'Fairy's Dress' makes fairy dresses using flowers and leaves blooming in the garden, such as pansies, morning glories, roses, carnations, double cherry blossoms, and more.

A 20-year-old Japanese artist named Momotsuki shared with Bored Panda how it all started: "I have been gardening for about 14 years since I was a child, and over time I have gradually increased the number of plants. I've always admired the fantasy world, and when I saw the existence of fairies, I thought, "this, for some reason, makes me emotional." That's when she combined her passion for nature and her interest in the fantastical to create something unique.

