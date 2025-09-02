ADVERTISEMENT

Japan’s streets are full of life, and some of the most charming residents are the city’s stray cats. Photographer Masayuki Oki has spent years roaming the streets and famous cat islands, capturing these cats in their everyday moments—whether they’re playing, napping, or just looking curious.

Oki’s work has captured the attention of cat lovers around the world. With more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram and several photo books and calendars published, he continues to document the quirky, funny, and sometimes tender lives of cats. Scroll down and meet Tokyo’s stray cats through Oki’s lens!

