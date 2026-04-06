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Kenichi Morinaga’s cat photography proves that you do not need a grand setup to capture something unforgettable. Whether he is photographing cats lounging in the sun, wandering through quiet streets, or getting caught in perfectly timed funny moments, his images are full of personality. With a sharp eye for expression and timing, Morinaga turns everyday encounters into photos that feel both charming and memorable, showing just how much character cats can bring to even the simplest scene.

Best known as a cat photographer from Japan, Morinaga has built a following through his playful, expressive images, while also organizing the traveling exhibition “Neko ga Suki Ten” (“I Love Cats Exhibition”). His work has earned international attention, too, including recognition from The Guardian and multiple wins at the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2022, which we covered here on Bored Panda. In this selection, you will find a mixture of humor, warmth, and spontaneity that makes his photography so enjoyable, offering a glimpse into the strange, funny, and lovable world cats seem to create wherever they go.

Which photo is your favorite? Upvote the ones that made you smile the most, and let us know in the comments which cat completely stole the show.

More info: Instagram | photomoriken.wixsite.com | store.line.me | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Photographer Captured Exactly Why Felines Are So Endlessly Entertaining (61 Pics)

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    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next boy band: New Cats on the Block.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Chausettes sleeps like this when she's totally relaxed.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My little boy chases his older sisters and harasses them like this.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet they always manage to get out of trouble.

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The photographer has a great eye for spacing. Or is it the cats that have the eye for spacing?

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    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am like putty when it comes to kitties. Or should I say I am like putty when it comes to puddy tats?

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    What lovely markings. Somebody give me the genetics here, please.

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