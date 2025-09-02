ADVERTISEMENT

Japan’s streets are full of life, and some of the most charming residents are the city’s stray cats. Photographer Masayuki Oki has spent years roaming the streets and famous cat islands, capturing these cats in their everyday moments—whether they’re playing, napping, or just looking curious.

Oki’s work has captured the attention of cat lovers around the world. With more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram and several photo books and calendars published, he continues to document the quirky, funny, and sometimes tender lives of cats. Scroll down and meet Tokyo’s stray cats through Oki’s lens!

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A street cat in Japan playfully hanging and stretching on a metal pipe among green plants in sunlight.

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Masayuki Oki didn’t start out as a cat photographer. He worked in the clothing industry and only picked up a camera for his job. It wasn’t until 2013, during a break in a Tokyo park, that he met a stray cat named Busanyan Senpai. “It was a gray cat with a spiral pattern like an American shorthair. I wondered how it was living there,” he recalls. That encounter sparked a passion that would change his life.
RELATED:
    #2

    A street cat in Japan relaxing and grooming itself while resting under a green umbrella structure outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am so jealous of the ability of cats to do something like and make it look so easy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Three Japan street cats walking in a line on a paved path surrounded by greenery with one cat sticking out its tongue

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I'm a woman's man no time to talk 🎶

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    From that day, Oki began photographing every cat he could find, learning to notice their emotions, gestures, and personalities. “I realized these cats had complex emotions, expressions, and gestures. I also discovered that cats have complex relationships just like humans,” he says. His work goes beyond cute snapshots, showing how cats interact with each other and their surroundings in ways people rarely notice.
    #4

    Black street cat standing on hind legs with other cats nearby under cherry blossom trees in Japan street cats scene.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two black and white street cats playfully interacting against a worn concrete wall in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Oki’s dedication is clear in the time he spends capturing the perfect shot. On Japan’s cat islands, he photographs from dawn until evening, editing his images the same day. “Sometimes I feel as if the cats are telling me to capture the moment, making them my photography teachers,” he shares. His patience and careful observation allow him to reveal moments of playfulness, curiosity, and even mischief that make each cat memorable.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Black and white street cat in Japan stretching on grass during sunset, showcasing the quirky lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A street cat in Japan lying on its back with legs up, showing the quirky and sweet lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Today, Oki’s photography has reached people all over the world. With hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and several published books, he continues to inspire cat lovers everywhere. “I want to make all the cat lovers of this world happy with my photos,” he says.
    #8

    Tabby street cat in Japan stretching with tail raised, showcasing quirky and funny moments of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Four street cats in Japan climbing and jumping over large concrete blocks under a clear blue sky.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tabby street cat stretching among fallen leaves in a traditional Japanese setting showing quirky street cats in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Street cat in Japan standing on two legs among greenery, showing the quirky and funny lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 You are the dancing queen - Young and sweet, only seventeen - Dancing queen 🎶

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Black and white street cat stretching on a cracked pavement in Japan, showcasing quirky and sweet moments of street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Two playful black and white street cats interacting by the waterfront in Japan showing quirky street cat behavior.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tabby street cat in Japan stretching against a stack of wooden planks in an outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Fluffy street cat with green eyes sticking out tongue while sitting on a wall in Japan's quirky street cats scene

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Japanese street cat lying on its back on a sidewalk, showing a quirky and playful pose in a natural outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Black and white street cat in Japan reaching for skewered fish on a crate, showcasing quirky street cat life.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    White street cat stretching on a wooden ledge at night, capturing the quirky lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Black and white street cat in Japan leaping to catch a butterfly in a grassy field, showing quirky street cat behavior.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Two Japan street cats playfully interacting in a sunny grassy area near a waterfront with boats in the background.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Two quirky Japan street cats nuzzling on a stone pavement, showcasing the sweet and funny moments of their lives.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely way to greet someone. I'll try it this week and get back to everyone.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Black and white street cat lounging playfully on a rustic wooden fence surrounded by green plants in a Japanese outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tabby street cat in Japan shaking its head, showcasing the quirky and funny moments of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Calico street cat playfully interacting with a large cat statue in a green outdoor setting, showcasing quirky lives of Japan cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Two black and white street cats interact playfully on a concrete wall in Japan's quirky street cat scene.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two Japan street cats, a black one chasing a gray tabby, capturing the funny and quirky lives of street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two street cats in Japan on stone steps, one sitting alert and the other stretching and resting peacefully.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Black street cat playing with glowing red lanterns at night, capturing quirky and sweet moments of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A playful street cat lounging on a sunlit concrete surface in a quiet Japanese rural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Fluffy street cat in Japan standing on hind legs outdoors with greenery in background showing quirky cat behavior

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Ballerina - You must have seen her - Dancin' in the dark 🎶

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Black and white street cat perched on a tree branch surrounded by green foliage in Japan’s outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Black street cat in Japan carrying a fish in its mouth, showcasing the quirky lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    A street cat in Japan lying and relaxing on a rusted metal surface in a quiet outdoor urban setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Street cat in Japan yawning or meowing with bamboo stick in foreground, showing quirky and funny street cat life.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Two Japan street cats showing affection outdoors on a sunny day, capturing their funny and sweet moments.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    White street cat playing with sticks on a pole while a tabby cat watches in Japan's quirky street cat scene.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two street cats in Japan walking closely together on a sunlit path, showing the quirky and sweet lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Orange street cat in Japan playfully biting tall green grass in a natural outdoor setting showing quirky cat behavior.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's eating it so he can come in the house and pu‍ke it up in your slipper at 4 AM. I have had this happen WAY too many times not to know it when I see it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Orange street cat mid-jump over water at sunset, capturing the quirky and sweet lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Black and white street cat in Japan stretching on a pavement, showcasing the quirky and sweet lives of street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    A playful street cat stretching and yawning on a quiet urban street in Japan, showcasing quirky street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Orange street cat stretching on a gravel path in Japan, showcasing the quirky and sweet lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Orange street cat lying on the ground stretching a paw with a green tent and blue sky in the background in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Playful street cat in Japan gripping a thick rope by the waterfront, showing the quirky lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tabby street cat in Japan leaping gracefully at sunset by the beach, showcasing the quirky and sweet lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Two Japan street cats showing a sweet and quirky moment while interacting on an outdoor pavement.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    White and orange street cat perched on a cherry blossom tree branch in Japan under a clear blue sky.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    A group of Japan's street cats huddling together among white flowers, showcasing their quirky and sweet lives.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Street cat scratching itself on a sunny day by the sea, showcasing the quirky lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Street cat climbing a wooden pole near a marina, showcasing the quirky lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Black street cat in Japan caught mid-jump on a quiet residential street showcasing quirky street cats behavior.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Street cat in Japan standing on hind legs, pawing at a paper attached to a wooden post behind a wire fence.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Black street cat in Japan captured mid-jump near stone structures showing quirky and sweet urban cat life.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Two street cats running side by side on a paved path surrounded by greenery, showcasing Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Two street cats in Japan playfully jumping and tumbling on grass in a lively outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Playful street cat in Japan lying on pavement with paw raised, showcasing the quirky lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Gray street cat grooming itself while lying on a concrete ledge near the ocean in Japan on a sunny day

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Tabby street cat stretching on a concrete wall surrounded by greenery, capturing the quirky lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Black street cat in Japan carrying a fish by the harbor, showcasing the quirky lives of Japan's street cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Two Japan street cats playfully wrestling on a sunny pavement with mountains and a harbor in the background.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!