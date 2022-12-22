These Stunningly Delicate ‘Fairy Dresses’ Were Made By A Japanese Artist Using Flower Petals And Leaves Found In The Garden (44 Pics)
'Fairy's Dress' makes fairy dresses using flowers and leaves blooming in the garden, such as pansies, morning glories, roses, carnations, double cherry blossoms, and more.
A 20-year-old Japanese artist named Momotsuki shared with Bored Panda how it all started: "I have been gardening for about 14 years since I was a child, and over time I have gradually increased the number of plants. I've always admired the fantasy world, and when I saw the existence of fairies, I thought, "this, for some reason, makes me emotional." That's when she combined her passion for nature and her interest in the fantastical to create something unique.
More info: Instagram | fairysdress.com | twitter.com
I think I like this one the best, they are all beautiful though x
Beautiful, all of them x
