, offering a glimpse into the strange, funny, and lovable world cats seem to create wherever they go.

Which photo is your favorite? Upvote the ones that made you smile the most, and let us know in the comments which cat completely stole the show.

More info: Instagram | photomoriken.wixsite.com | store.line.me | Facebook